DIRECTV Refer A Friend Program Is a Win-Win

When you love TV as much as we do, it’s not fair to keep all that thrilling entertainment to ourselves, especially during the giving season. There’s no better time to share the ultimate TV experience with your loved ones with the DIRECTV Refer A Friend Program.

DIRECTV customers connected via Satellite or via Internet who refer friends and family to subscribe to DIRECTV can get a $100 eGift card for the first five people who qualify – up to $500* in eGift cards/year! But that’s not all, your favorite people will also get a $100 eGift card on top of great introductory pricing and other new customer offers. Now, that’s a win-win!

Read on to get the details, find out who’s eligible and start referring your friends and family.

How Does the DIRECTV Refer A Friend Program Work?

Existing DIRECTV via Satellite or via Internet customer can go to directv.com/refer to sign up for the referral program Get a unique referral link to share with friends For the first 5 people that qualify, you can both get a $100 eGift card*. Your choice of Amazon, Home Depot or Walmart.

Have additional questions? Check out the FAQs.

The Details

Existing DIRECTV via Satellite and via Internet customers with an active account in good standing, can refer unlimited number of friends to join DIRECTV, and earn up to $500 in eGift cards * per calendar year.

per calendar year. Each new customer must use the referrer’s unique link to register for the Refer A Friend Program, sign up for DIRECTV via Satellite or via Internet, and will qualify for a $100 eGift Card after paying their 1 st bill.

bill. New customers being referred are required to sign up for qualifying service by calling 877.445.3704 or visiting directv.com.

or visiting directv.com. DIRECTV employees or contractors, DIRECTV Stream, U-Verse TV, or any other non-residential customer are not eligible to participate.

Share DIRECTV With Your Favorites

From live sports, hit shows, classic movies and so much more, DIRECTV gives the gift of entertainment all year long. Share your favorite channels with your favorite people with the DIRECTV Refer A Friend Program and everyone wins!

*Redemption req’d. Restrictions apply. Offer subject to change. For more information, click here to see Refer A Friend Terms & Conditions.

REFERRAL GIFT CARD OFFER: Limited Time Offer. Existing DIRECTV customer must register for the referral program at directv.com/refer. U-Verse TV and DIRECTV STREAM customers not eligible. Upon registration, customer can send invitation emails, texts, social media messages to their personal contacts. Recipients of message must sign up through the referral link, order new DIRECTV Satellite or DIRECTV via Internet service (min. $69.99/mo. for 24 mos. plus taxes & fees) and pay their first bill to be eligible for the eGift Card. Autopay and Paperless Bill req’d. for Satellite. New residential customers in the U.S. (excludes Puerto Rico and U.S.V.I.) only. Pricing for two years. After 2 years, then month to month at then current prevailing prices unless cancelled. Additional Fees & Taxes: Price excludes Advanced Receiver Service Fee of $15/mo. (which is extra and applies to all packages) and Regional Sports Fee of up to $15.99/mo. which is extra & applies to CHOICE and/or MÁS ULTRA and higher Pkgs. Residents of select multi-dwelling units are not eligible for these offers. Referred customer must not have had DIRECTV service within the prior 61 days. In order to receive electronic gift cards, both the referring and referred customers must maintain service through reward fulfillment to remain eligible for offer. Redemption: Within 60 days after the referred customer pays their first bill, both the referring and referred customers will be sent an email with instructions for selecting a $100 electronic gift card from their choice of Amazon, Home Depot or Walmart. Redemption invitation expires if not claimed within 90 days. Use of eGift card subject to issuer’s terms and conditions. All emails pursuant to the referral program will be sent to the email address used by Referrer and Referee respectively when signing up for the referral program. Referrers and referees are responsible for ensuring that the email address associated with their account is correct and active. DIRECTV assumes no responsibility for non-receipt of emails and/or the eGift card. Limit five (5) referrals ($500 annual limit) per calendar year per Referrer’s DIRECTV account. eGift card cannot be substituted, assigned, transferred, or redeemed for cash. Any individual attempting to tamper with or undermine the offer may be disqualified. Not valid for purchase by groups, clubs, businesses or organizations. Void where prohibited, licensed, taxed or restricted. LIMIT ONE ELECTRONIC GIFT CARD OFFER PER NEW DIRECTV ACCOUNT.