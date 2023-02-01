Valentine’s Day 2023 is just around the corner, which brings its share of romance, despair and indifference. Whether preparing to give the best Valentine’s Day gifts to let your loved one know you care or if you’re simply gonna enjoy being alone, we think settling in to watch these Valentine’s Day episodes is the best way to commemorate the occasion.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ – ‘V for Valentine-detta’

Bob’s Burgers may be best known for its uncanny Thanksgiving episodes, but its tribute to the day of love aren’t too shabby. Although, “V for Valentine-detta” is one of the best, what with the girls’ night antics and Bob and Gene’s own sky-high adventure, there are actually quite a few V-day episodes worth watching.

‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Galentine’s Day’

Along with most of the amazing things Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) does, the invention of Galentine’s Day has long outlived the show, celebrated by girl groups all over. This Valentine’s Day, rewatch this Parks and Recreation episode to relive the short window when Leslie’s mom was a featured cast member, and Leslie’s quest to reignite a former flame. There are also a few other love-focused moments that are well worth reliving this V-Day and beyond – with a central (and consistent) theme of Leslie looking out for her people.

“Galentine’s Day” (season 2, episode 16)

“Operation Ann” (season 4, episode 14)

“Galentine’s Day” (season 6, episode 17)

The Simpsons – ‘I Love Lisa’

The Simpsons has been a part of the American cultural lexicon since its 1990s debut, so it’s no surprise that the heart shattering moment of Ralph Wiggum’s rejection is still referenced today. The now iconic episode, “I Love Lisa” has us all cho-cho-choosing to tune in.

‘Brooklyn 9-9’ – ‘’Valloweaster’

After the traditional Halloween heist is postponed (due to many unpleasant reasons), the 9-9 resumes their manic tradition on Valentine’s Day. “Valloweaster” (season 7, episode 11) offers the perfect amount of antics to lighten the tension of a date, or to wallow in alone. To be fair, Brooklyn 9-9 is always worth a binge session.

There’s never a shortage of love stories worth being told. Relive some of these favorite tales.

‘Futurama’ – ‘Love and Rocket’

An ongoing plot point of Futurama revolves around the mostly unrequited love story of Fry and Leela. And although space pilot, Leela is out of Fry’s league, his selfless actions always seem to draw her in, even if only a little. In “Love and Rocket” we get to see some of this altruistic behavior firsthand.

‘The Office’ – ‘Valentine’s Day’

Everyone’s favorite rewatchable series, The Office, was basically one long game love story, but a couple episodes stand out for proper Valentine’s Day consumption. Specifically, “Valentine’s Day” where Phyllis is showered in gifts, Angela gets the key to Dwight’s heart and Pam is reminded of Roy’s romantic shortcomings.

“Blood Drive” (season 5, episode 18)

“The Delivery” (season 6, episode 17 & 18)

“Valentine’s Day” (season 2, episode 16)

“Couple’s Discount” (season 9, episode 16)

‘Modern Family’ – ‘My Funky Valentine’

Across Modern Family ‘s 11 seasons we watched the whole family grow up, and they celebrated many V-day’s together. The first, “My Funky Valentine” covers all the bases with romantic foibles, matchmaking attempts and different opinions on what constitutes romance. Settle in and watch all the favorites, and you’ll likely feel better about your own situation.

‘Community’ – ‘Early 21st Century Romanticism’

Cult favorite, Community, is not known for its romance, and the lone Valentine’s Day episode is not different. “Early 21st Century Romanticism” (season 2, episode 15) features Troy and Abed going after the same woman, an unplanned party at Jeff’s house and Britta seeking the attention of a pretty girl. One standout, this is the first time we meet Magnitude, “Pop, Pop!”

‘New Girl’ – ‘Valentine’s Day’

On New Girl, we’re pretty used to the constant foibles with relationships. And this episode is no different. “Valentine’s Day” (season 1, episode 13) showcases Jess and Schmidt hit the town, Nick tries his hardest to master the holiday and Winston joins the girls.

