The first images that come to mind when many people think of The Olympic Games are those of a sprinter triumphantly crossing the finish line, a javelin being hurled through the air or perhaps a pole vaulter launching themselves into the air.
Track and field events at The Olympics, formally known as Olympic Athletics, are an iconic and longstanding Olympic tradition. They’ve introduced us to the likes of some of the greatest athletes in history, including Usain Bolt, Jim Thorpe, Paavo Nurmi and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Now we’ll see the next generation of track and field greats take to The Olympic stadium at Paris 2024.
Want to catch every millisecond of The 2024 Olympic track and field schedule? DIRECTV has you covered. Here’s how to watch all of the track and field events in Paris, starting August 1, with the full competition schedule and information on what channel to tune into to watch the magic.
When are The 2024 Olympic Track & Field Events?
The track and field events begin on Aug. 1 in Paris and will conclude on Aug. 11
Where will The Olympic Track & Field Events Be Held?
The 2024 Paris Olympic track and field events will be held at the Stadt de France. The Stadt de France is the largest stadium in France and hosts some of France’s largest sporting events. The stadium was originally built to accommodate the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which was held in France.
Which Events Are Part of Olympic Track & Field?
There are numerous different events that fall under Olympic track and field, including:
- Sprinting
- Steeplechase
- Hurdling
- Road Running, including marathon and half-marathon
- Jumps: High jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump
- Throwing: Shot put, discus, hammer throw, javelin
- Heptathlon
- Decathalon
- Race walking
- Mountain running
- Ultra running
- Trail running
How to Watch Track & Field at the Olympics
You can watch all of The 2024 Paris Olympic track and field athletic events on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number.
Olympic Track & Field Full TV Schedule
Here’s the full Olympic track and field schedule of events for the 2024 Paris Olympics (All times Eastern). Find out when to tune in to ensure you see the most talented athletes take to the biggest stage in the world.
August 1, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Men’s & Women’s 20km Race Walk Finals
|1:30 AM
|NBC, Peacock
August 2, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Main: Men’s Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Hammer Throw: Qualification
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s High Jump: Qualification
|4:10 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Decathlon: Long Jump
|4:50 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Decathlon: Shot Put
|6:10 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K Final & more
|11:40 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Decathlon: High Jump
|12:00 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Triple Jump: Qualification
|12:15 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Discus Throw: Qualification
|12:55 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Shot Put: Qualification
|2:10 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 3, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Pole Vault: Qualification
|4:10 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Decathlon: Discus Throw
|4:55 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Decathlon: Pole Vault
|7:40 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m & more
|1:00 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Decathlon: Javelin Throw
|1:10 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Shot Put: Final
|1:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Triple Jump: Final
|2:20 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 4, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400mH & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Hammer Throw: Qualification
|4:20 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Long Jump: Qualification
|5:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Finals): M 100m, W High Jump & more
|12:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s High Jump: Final
|1:50 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Hammer Throw: Final
|2:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 5, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Main (Prelims): M 400mH, W 400m & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Discus Throw: Qualification
