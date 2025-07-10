Stephen King’s ‘The Institute’ Comes to Life in MGM+’s New Series

Stephen King’s unsettling novel The Institute is making its long-awaited leap from page to screen, and fans of psychological suspense won’t want to miss it. Premiering July 13 on MGM+, the eight-part series promises to deliver a chilling, character-driven thriller that captures the haunting atmosphere of the bestselling book. Directed by Jack Bender (Lost, Child’s Play 3) and written by Benjamin Cavell (Homeland, The Stand), the show brings together a strong cast and an unnerving tone; equal parts sci-fi mystery and Orwellian thriller.

Weekly episodes will follow the two-part premiere, drawing audiences deeper into the shadowy world of the Institute and its secrets.

What is ‘The Institute’ About

At just fourteen, Luke Ellis, a prodigy with telekinetic abilities, finds himself abducted by armed kidnappers. He awakens in the confines of the Institute, a clandestine establishment designed for exceptional children like Luke. These kids, all endowed with extraordinary feats of telepathy, telekinesis and precognition, are lorded over by the charmingly menacing Ms. Sigsby and an unforgiving staff. They are subjected to unauthorized and harrowing experiments, so that the Institute may tap into their remarkable abilities for reasons unknown.

In this dark and oppressive environment, Luke forges close bonds with a tight-knit group of fellow inmates. Together, they hatch a plan to outsmart the Institute’s sinister operations and seek a way to freedom. Meanwhile, not far off, a troubled ex-police officer named Tim Jamieson is looking to turn over a new leaf. However, tranquility seems to be fleeting, as the threads of his story are fated to intertwine with Luke’s in unexpected ways.

‘The Institute’ Cast

You’re likely to recognize some of the leading names in the series, but take note of newcomer Joe Freeman who is generating buzz for this breakout role:

Joe Freeman (his first major TV role) as Luke Ellis A 14-year-old telekinetic prodigy, Luke is abducted and held at the sinister Institute.

Ben Barnes ( Westworld , Shadow and Bone ) as Tim Jamieson A haunted ex-cop turned small town night-patrol officer who becomes the moral center of the story.

Mary Louise Parker ( Weeds , The West Wing ) as Ms. Sigsby The cold, iron-willed director of the Institute who believes she’s saving the world by any means necessary.

Supporting Cast

Simone Miller as Kalisha

Jason Diaz as Tony

Brendan Beiser as Norbert Hollister

Fionn Laird as Nick

Hannah Galway as Wendy

Jordan Alexander as Kate

Martin Roach as Chief Ashworth

Mary Walsh as Annie

Robert Joy as Hendricks

Viggo Hanvelt as Avery

Julian Richings as Stackhouse

Dan Beirne as Drew

Arlen So as George

Birva Pandya as Iris

Jane Luk as Maureen

Watch ‘The Institute’ on DIRECTV

