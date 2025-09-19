Golf is typically a sport played in isolation. With just a caddy in your corner, it’s you versus everyone else. But not during the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup is a team competition that pits the 12 best American golfers against the 12 best European golfers in a three-day match play competition. First played in 1927, the competition is one of the most unique and storied in the sport.

We’ve got everything you need to know for the Ryder Cup 2025, including how you can watch the competition live all weekend long on DIRECTV.

Keep up with the biggest tournaments in golf with DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack! Your all sports TV channel plan with ESPN Unlimited included, on us!

When is the 2025 Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup will be played across three days on the weekend of Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28.

Practice rounds begin on Monday, Sept. 22 and there is also an All-Star Match on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The Golf Channel will provide coverage of practice days.

Where to watch the Ryder Cup?

The 2025 Ryder Cup will air on NBC (Channel 392), the Golf Channel (Channel 218) and USA Network (Channel 242). The competition is also available to stream on Peacock.

Did you know you can get Peacock for less when you sign up through DIRECTV? Learn more here to get started.

And if you’re looking for a live TV plan that gives you NBC, Golf Channel, USA Network and other popular sports channels – without needing to pay for the channels you don’t want, you can do exactly that with DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack.

Where is the Ryder Cup played?

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played in the United States this year at the Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

The Ryder Cup is a biennial tournament, held every two years, with hosting duties alternating between the United States and Europe.

What is the Ryder Cup format?

The Ryder Cup involves match play competitions between players selected from two teams of 12. On Friday and Saturday, there are four fourball matches and four foursomes matches. The captain can select any eight players for each of the morning and afternoon sessions. On Sunday, there are 12 singles matches when the entire team plays.

What is the difference between foursomes and fourball matches?

A foursomes match is played between two teams of two golfers. The golfers on the same team alternate shots on the same ball. One team member tees off on odd-numbered holes and the other on even-numbered holes.

A fourball match differs in that each golfer plays his own ball throughout the round. Whichever golfer has the better round, their score counts for the team.

A singles match is a one-on-one match play competition between two golfers.

The winner of each match scores a point for their team. Half a point is earned for each team for any match that is tied. At the end of the competition, the winning team is determined by cumulative total points. If it ends in a tie, the Cup is retained by the defending champion.

Ryder Cup 2025 TV Schedule

For US fans looking to tune in to the Ryder Cup live, follow this TV schedule. All times ET.

Date Time Channel Game Play Monday, Sept 22 3 – 6 p.m. Golf Channel Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage Tuesday, Sept 23 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Golf Channel Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage Wednesday, Sept. 24 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Golf Channel Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage; All-Star Match Thursday, Sept. 25 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Golf Channel Live from Ryder Cup practice coverage Friday, Sept. 26 6 – 8 a.m. Peacock Breakfast at Bethpage Friday, Sept. 26 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. USA Network Day 1 foursomes & fourballs Friday, Sept. 26 7:05 a.m. – 6 p.m. Peacock Day 1 featured matches Friday, Sept. 26 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Golf Channel Live from Ryder Cup Day 1 coverage Saturday, Sept. 27 6 – 8 a.m. Peacock Breakfast at Bethpage Saturday, Sept. 27 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. USA Network Day 2 foursomes & fourballs Saturday, Sept. 27 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Golf Channel Live from Ryder Cup Day 2 coverage Sunday, Sept. 28 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Golf Channel Sky Golf Ryder Cup Pregame Show Sunday, Sept. 28 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peacock Breakfast at Bethpage Sunday, Sept. 28 12 – 6 p.m. NBC/Peacock Day 3 singles Sunday, Sept. 28 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Golf Channel Live from Ryder Cup Day 3 coverage

2025 Ryder Cup Rosters

With the PGA Championship and British Masters decided, the American and European teams are finalized:

United States Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Captain: Keegan Bradley

Automatic Qualifiers (Top 6 in standings after BMW Championship, Aug. 17):

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

J.J. Spaun

Russell Henley

Harris English

Bryson DeChambeau

Captain’s Picks:

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

European Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Captain: Luke Donald

Automatic Qualifiers (Top 6 in points after Betfred British Masters, Aug. 24):

Rory McIlroy

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Rasmus Højgaard

Tyrrell Hatton

Captain’s Picks:

Shane Lowry

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jon Rahm

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Åberg

Recent Ryder Cup Winners

The Ryder Cup has been dominated by the European team since the turn of the century, but the United States has won two of the last four matchups, giving American fans hope that the tides might be turning.

Year Winner Score Course & Location US Captain European Captain 2023 Europe 16½–11½ Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio, Italy Zach Johnson Luke Donald 2021* United States 19–9 Whistling Straits (Straits), Haven, Wisconsin Steve Stricker Pádraig Harrington 2018 Europe 17½–10½ Le Golf National (Albatros), Guyancourt, France Jim Furyk Thomas Bjørn 2016 United States 17–11 Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota Davis Love III Darren Clarke 2014 Europe 16½–11½ Gleneagles Hotel (PGA Centenary), Perthshire, Scotland Tom Watson Paul McGinley 2012 Europe 14½–13½ Medinah Country Club (No. 3), DuPage County, Illinois Davis Love III José María Olazábal 2010 Europe 14½–13½ Celtic Manor Resort (The Twenty Ten), Newport, Wales Corey Pavin Colin Montgomerie 2008 United States 16½–11½ Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky Paul Azinger Nick Faldo 2006 Europe 18½–9½ K Club (Palmer North), County Kildare, Ireland Tom Lehman Ian Woosnam 2004 Europe 18½–9½ Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Birmingham, Michigan Hal Sutton Bernhard Langer 2002 Europe 15½- 12½ The Belfry (Brabazon), Warwickshire, England Curtis Strange Sam Torrance

*The COVID pandemic led to the 2020 Ryder Cup to be pushed to 2021.

Watch Pro Golf with DIRECTV

Ready to swing into action? Get DIRECTV to make sure you can watch the highly anticipated Ryder Cup as well as all of the other key pro golf tournaments throughout the year.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I watch the Ryder Cup on TV in the US? Fans can catch all Ryder Cup action on NBC, the Golf Channel and USA Network. The competition is available to stream on Peacock. Who won the most recent Ryder Cup? The European team led by a stellar performance from Rory McIlroy won the 2023 Ryder Cup. When is the 2025 Ryder Cup? Friday, September 26 - Sunday, September 28

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.