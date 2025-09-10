Hank, Peggy, Bobby and the rest of the gang are back. The new season of King of the Hill is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+ with Hulu. After a critically acclaimed 13-season run, — and a 15-year hiatus — Hank Hill is once again gracing screens everywhere.

Following a family and their friends through the everyday situations of a small town in Texas, the show is beloved for its comedic sensibility and heartfelt moments.

With the brand-new 14th season of King of Hill now available to stream, it only makes sense we go back and reminisce. From the most consensus picks to hidden gems, here are the best King of the Hill episodes that define what makes Hank Hill a classic sitcom character and King of the Hill one of the greatest animated comedies ever made.

With the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, you can watch the most popular live channels & get access to Disney +, Hulu, and HBO Max for no additional cost!

The Funniest ‘King of the Hill’ Episodes

Here’s a consensus look at the funniest episodes of King of the Hill.

“Bobby Goes Nuts” (Season 6, Episode 1)

After being forced to eat dirt, Bobby Hill joins a self-defense class at the mall. Because the men and boys class is filled, Bobby joins the women’s self-defense course and learns about the efficacy of a groin kick. The episode features the iconic scene where he yells, “That’s my purse! I don’t know you!” before kicking Hank.

“Ho, Yeah!” (Season 5, Episode 13)

The Hills unknowingly take in a sex worker named Tammi, and Hank accidentally becomes her pimp by setting her up with his Texas propane clients. The episode features Hank at his best: In an absurdly uncomfortable situation while remaining completely oblivious. Renée Zellweger and Snoop Dogg guest star.

“Aisle 8A” (Season 4, Episode 5)

When Connie gets her first period while staying with the Hills, Hank panics and takes her to the emergency room, not understanding what’s happening since Peggy Hill isn’t available to help. The episode finds Hank acting awkwardly paternal while handling a sensitive topic with both humor and heart.

“High Anxiety” (Season 4, Episode 14)

After unwittingly smoking a joint, Hank becomes the top suspect in Sheriff Mumford’s investigation into a murder. A good ol’-fashioned whodunit combined with Hank completely out of his element makes this episode a classic.

“A Beer Can Named Desire” (Season 4, Episode 6)

Hank wins an Alamo Beer contest, which gives him the chance to either win $1 million by throwing a football through a hoop, or win $100,000 by letting Dallas Cowboys legend Don Meredith throw. This beloved episode features Don Meredith voicing himself and a B-plot where Bill tries to avoid flirting with a family member at a reunion.

“Hank’s Dirty Laundry” (Season 2, Episode 17)

Hank’s identity is stolen, and his credit cards are used to rent X-rated movies, landing him on pornographic mailing lists and at the receiving end of accusations about never returning movies. Hank must clear his credit before it sullies his good name.

“A Firefighting We Will Go” (Season 3, Episode 10)

Hank and his friends become volunteer firefighters but end up burning down the firehouse. The episode uses a “Rashomon” technique to show how each character remembers the disaster a little bit differently. A Three Stooges pig piling of errors backs the guys into a corner, and the end result is comedic gold.

“Jumpin’ Crack Bass (It’s a Gas, Gas, Gas)” (Season 2, Episode 5)

Hank unwittingly buys crack cocaine as fishing bait and faces charges for drug possession unless he can prove crack actually works as fishing bait to avoid jail time. The drug-averse Hank inadvertently enters the world of narcotics and faces off against a Louisiana judge voiced by James Carville.

“To Sirloin with Love” (Season 13, Episode 24)

In the one-time series finale, Hank and Bobby find common ground when Bobby reveals his expertise with beef, leading to them bonding over grilling and hosting a neighborhood cookout. This beloved episode provides a touching conclusion by focusing on what made the show special: a strong family and simple pleasures.

“Love Hurts and So Does Art” (Season 3, Episode 18)

Bobby gets gout from eating too much deli meat right before the school dance, while Hank discovers an X-ray of his colon is being displayed at an art museum. A touching story of young love and complete humiliation.

“Pretty, Pretty Dresses” (Season 3, Episode 9)

Bill becomes deeply depressed during the holidays, missing his ex-wife Lenore so much that he starts wearing her dresses, while Hank tries to help him through his crisis of the heart. Fans love how well it balances dark comedy with empathy, handling themes of depression and loneliness while showcasing the depth of friendship between the guys, despite their usual ribbing.

