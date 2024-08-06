Whether it’s dragons, drama or deep dives into current events you’re after, this list of the top 10 best Max shows to watch on TV right now covers all of the bases.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest Max shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From HBO Original House of the Dragon to HBO Original The Jinx: Part 2, this list will help entertainment fans stay up to date on the most popular Max shows available.

TOP 10 MAX SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending Max shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. HBO Original ‘House of the Dragon’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

A tumultuous saga of power and betrayal unfolds in House of the Dragon, capturing the fierce Targaryen civil war. As the progeny of King Viserys I Targaryen engage in mortal combat over the Iron Throne, viewers descend into a riveting narrative embedded in the Game of Thrones universe.

Featuring intriguing characters, complex alliances and high-stakes battles, this epic prequel delves into the history, politics and lore of Westeros like never before. Witness the fiery rise and fall of a dynasty in House of the Dragon, a show that promises to be a masterpiece of fantasy storytelling.

2. HBO Original ‘Sex and the City’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Indulge in the colorful lives of four charismatic women living the dream in New York City in Sex and the City. Follow the bold and sophisticated Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and her close circle of friends, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones, as they deftly navigate the challenging maze of love, friendship and the relentless pursuit of joy.

Their intertwined stories of successes and heartbreaks, laced with a dash of humor and passion, create an ambitious portrayal of modern women’s lives. Experience the trials, tribulations and champagne-soaked lives of these women in an honest exploration of friendship and love that is guaranteed to leave you smitten.

3. HBO Original ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Step into the world of political satire, humorous commentary and thought-provoking interviews with Max’s Real Time with Bill Maher. The Emmy-nominated Maher is known for his no-holds-barred approach, serving up comedic views on current events, politics and society.

Each episode features round-table debates and an interview with a celebrity or a politically relevant guest. Maher’s colorful wit and unabashed honesty make for engaging television. Whether you’re a political junkie or just love a good laugh, Real Time with Bill Maher is sure to keep you entertained.

4. HBO Original ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Join the incisive and wryly hilarious John Oliver as he dives into the deep end of aspects of news, politics and everyday life often overlooked or misunderstood. From his sharp wit to his passionate monologues, Oliver tackles an array of issues with depth and a humorous twist on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Embark on an enlightening journey through the world’s most convoluted topics and enjoy Oliver’s unique combination of satire, insight and genuine concern for the human condition. One episode and you’ll be hooked on this award-winning weekly news satire program.

5. HBO Original ‘El Perro y El Gato’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in a brilliantly animated bilingual journey with El Perro y El Gato. This fascinating show artfully navigates two languages, English and Spanish, through the witty dialogues between its main characters: a laid-back and lovable dog and a sassy, energetic cat.

Designed to both educate and entertain, El Perro y El Gato takes viewers on adventurous globe-trotting escapades while subtlety teaching them a new language. Rated highly for its engaging and unique style, this show is a must-watch for both children and adults looking to expand their linguistic horizon.

6. HBO Original ‘The Sympathizer’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

The Sympathizer is a twisting narrative of espionage, identity and love set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and its aftermath. Journey with The Captain, a half-French, half-Vietnamese army captain who falls on both sides of an ideological divide, as he navigates tumultuous times of betrayal and shifting alliances. Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the series grapples with ideology, politics and morality as our protagonist embeds as a spy in the South Vietnamese Army. This gripping tale delivers an intense blend of drama, romance and spy-thriller, and is sure to leave you at the edge of your seat.

7. HBO Original ‘The Regime’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Dive headfirst into the ruthless world of power and corruption with The Regime. This gripping drama series showcases the manipulation, deceit and intoxicating allure of absolute authority as it shadows a brutal power-hungry ruler and the desperate attempts by rebellious entities to overthrow her.

Audiences will find themselves becoming entangled in the twisted loyalties, lethal betrayal and fierce battle for control that drive the narrative forward. Watch The Regime to discover the lengths some will go to wield power and that others to tear it down.

8. HBO Original ‘The Jinx: Part Two’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Embark on a captivating journey into the criminal mind of Robert Durst in The Jinx: Part Two. This Max docuseries places you at the very center of one of America’s most enigmatic and eerie murder mystery cases. Explore the intricacies of Durst’s life as a real estate scion, his violent criminal activity and his baffling trail of unsolved cases and disappearances.

Shrouded in mystery, this show will leave you questioning the lines between the perpetrator and the accused. There’s more to this captivating unraveling of a man’s life than what meets the eye.

9. HBO Original ‘Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the enigmatic and sometimes unbelievable world of the obscure religious group Love Has Won in Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God. Led by the charismatic and complex Amy Carlson, the sect fused New Age spirituality, conspiracy theories and elements from mainstream religions together.

Branded as a cult by ex-members and the media, its practices and beliefs often left observers both fascinated and concerned. This thrilling series explores boundaries of faith and fanaticism and the enigmatic leader at the center of it all.

10. HBO Original ‘Rain Dogs’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Rain Dogs tells the story of a deeply dysfunctional family, dwelling on the outskirts of society, as they strive to make an honest living in a dishonest world. This twisted road to redemption reveals the harsh realities, unexpected alliances and desperate measures they resort to in order to survive.

Filled with captivating characters and compelling storylines, Rain Dogs showcases the raw struggle between morality and survival, making it an unmissable drama that unflinchingly exposes the underbelly of the society.

And there you have it: the top 10 Max shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

Frequently Asked Questions What are the best series on HBO right now? The most popular HBO series include Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, The Wire and Chernobyl. What does HBO stand for? HBO stands for Home Box Office. Is MAX the same as HBO? No, MAX is HBO's streaming service. HBO is the company's television network.

