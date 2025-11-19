Guide to ‘The Assassin’ Cast & Characters

The UK hit TV series The Assassin, which follows the story of a retired assassin who is reunited with an estranged son that is very curious about her past, is making its way to US streaming via Amazon Prime Video on November 20, 2025.

Wondering who’s who in The Assassin? Look no further: Here’s your complete guide to the full cast and characters of The Assassin to help you get up to speed on this hit crime-thriller.

Don’t forget: You can watch The Assassin and other great crime-thrillers right on Amazon Prime Video through your DIRECTV subscription. Sign up and get start today!

Cast & Characters of ‘The Assassin’

Here are the characters fans will get to know over the course of Season 1 of The Assassin.

Keeley Hawes as Julie Green

Keeley Hawes (The Bank Job, High-Rise, Death at a Funeral) stars as Julie Green, the titular assassin. Retired and living in Greece, Green is unexpectedly reunited with her estranged son Edward, an investigative journalist who has been gifted a large sum of money anonymously and has questions about her past and his father.

Almost as soon as they’re reunited, Green’s past catches up to her. There’s no time to explain, the mother and son just need to run.

Freddie Highmore as Edward Green

Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel, The Good Doctor) stars as Edward Green, Julie’s estranged son and an investigative journalist. The show kicks off when Edward finds he has been anonymously gifted a large sum of money. Suspecting it’s from his mother, he travels to Greece to confront her about the gift and her constant lying.

Edward wants answers about her past and his father, but he quickly gets more than he bargained for. Edward is engaged to Kayla Cross, the daughter of Aaron Cross, the CEO of Cross Global Mining and brother to Ezra Cross.

Gerald Kyd as Luka

A friend of Julie’s, Luka is a local butcher in the Greek village where she lives. As Julie’s past catches up to her, Luka finds himself enmeshed in a manhunt and has no choice but to act to save his friend.

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Kayla Cross

Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer, Dune: Prophecy, The Tourist) stars as Kayla Cross, the daughter of Cross Global Mining CEO Aaron Cross and the fiancée of Edward.

Kayla heads up Cross Global Mining’s charitable foundation. The show opens with a bounty placed on her head by Julie’s former handler, Damien.

Devon Terrell as Ezra Cross

Devon Terrell (Barry, It’s What’s Inside) plays Ezra Cross, Aaron Cross’s son, Kayla Cross’s brother and the Vice Chairman of Cross Global Mining. A company man, Ezra rolls his eyes at his sister’s philanthropic initiatives at the company and is seeking to follow his father’s footsteps despite not knowing the price of doing so.

David Dencik as Jasper de Voogdt

David Dencik (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, No Time to Die) plays Jasper, the former head of IT from Cross Global Mining. His role encompasses much more than your standard IT position. The show opens with Jasper imprisoned by his former boss, Aaron Cross, for attempted blackmail.

Jasper kicks off the plot by dropping the code word “Chantaines” which causes Aaron Cross to panic and a grand conspiracy to unravel.

Alan Dale as Aaron Cross

Alan Dale (Priest, Star Trek: Nemesis) plays Aaron Cross, the CEO of Cross Global Mining. Cross does not exactly maintain a pristine business record, and, like Julie, the show opens with his past catching up to him.

His former head of IT is threatening him from prison and his daughter is engaged to an investigative journalist on a hunt of his own. Cross finds his empire beginning to crack.

Gina Gershon as Marie Bertrand

Gina Gershon (Bound, Killer Joe, Showgirls, Face/Off) plays Marie, a woman tracking down Edward through secretive means with information about his past.

Watch ‘The Assassin’ with DIRECTV

Did you know you can integrate your favorite streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, with your DIRECTV account? Get started today to watch all of your favorite shows, including The Assassin.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch 'The Assassin'? You can stream 'The Assassin' on Amazon Prime Video starting on Nov. 20, 2025. Connect Prime Video and other top streaming services to your DIRECTV account.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.