“Hank’s Unmentionable Problem” (Season 1, Episode 6)

Hank’s constipation becomes neighborhood news when Peggy accidentally lets the word out. One by one his neighbors weigh in with advice as he grows increasingly mortified. An oldie but a goodie, this is one of the show’s early standouts.

“Texas City Twister” (Season 2, Episode 2)

Hank loses his cool and makes Luanne move back to her trailer just before a dangerous tornado hits. When he realizes trailer parks are the worst place to be during storms, he rushes to save her. This beloved episode explores Hank’s complex relationship with Luanne, showing his growth from selfish to protective family man.

“And They Call It Bobby Love” (Season 3, Episode 2)

Bobby falls head over heels for an older girl named Marie (voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar) who doesn’t see the relationship the same way. An exploration of first love and heartbreak, Bobby rides the rollercoaster of young romance.

“Naked Ambition” (Season 4, Episode 15)

Bobby accidentally walks in on Luanne in the shower and tries to avoid a creepy reputation. Meanwhile, Boomhauer is mistakenly committed to a psychiatric hospital after falling asleep at a lake.

“Hank’s Bad Hair Day” (Season 4, Episode 19)

Hank experiences a disastrous haircut after his trusty barber loses it, leaving him self-conscious and on an awkward quest for a new barber who understands him.

“Propane Boom” (Season 2, Episode 23)

Mega-Lo Mart starts selling propane at discount prices, forcing Strickland Propane to close and Hank to work for the giant retailer. The season two finale creates a cliffhanger exploring craven corporate competition.

“Keeping Up with Our Joneses” (Season 1, Episode 10)

Hank catches Bobby smoking and forces him to smoke an entire carton of cigarette as punishment, but this backfires when Hank becomes re-addicted to tobacco himself.

“Hilloween” (Season 2, Episode 4)

A church busybody tries to get Halloween banned in Arlen for its supposed satanic roots, prompting Hank to rebel by dressing in a devil costume and trick-or-treating in protest. Sally Field guest stars as the God-fearing woman who wants to banish the night’s festivities.

“I Don’t Want to Wait…” (Season 5, Episode 3)

Bobby becomes jealous when his friend Joseph is treated as an adult when he enters puberty while he keeps getting treated as a kid despite turning thirteen. The episode explores the universal anxiety we’ve all felt.

“Jon Vitti Presents: Return To La Grunta” (Season 3, Episode 16)

Luanne faces persistent harassment at a country club job, while Hank has an uncomfortable run-in with a dolphin. Fans love this episode for its ability to mix slapstick with serious topics. The episode demonstrates empathy and support for Luanne amid the chaos while delivering surreal laughs through Hank’s battle with the dolphin.

“Chasing Bobby” (Season 5, Episode 9)

When Peggy sees Hank tear up at a movie, she mistakenly believes it’s due to him realizing he doesn’t spend enough time with Bobby and definitely not the fact that Hank is mourning the possible loss of his beloved truck.

“Escape From Party Island” (Season 3, Episode 17)

Hank agrees to drive his mother and her friends to Galveston so they can collect little glass figurines. The trip turns terrible when they’re trapped on an island full of spring break college students. Hank in his worst nightmare — surrounded by both complaining elderly people and wild partying young adults.

“Soldier Of Misfortune” (Season 6, Episode 2)

Up for re-election as Arlen Gun Club president, Dale shoots his chances in the foot when he accidentally discharges his gun while telling a story. Hank and the guys try to help Dale regain his form with a top-secret mission.

“Livin’ on Reds, Vitamin C and Propane” (Season 8, Episode 7)

Hank fulfills his dream of driving an 18-wheeler to help his mother move, with Bobby onboard and the rest of the gang hiding in the truck. A romantic ode to trucking culture, the episode also features Peggy and Luanne trying to come up with the next Christmas classic.

“Square Peg” (Season 1, Episode 2)

Peggy is tapped to teach sex education at Bobby’s middle school — mortifying the whole family. Hank tries everything he can to prevent Bobby from learning about…where babies come from. The episode was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

“Nancy Boys” (Season 4, Episode 21)

The love triangle between Dale, Nancy and John Redcorn takes a new turn when Dale and Nancy rekindle their romance during a double date and Dale and John find common ground as friends.

“How To Fire a Rifle Without Really Trying” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Bobby discovers he’s naturally gifted at shooting, just as Hank contends with past trauma from his own father’s harsh training methods. This important episode explores generational trauma and Hank’s attempts to be a better father. Wallace Shawn steps into a memorable guest role.

