2024 was a great year for movie lovers. From the long-awaited films like Wicked and Inside Out 2 to surprise hits like The Substance and Emilia Pérez, the movies released in 2024 have wowed critics and audiences alike.

But with so many different genres and movie styles, it can be difficult to choose which new movies from 2024 deserve to be listed as “the best” of the year. After all, “best” looks a bit different for every movie watcher.

That won’t stop us from trying, though!

To compile this list, we looked back at all the movies that were featured on our Top New Movies to Stream Now Insider post during 2024, as well as rating aggregators from across the web to determine a comprehensive, genre-spanning list of the best movies of 2024.

Let’s get into them.

Highest Grossing Films of 2024

Before digging into the comprehensive list, let’s take a look at the highest grossing films of 2024 – another indicator of a movie’s success.

Best Movies of 2024

Below you’ll find 20 of the best movies released in 2024 according to critics and audiences, in no particular order. Check them out to start filling in your watch list for the new year!

‘Dune: Part 2’

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Science Fiction; Fantasy; Action

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem

Director: Dennis Villeneuve

Step into the sandy, spice-filled world of Arrakis in the second installment of the Dune film franchise. A continuation of the first movie, Dune: Part Two dives even deeper into the complex universe created by author Frank Herbert.

Audiences learn more about the Fremen people and their culture as Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his Bene Gesserit mother (Ferguson) are taken on their wing. Finally united with Chani (Zendaya), Paul is faced with a choice that will impact the entire universe: love, or duty?

‘The Wild Robot’

Rating: PG

Genre: Kids & Family; Adventure; Science Fiction

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy

Director: Christopher Sanders

The Wild Robot is among a select kids/family movies that have made it onto this list, and for good reason. When a robot ROZZOM Unit 7134 – Roz for short – is stranded on an island uninhabited by humans, she must depend on herself for survival. That is, until she begins forming heartwarming bonds with the animals living on the island. The Wild Robot delights kids and parents alike with its heartwarming story and stunning animations, not to mention a stellar list of actors lending their voices, including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Catherine O’Hara.

‘Longlegs’

Rating: R

Genre: Horror; Thriller; Mystery

Cast: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt

Director: Oz Perkins

The popularity of true crime and fictional crime dramas and thrillers means there are a lot of them released each year. One of the best happens to be Longlegs, which tells the story of a cat and mouse game between a 1990s FBI agent and a serial killer suspected of committing multiple brutal family slayings. Oz Perkins’ direction and strong acting from Nicolas Cage and the rest of the crew make this a procedural thriller worth watching.

‘Anora’

Rating: R

Genre: Romance; Comedy

Cast: Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman, Lindsey Normington

Director: Sean Baker

A unique and insightful romantic comedy, Anora tells the story of an unlikely romance between a young sex worker and the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch. What begins as a fairytale quickly becomes more complicated, as the couple must work through familial strife, personal conflict and the unpredictable world around them. Director Sean Baker explores themes of love, vulnerability and the nuances of humanity in a vibrant and thoughtful way, making it one of the most acclaimed movies of the year.

‘Saturday Night’

Rating: R

Genre: Comedy; Drama

Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith, Rachel Sennott

Director: Jason Reitman

Experience the 90 minutes of chaos that led up to one of the most monumental events in TV history, the debut of Saturday Night Live, in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night. With a strong ensemble cast bringing the original SNL legends to life, including producer Lorne Michaels, the film masterfully captures the madness, creativity and magic of a cultural milestone in the making. Packed with humor, heart and nostalgia, Saturday Night is a must-watch for fans of comedy, pop culture and the untold stories of the minds behind some of the greatest comedy on TV.

‘Civil War’



Rating: R

Genre: Action; War; Drama

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen Henderson

Director: Alex Garland

This A24 film brings audiences to the front lines of a dystopian American civil war. Focusing less on the big picture and more on the individual journalists that are so integral during wartime, Alex Garland delivers a sobering lesson amidst a backdrop of aircrafts and tanks.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Rating: R

Genre: Action;

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme

Director: George Miller

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga gives fans the highly anticipated backstory of the epic renegade Furiosa who was featured in Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy impeccably plays a young version of Charlize Theron’s Furiosa during the midst of the end of the world. After getting kidnapped by Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), Furiosa must do whatever it takes to survive.

‘The Substance’

Rating: R

Genre: Horror; Dark Comedy

Cast: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hamilton Clark

Director: Coralie Fargeat

A lesser-known entry on the list, The Substance has all the right ingredients to be one of the best movies of 2024. Starring Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, the film follows her attempt at regaining the beauty, joy and success of her golden years, no matter the cost. To do it, Sparkle takes a black-market drug that creates a younger version of herself, with potentially deadly consequences. This satirical body horror film is not one to skip.

‘Conclave’

Rating: PG

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Actors: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, Isabella Rossellini

Director: Edward Berger

Conclave takes viewers into the secretive world of Vatican politics, following the election of a new pope after the sudden death of the previous. Thrilling and thought-provoking, the film is a gripping political drama filled with unexpected twists, as alliances shift and secrets come to light. Critics have applauded the film’s tightly woven narrative, strong performances and its compelling look at the intersection of faith and power.