|4:10 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Pole Vault: Qualification
|4:40 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m & more
|12:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Pole Vault: Final
|1:00 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Discus Throw: Final
|2:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 6, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Javelin Throw: Qualification
|4:20 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Long Jump: Qualification
|5:15 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m & more
|1:00 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Hammer Throw: Final
|1:50 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Long Jump: Final
|2:10 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 7, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Race Walk Mixed Relay
|1:30 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s High Jump: Qualification
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Javelin Throw: Qualification
|4:20 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more
|12:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Pole Vault: Final
|12:55 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Triple Jump: Qualification
|1:10 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Discus Throw: Final
|2:20 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 8, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Main: Heptathlon, M&W 4x100m Relays R1 & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Shot Put: Qualification
|4:20 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Heptathlon: High Jump
|5:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400mH & more
|1:00 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Heptathlon: Shot Put
|1:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Long Jump: Final
|1:55 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Javelin Throw: Final
|2:20 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 9, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Heptathlon: Long Jump
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main: M 800m SF, W 100mH SF & more
|4:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Heptathlon: Javelin Throw
|5:15 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400mH & more
|1:00 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Shot Put: Final
|1:40 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Triple Jump: Final
|2:10 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 10, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Men’s Marathon
|2:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
|Main (Finals): W 100mH, M&W 4x400m & more
|12:30 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s High Jump: Final
|1:05 PM
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Javelin Throw: Final
|1:35 PM
|NBC, Peacock
August 11, 2024
|Event
|Time
|Channel
|Women’s Marathon
|2:00 AM
|NBC, Peacock
Top U.S. Track & Field Athletes to Watch at The Olympics
The United States has long sent dominant athletes to The Olympics to compete in track and field, and this year is no different: There are some truly generational talents heading to Paris to represent the red, white and blue on Aug. 1. Here’s a few to keep an extra close eye on:
Sha’Carri Richardson: After being sidelined from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 for a failed drug test, Sha’Carri Richardson will be on the track in Paris and is expected to blow minds. She posted the fastest time in the world at 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter dash this season, a performance that sent her straight to Paris. If she wins the 100-meter, it’ll be the first time an American woman has done so since 1996.
Noah Lyles: Speaking of speed, Noah Lyles holds the title of third-fastest all time in the 200-meter dash. He’s also been at the top of the global standings in both the 100- and 200-meter dash before. He has his sights set on securing four golds in Paris. Keep an eye on him, as long as he doesn’t simply become a blur on your screen!
Quincy Wilson: Quincy Wilson is officially the youngest man to ever earn a spot on the U.S. National Track & Field team. Wilson set the world record for the 400-meter dash under the age of 18, both indoors and outdoors.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: Sprinter/hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was honored as the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in 2022, and for good reason: She’s the first track athlete ever to break four individual world records at the same event, and she set another world record at the Olympic Trials in June on the 400m hurdles, clocking in at 50.65 seconds.
