Roll out the red carpet. Our favorite trio of amateur podcasters and sleuths are back with an all-new murder to solve.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 returns on Tuesday, August 27, on Hulu and Disney+. This time, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are leaving New York and heading to the sunny, star-studded land of Hollywood as their murder podcast is turned into a major motion picture.

The Arconia residents will also need to investigate the death of Sazz Pataki — Charles’ friend and stunt double on Brazzos — who (SPOILER) was killed at the end of season 3. Check out the trailer below to get a taste of what’s to come in the upcoming season.

When is the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Release Date?

Only Murders in the Building will return for season 4 on Tuesday, August 27, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Watch on Hulu or Disney+ with DIRECTV.

How Many Episodes Will Be in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4?

Just like the first three seasons, Only Murders in the Building season 4 will have 10 episodes.

How Did Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ End?

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building centered on the death of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who is killed on the opening night of the Broadway show directed by Oliver. Throughout the season, we see each of the main characters wrestling with their own struggles. With the lead of his show dead, Oliver struggles to turn the play into a musical while beginning to fall in love with one of the actresses, Loretta (Meryl Streep), who is also a suspect in the case. Meanwhile, Charles attempts to rekindle a relationship with Joy, a makeup artist, and Mabel feels uncertain about her future, sensing that she is being left behind by Charles and Oliver. After many twists and turns, the three are able to put aside their differences and come together to crack the case. They discover that the show’s producer, Donna, poisoned Ben but it was her son, Cliff, who pushed Ben down the elevator shaft, killing him.

With the murder solved and a successful opening night of the new play Death Rattle Dazzle, the cast members celebrate with an after-party. Sazz (Jane Lynch), dressed like Charles, joins the celebration and tells Charles she has something important to tell him. However, she never gets the chance as she leaves to get a bottle of wine from Charles’ apartment and is shot through the window. The season ends with Sazz trying to write something in her own blood before she dies.

What is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 About?

Season 4 will pick up right after the shocking events of season 3 as the trio looks into the mystery surrounding the death of Sazz. The question remains whether Sazz or Charles was the intended target. The team’s investigation will take them to Hollywood where their popular murder mystery podcast is being turned into a movie. The season will be filled with some all-new guest stars, including Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis and Eva Longoria who will be playing fictionalized versions of themselves as they portray Charles, Oliver and Mable in the Hollywood film.

If it’s anything like the last three seasons, fans can expect more mystery, comedy and surprising twists that will leave viewers guessing until the very end.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Cast

Only Murders in the Building is known for its iconic cast, and looking at this lineup, season 4 promises to be the most star-studded yet. Besides Levy, Galifianakis and Longoria, it hasn’t been revealed exactly which role the newcomers will play in the upcoming season, but we’re excited to find out.

Check out the list of returning and new characters you can expect to see in season 4.

Returning Characters in Season 4

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams

New Characters in Season 4

Molly Shannon

Eva Longoria

Eugene Levy

Zack Galifianakis

Richard Kind

Kumail Nanjiani

Melissa McCarthy

Frequently Asked Questions When is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ release date? Only Murders in the Building premieres on Tuesday, August 27, with new episodes dropping weekly. Where can I watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4? Watch Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu or Disney+ with DIRECTV. Is the Arconia a real building in New York? The Arconia is a fictional building but the exterior shots were filmed at a real New York condominium building called The Belnord, located on the Upper West Side.