‘A Real Pain’

Rating: R

Genre: Drama

Actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey, Will Sharpe

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Directed by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain follows two cousins (Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin) who travel to Poland to reconnect with their Jewish heritage and process their shared grief. This processing, however, only becomes more daunting when they find themselves immersed in the emotional weight of history. A poignant dramedy, the film strikes a chord with audiences for its blend of humor and empathy, as well as its thoughtful exploration of identity, loss and generational trauma.

‘Wicked’

Rating: PG

Genre: Musical Fantasy

Actors: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum

Director: Jon M. Chu

The long-awaited movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked brings the untold story of Elphaba, known later as the Wicked Witch of the West, to the big screen. The film, which is only part one, explores the unlikely friendship between Elphaba and Glinda as they navigate school, love and eventually, the rich world of Oz.

Taking place long before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz, fans are given a heart wrenching origin story for one of the most well-known “villains” in pop culture. Fans have raved about the breathtaking visuals, enchanting musical numbers and the emotional depth of the story, brought to life by an ensemble cast led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Rating: R

Genre: Horror Thriller

Actors: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff

Director: Michael Sarnoski

The critically acclaimed horror franchise, A Quiet Place, is back and as heart-pounding as ever with the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. Audiences are brought to when it all began – the alien invasion that ended with a world gone silent. Following cancer patient Samrina “Sam” (Lupita Nyong’o) and law student Eric (Joseph Quinn), the film gives viewers a look into what the world was once like, and exactly what happened to turn it into the world we first see in the original film, A Quiet Place. With a cast stacked with talent and a unique storyline that is still gripping fans, the third installment of this horror franchise certainly does not disappoint.

‘Inside Out 2’

Rating: PG

Genre: Kids & Family; Comedy; Animation

Cast: Amy Poehler, Kensington Tallman, Maya Hawk, Ayo Edebiri, Phyllis Smith

Director: Kelsey Mann

One of the most highly anticipated sequels of the year was Pixar’s Inside Out 2. Now a teenager, Riley faces even more complex feelings as she navigates high school life. With the introduction of new emotions and deeper explorations of mental health, the sequel resonates with audiences of all ages. The film is a masterclass in retaining humor and heart while tackling universal themes of growth and change, proving that Pixar still knows how to pull at heartstrings.

‘A Different Man’

Rating: R

Genre: Drama; Thriller; Dark Comedy

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Miles G. Jackson, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson

Director: Aaron Schimberg

In A Different Man, Sebastian Stan delivers a gripping performance as a man who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery in a bid to leave his past, and the turmoil he’s faced, behind. What begins as a quest for a fresh start takes a dark psychological turn as he becomes obsessed with an actor portraying his life in a stage play. This haunting, thought-provoking thriller captivated viewers with its nuanced exploration of identity and the way it blurs the line between reality and performance.

‘Challengers’

Rating: R

Genre: Drama; Sports

Cast: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Challengers is a sports drama like you’ve never seen before. Starring Zendaya in her first leading role, the story follows tennis prodigy turned coach, Tashi Duncan as she works tirelessly to ensure her tennis champion husband gets over his losing streak. What neither Tashi nor her husband expect is to run into someone special from both of their pasts. As the competition heats up and emotions run high, Tashi has to figure out what winning really looks like, and what she is willing to do to get there.

‘The Beekeeper’

Rating: R

Genre: Action; Thriller

Cast: Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson

Director: David Ayer

When a former operative of a group called the “Beekeepers” decides to take justice into his own hands, all bets are off. It’s only after his innocent landlady commits suicide after getting scammed out of millions of dollars does Clay, played by Jason Statham, come out of retirement to exact revenge, though. What follows is a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

‘Emilia Pérez’

Rating: R

Genre: Musical; Crime; Drama

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz

Director: Jacques Audiard

This one of a kind musical dramady tells the story of Emilia Pérez, a notorious Mexican cartel lawyer who leaves behind the life they knew to become the woman they’ve always been. Set against a backdrop of mystery and reinvention, this genre-bending film mixes heartfelt moments with humor and catchy musical numbers as Emilia navigates her new life while evading her past. Audiences praised the film for its bold storytelling, captivating performances, and the way it seamlessly integrates a complex, meaningful narrative with high-energy entertainment.

‘The Bikeriders’

Rating: R

Genre: Drama; Crime

Cast: Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Mike Faist

Director: Jeff Nichols

Set in the 1960s, Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders takes audiences back in time to the Midwest, creating an air of nostalgia for even those who have never been. The new film follows the evolution of the Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle club as they go from a band of misfits to a band of criminals. Uniquely told through two perspectives, Benny (Austin Butler) and Kathy (Jodie Comer) must navigate both the shifting dynamics of their club as well as the ups and downs of their own relationship.

‘Nickel Boys’

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sam Malone

Director: RaMell Ross

Nickel Boys, directed by RaMell Ross, is a powerful adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that follows boys navigating the horrors of a segregated reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. The tense, heart wrenching story exposes the brutality of some and the resilience of the human spirit of others. Acclaimed for its strong storytelling and gripping performances, Nickel Boys earned Best Director honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and has left a lasting impact on audiences with its unflinching exploration of America’s dark history and redemption.

Frequently Asked Questions What were the highest grossing movies from 2024? Inside Out 2 ($1.7 billion worldwide), Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3 billion worldwide), Despicable Me 4 ($968 million worldwide), and Dune: Part 2 ($714 million worldwide). What were the best Kids/Family movies released in 2024? Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, The Wild Robot and Moana 2.