“The Final Shinsult” (Season 2, Episode 18)

Cotton Hill plots a museum heist with Dale in an attempt to get his license renewed. A blend of Dale’s schemes and Cotton’s cantankerous nature creates an unexpected mess for Hank to clean up.

“The Exterminator” (Season 5, Episode 14)

Dale is forced to get an office job when the poisons he uses for extermination work damage his sinuses. After some initial uncertainty, he finds that his unique skillset fits in quite well in his new corporate environment.

“As Old as the Hills…” (Season 3, Episode 25)

Hank and Peggy feel their age as their 20th anniversary approaches, leading Peggy to try skydiving to prove they’re still young — and it goes as well as you’d imagine. The episode ends on a rare cliffhanger, leaving audiences fearful for a main character’s fate.

“My Own Private Rodeo” (Season 6, Episode 18)

When Nancy and Dale decide to renew their vows, she urges him to invite his estranged father Bug. When the gang helps find Bug, they discover that he is a closeted gay man working at a gay rodeo. Dale tells his father that he accepts him as he is and confronts the traditional stereotypes of masculinity.

“Little Horrors of Shop” (Season 4, Episode 4)

Hank substitute-teaches shop class during his forced vacation. He quickly becomes popular with the students and has Peggy fearing she will miss out on being the Substitute Teacher of the Year yet again.

“The Wedding of Bobby Hill” (Season 3, Episode 14)

Bobby falls under the influence of a smooth-talking con man (Matthew McConaughey), and messes with Luanne’s birth control as part of a prank war. It quickly backfires and a panicked Bobby is in over his head.

“Hanky Panky” (Season 4, Episode 13)

Hank gets caught up in Buck’s marital affairs when he is hit on by both Buck’s (now) ex-wife and his mistress. In an attempt to save his restaurant, Buck transfers ownership to Hank, but Peggy has plans for a massive overhaul of her own.

“Returning Japanese” (Season 6, Episode 21)

In this two-part episode, the Hill family travels to Japan where Cotton searches for his lost love from his time serving in the war. On the journey, Hank learns all sorts of family secrets, including the existence of his half-brother.

“Pigmalion” (Season 7, Episode 9)

Having lost her job at Rattlesnakes, Luanne attends a lecture by Trip Larsen, a pork magnate who is enchanted by her. Luanne is wide-eyed at the possibility of making something of herself and doesn’t heed the warnings of the family who think this guy Trip Larsen may have unsavory intentions.

“Goodbye Normal Jeans” (Season 7, Episode 4)

When Peggy accidentally ruins Hank’s jeans, Bobby steps up to master household chores and cooking, quickly outshining Peggy’s efforts. His newfound skills earn him the admiration Peggy has always desired, fueling her jealousy just as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Of Mice and Little Green Men” (Season 6, Episode 14)

When Dale begins to notice his son Joseph displaying skills that neither he nor Nancy have, he begins to question if Joseph is biologically his. This leads him to the obvious conclusion that Joseph is part-alien and Nancy was abducted by aliens.

“Dog Dale Afternoon” (Season 3, Episode 20)

A lawn mower rivalry escalates into a standoff with law enforcement. This battle between Hank and Dale highlights one of the values of any rural location: How you treat another person’s lawn mower.

‘King of the Hill’ Season 14 now Streaming on Hulu

The new season of King of the Hill finds the character in a modern-day context. The characters have aged along with us and are just trying to make it, one day at a time. The reboot has garnered acclaim from fans and critics by maintaining the core of what made the original run special.

Based on initial reception, these new episodes just might make it onto our list of the funniest King of the Hill episodes:

Season 14, Episode 7: “Any Given Hill-Day”

Season 14 Episode 9: “No Hank Left Behind”

Season 14 Episode 10: “A Sounder Investment”

King of the Hill is renowned for its comedic sensibility and everyday situations heightened to laugh out loud levels. Its blend of physical comedy and heartfelt moments touch on everything from volunteer firefighter mishaps to managing mental health issues. Like all great comedies, King of the Hill never loses sight of the relationships that make life meaningful.

And you can watch it anytime with the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, which includes Hulu at no additional cost!

Frequently Asked Questions What is the funniest season of King of the Hill? King of the Hill has multiple episodes from seasons three and four that consistently show up on lists of fan-favorite episodes. Who did Brad Pitt play in King of the Hill? Brad Pitt guest starred as Patch Boomhauer in episode one of season eight of King of the Hill. What is the famous line from King of the Hill? One of the most beloved lines in one of the most beloved episodes (S06E01) of King of the Hill is, "That's my purse! I don't know you!"

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.