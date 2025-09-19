Golf is typically a sport played in isolation. With just a caddy in your corner, it’s you versus everyone else. But not during the Ryder Cup.
The Ryder Cup is a team competition that pits the 12 best American golfers against the 12 best European golfers in a three-day match play competition. First played in 1927, the competition is one of the most unique and storied in the sport.
We’ve got everything you need to know for the Ryder Cup 2025, including how you can watch the competition live all weekend long on DIRECTV.
When is the 2025 Ryder Cup?
The Ryder Cup will be played across three days on the weekend of Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28.
Practice rounds begin on Monday, Sept. 22 and there is also an All-Star Match on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The Golf Channel will provide coverage of practice days.
Where to watch the Ryder Cup?
The 2025 Ryder Cup will air on NBC (Channel 392), the Golf Channel (Channel 218) and USA Network (Channel 242). The competition is also available to stream on Peacock.
Where is the Ryder Cup played?
The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played in the United States this year at the Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.
The Ryder Cup is a biennial tournament, held every two years, with hosting duties alternating between the United States and Europe.
What is the Ryder Cup format?
The Ryder Cup involves match play competitions between players selected from two teams of 12. On Friday and Saturday, there are four fourball matches and four foursomes matches. The captain can select any eight players for each of the morning and afternoon sessions. On Sunday, there are 12 singles matches when the entire team plays.
What is the difference between foursomes and fourball matches?
- A foursomes match is played between two teams of two golfers. The golfers on the same team alternate shots on the same ball. One team member tees off on odd-numbered holes and the other on even-numbered holes.
- A fourball match differs in that each golfer plays his own ball throughout the round. Whichever golfer has the better round, their score counts for the team.
- A singles match is a one-on-one match play competition between two golfers.
The winner of each match scores a point for their team. Half a point is earned for each team for any match that is tied. At the end of the competition, the winning team is determined by cumulative total points. If it ends in a tie, the Cup is retained by the defending champion.
Ryder Cup 2025 TV Schedule
For US fans looking to tune in to the Ryder Cup live, follow this TV schedule. All times ET.
|Date
|Time
|Channel
|Game Play
|Monday, Sept 22
|3 – 6 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage
|Tuesday, Sept 23
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage
|Wednesday, Sept. 24
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage; All-Star Match
|Thursday, Sept. 25
|
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage
|Friday, Sept. 26
|6 – 8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Breakfast at Bethpage
|Friday, Sept. 26
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA Network
|Day 1 foursomes & fourballs
|Friday, Sept. 26
|7:05 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Day 1 featured matches
|Friday, Sept. 26
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Live from Ryder Cup Day 1 coverage
|Saturday, Sept. 27
|6 – 8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Breakfast at Bethpage
|Saturday, Sept. 27
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA Network
|Day 2 foursomes & fourballs
|Saturday, Sept. 27
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Live from Ryder Cup Day 2 coverage
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Sky Golf Ryder Cup Pregame Show
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Peacock
|Breakfast at Bethpage
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|12 – 6 p.m.
|NBC/Peacock
|Day 3 singles
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Live from Ryder Cup Day 3 coverage
2025 Ryder Cup Rosters
With the PGA Championship and British Masters decided, the American and European teams are finalized:
United States Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup
Captain: Keegan Bradley
Automatic Qualifiers (Top 6 in standings after BMW Championship, Aug. 17):
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- J.J. Spaun
- Russell Henley
- Harris English
- Bryson DeChambeau
Captain’s Picks:
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
European Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup
Captain: Luke Donald
Automatic Qualifiers (Top 6 in points after Betfred British Masters, Aug. 24):
- Rory McIlroy
- Robert MacIntyre
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Tyrrell Hatton
Captain’s Picks:
- Shane Lowry
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Jon Rahm
- Sepp Straka
- Ludvig Åberg
Recent Ryder Cup Winners
The Ryder Cup has been dominated by the European team since the turn of the century, but the United States has won two of the last four matchups, giving American fans hope that the tides might be turning.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Course & Location
|US Captain
|European Captain
|2023
|Europe
|16½–11½
|Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Zach Johnson
|Luke Donald
|2021*
|United States
|19–9
|Whistling Straits (Straits), Haven, Wisconsin
|Steve Stricker
|Pádraig Harrington
|2018
|Europe
|17½–10½
|Le Golf National (Albatros), Guyancourt, France
|Jim Furyk
|Thomas Bjørn
|2016
|United States
|17–11
|Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota
|Davis Love III
|Darren Clarke
|2014
|Europe
|16½–11½
|Gleneagles Hotel (PGA Centenary), Perthshire, Scotland
|Tom Watson
|Paul McGinley
|2012
|Europe
|14½–13½
|Medinah Country Club (No. 3), DuPage County, Illinois
|Davis Love III
|José María Olazábal
|2010
|Europe
|14½–13½
|Celtic Manor Resort (The Twenty Ten), Newport, Wales
|Corey Pavin
|Colin Montgomerie
|2008
|United States
|16½–11½
|Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
|Paul Azinger
|Nick Faldo
|2006
|Europe
|18½–9½
|K Club (Palmer North), County Kildare, Ireland
|Tom Lehman
|Ian Woosnam
|2004
|Europe
|18½–9½
|Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Birmingham, Michigan
|Hal Sutton
|Bernhard Langer
|2002
|Europe
|15½- 12½
|The Belfry (Brabazon), Warwickshire, England
|Curtis Strange
|Sam Torrance
*The COVID pandemic led to the 2020 Ryder Cup to be pushed to 2021.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch the Ryder Cup on TV in the US?
Fans can catch all Ryder Cup action on NBC, the Golf Channel and USA Network. The competition is available to stream on Peacock.
Who won the most recent Ryder Cup?
The European team led by a stellar performance from Rory McIlroy won the 2023 Ryder Cup.
When is the 2025 Ryder Cup?
Friday, September 26 - Sunday, September 28