Ryan Crouser: Ryan Crouser is no stranger to the Olympics: He made his debut in Rio in 2016, where he took home a gold medal in shot put, and then repeated the feat in 2021 in Tokyo. He holds 4 gold and 3 silver medals in World Championship events, too, and holds the world records for both indoor and outdoor shot put.
U.S. Track & Field Full Rosters
Here’s every U.S. athlete that secured a spot at Paris 2024:
Women’s
- Sha’Carri Richardson, 100m
- Melissa Jefferson, 100m
- Twanisha Terry, 100m
- Gabby Thomas, 200m
- Brittany Brown, 200m
- McKenzie Long, 200m
- Kendall Ellis, 400m
- Aaliyah Butler, 400m
- Alexis Holmes, 400m
- Nia Akins, 800m
- Allie Wilson, 800m
- Juliette Whittaker, 800m
- Nikki Hiltz, 1500m
- Emily Mackay, 1500m
- Elle St. Pierre, 1500m
- Valerie Constien, 3000 Steeplechase
- Courtney Wayment, 3000 Steeplechase
- Marisa Howard, 3000 Steeplechase
- Elise Cranny, 5000m
- Karissa Schweizer, 10,000m, 5000m
- Whittni Morgan, 5000m
- Weini Kelati, 10,000m
- Parker Valby, 10,000m
- Fiona O’Keefe, Marathon
- Emily Sisson, Marathon
- Dakotah Lindwurm, Marathon
- Masai Russell, 100 Hurdles
- Alaysha Johnson, 100 Hurdles
- Grace Stark, 100 Hurdles
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 400 Hurdles
- Anna Cockrell, 400 Hurdles
- Jasmine Jones, 400 Hurdles
- Rachel Glenn, High Jump
- Vashti Cunningham, High Jump
- Bridget Williams, Pole Vault
- Katie Moon, Pole Vault
- Brynn King, Pole Vault
- Tara Davis-Woodhall, Long Jump
- Jasmine Moore, Triple Jump, Long Jump
- Monae’ Nichols, Long Jump
- Keturah Orji, Triple Jump
- Tori Franklin, Triple Jump
- Chase Jackson, Shot Put
- Raven Saunders, Shot Put
- Jaida Ross, Shot Put
- Valarie Allman, Discus
- Jayden Ulrich, Discus
- Veronica Fraley, Discus
- Annette Echikunwoke, Hammer
- DeAnna Price, Hammer
- Erin Reese, Hammer
- Maggie Malone Hardin, Javelin
- Anna Hall, Heptathlon
- Chari Hawkins, Heptathlon
- Taliyah Brooks, Heptathlon
- Kaylyn Brown, Relay pool
- Tamari Davis, Relay pool
- Quanera Hayes, Relay pool
- Aleia Hobbs, Relay pool
- Shamier Little, Relay pool
- Isabella Whittaker, Relay pool
Men’s
- Noah Lyles, 100m, 200m
- Kenny Bednarek, 100m, 200m
- Fred Kerley, 100m
- Erriyon Knighton, 200m
- Quincy Hall, 400m
- Michael Norman, 400m
- Chris Bailey, 400m
- Bryce Hoppel, 800m
- Hobbs Kessler, 1500m, 800m
- Brandon Miller, 800m
- Cole Hocker, 1500m
- Yared Nuguse, 1500m
- Kenneth Rooks, 3000 Steeplechase
- Matthew Wilkinson, 3000 Steeplechase
- James Corrigan, 3000 Steeplechase
- Grant Fisher, 10,000m, 5000m
- Abdihamid Nur, 5000m
- Graham Blanks, 5000m
- Woody Kincaid, 10,000m
- Nico Young, 10,000m
- Conner Mantz, Marathon
- Clayton Young, Marathon
- Leonard Korir, Marathon
- Grant Holloway, 110 Hurdles
- Freddie Crittenden, 110 Hurdles
- Daniel Roberts, 110 Hurdles
- Rai Benjamin, 400 Hurdles
- CJ Allen, 400 Hurdles
- Trevor Bassitt, 400 Hurdles
- Shelby McEwen, High Jump
- JuVaughn Harrison, High Jump
- Vernon Turner, High Jump
- Sam Kendricks, Pole Vault
- Chris Nilsen, Pole Vault
- Jacob Wooten, Pole Vault
- Jeremiah Davis, Long Jump
- Malcolm Clemons, Long Jump
- Jarrion Lawson, Long Jump
- Salif Mane, Triple Jump
- Russell Robinson, Triple Jump
- Donald Scott, Triple Jump
- Ryan Crouser, Shot Put
- Joe Kovacs, Shot Put
- Payton Otterdahl, Shot Put
- Andrew Evans, Discus
- Sam Mattis, Discus
- Joseph Brown, Discus
- Daniel Haugh, Hammer
- Rudy Winkler, Hammer
- Curtis Thompson, Javelin
- Heath Baldwin, Decathlon
- Zach Ziemek, Decathlon
- Harrison Williams, Decathlon
- Christian Coleman, Relay pool
- Bryce Deadmon, Relay pool
- Kyree King, Relay pool
- Courtney Lindsey, Relay pool
- Vernon Norwood, Relay pool
- Quincy Wilson, Relay pool
Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV
You can catch every jump, sprint, throw and vault on the Olympic track and field schedule on DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the top track and field athletes in The 2024 Olympic Games?
Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Quincy Wilson are at the top of the Team USA Olympic field.
When did track and field become an Olympic sport?
Track and field became an Olympic sport at the founding in 1896, for men, in 1928, women's track and field was added.
Who is the most successful Olympic track and field athlete of all time?
Paavo Nurmi of Finland is considered by many to be the best track and field competitor ever, with 9 gold medals in distance running.
