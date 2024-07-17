The first images that come to mind when many people think of The Olympic Games are those of a sprinter triumphantly crossing the finish line, a javelin being hurled through the air or perhaps a pole vaulter launching themselves into the air.

Track and field events at The Olympics, formally known as Olympic Athletics, are an iconic and longstanding Olympic tradition. They’ve introduced us to the likes of some of the greatest athletes in history, including Usain Bolt, Jim Thorpe, Paavo Nurmi and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Now we’ll see the next generation of track and field greats take to The Olympic stadium at Paris 2024.

Want to catch every millisecond of The 2024 Olympic track and field schedule? DIRECTV has you covered. Here’s how to watch all of the track and field events in Paris, starting August 1, with the full competition schedule and information on what channel to tune into to watch the magic.

When are The 2024 Olympic Track & Field Events?

The track and field events begin on Aug. 1 in Paris and will conclude on Aug. 11

Where will The Olympic Track & Field Events Be Held?

The 2024 Paris Olympic track and field events will be held at the Stadt de France. The Stadt de France is the largest stadium in France and hosts some of France’s largest sporting events. The stadium was originally built to accommodate the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which was held in France.

Which Events Are Part of Olympic Track & Field?

There are numerous different events that fall under Olympic track and field, including:

Sprinting

Steeplechase

Hurdling

Road Running , including marathon and half-marathon

, including marathon and half-marathon Jumps : High jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump

: High jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump Throwing : Shot put, discus, hammer throw, javelin

: Shot put, discus, hammer throw, javelin Heptathlon

Decathalon

Race walking

Mountain running

Ultra running

Trail running

How to Watch Track & Field at the Olympics

You can watch all of The 2024 Paris Olympic track and field athletic events on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number.

Olympic Track & Field Full TV Schedule

Here’s the full Olympic track and field schedule of events for the 2024 Paris Olympics (All times Eastern). Find out when to tune in to ensure you see the most talented athletes take to the biggest stage in the world.

August 1, 2024

Event Time Channel Men’s & Women’s 20km Race Walk Finals 1:30 AM NBC, Peacock

August 2, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: Men’s Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Hammer Throw: Qualification 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s High Jump: Qualification 4:10 AM NBC, Peacock Decathlon: Long Jump 4:50 AM NBC, Peacock Decathlon: Shot Put 6:10 AM NBC, Peacock Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K Final & more 11:40 AM NBC, Peacock Decathlon: High Jump 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Triple Jump: Qualification 12:15 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Discus Throw: Qualification 12:55 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Shot Put: Qualification 2:10 PM NBC, Peacock

August 3, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Pole Vault: Qualification 4:10 AM NBC, Peacock Decathlon: Discus Throw 4:55 AM NBC, Peacock Decathlon: Pole Vault 7:40 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Decathlon: Javelin Throw 1:10 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Shot Put: Final 1:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Triple Jump: Final 2:20 PM NBC, Peacock

August 4, 2024

Event Time Channel Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400mH & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Hammer Throw: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Long Jump: Qualification 5:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): M 100m, W High Jump & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s High Jump: Final 1:50 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Hammer Throw: Final 2:30 PM NBC, Peacock

August 5, 2024

Event Time Channel Main (Prelims): M 400mH, W 400m & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Discus Throw: Qualification 4:10 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Pole Vault: Qualification 4:40 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Pole Vault: Final 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Discus Throw: Final 2:30 PM NBC, Peacock

August 6, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Javelin Throw: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Long Jump: Qualification 5:15 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Hammer Throw: Final 1:50 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Long Jump: Final 2:10 PM NBC, Peacock

August 7, 2024

Event Time Channel Race Walk Mixed Relay 1:30 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s High Jump: Qualification 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Javelin Throw: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Pole Vault: Final 12:55 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Triple Jump: Qualification 1:10 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Discus Throw: Final 2:20 PM NBC, Peacock

August 8, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: Heptathlon, M&W 4x100m Relays R1 & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Shot Put: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: High Jump 5:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400mH & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: Shot Put 1:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Long Jump: Final 1:55 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Javelin Throw: Final 2:20 PM NBC, Peacock

August 9, 2024

Event Time Channel Heptathlon: Long Jump 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main: M 800m SF, W 100mH SF & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: Javelin Throw 5:15 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400mH & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Shot Put: Final 1:40 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Triple Jump: Final 2:10 PM NBC, Peacock

August 10, 2024

Event Time Channel Men’s Marathon 2:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 100mH, M&W 4x400m & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s High Jump: Final 1:05 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Javelin Throw: Final 1:35 PM NBC, Peacock

August 11, 2024

Event Time Channel Women’s Marathon 2:00 AM NBC, Peacock

Top U.S. Track & Field Athletes to Watch at The Olympics

The United States has long sent dominant athletes to The Olympics to compete in track and field, and this year is no different: There are some truly generational talents heading to Paris to represent the red, white and blue on Aug. 1. Here’s a few to keep an extra close eye on:

Sha’Carri Richardson: After being sidelined from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 for a failed drug test, Sha’Carri Richardson will be on the track in Paris and is expected to blow minds. She posted the fastest time in the world at 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter dash this season, a performance that sent her straight to Paris. If she wins the 100-meter, it’ll be the first time an American woman has done so since 1996.

Noah Lyles: Speaking of speed, Noah Lyles holds the title of third-fastest all time in the 200-meter dash. He’s also been at the top of the global standings in both the 100- and 200-meter dash before. He has his sights set on securing four golds in Paris. Keep an eye on him, as long as he doesn’t simply become a blur on your screen!

Quincy Wilson: Quincy Wilson is officially the youngest man to ever earn a spot on the U.S. National Track & Field team. Wilson set the world record for the 400-meter dash under the age of 18, both indoors and outdoors.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: Sprinter/hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was honored as the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in 2022, and for good reason: She’s the first track athlete ever to break four individual world records at the same event, and she set another world record at the Olympic Trials in June on the 400m hurdles, clocking in at 50.65 seconds.

Ryan Crouser: Ryan Crouser is no stranger to the Olympics: He made his debut in Rio in 2016, where he took home a gold medal in shot put, and then repeated the feat in 2021 in Tokyo. He holds 4 gold and 3 silver medals in World Championship events, too, and holds the world records for both indoor and outdoor shot put.

U.S. Track & Field Full Rosters

Here’s every U.S. athlete that secured a spot at Paris 2024:

Women’s

Sha’Carri Richardson, 100m

Melissa Jefferson, 100m

Twanisha Terry, 100m

Gabby Thomas, 200m

Brittany Brown, 200m

McKenzie Long, 200m

Kendall Ellis, 400m

Aaliyah Butler, 400m

Alexis Holmes, 400m

Nia Akins, 800m

Allie Wilson, 800m

Juliette Whittaker, 800m

Nikki Hiltz, 1500m

Emily Mackay, 1500m

Elle St. Pierre, 1500m

Valerie Constien, 3000 Steeplechase

Courtney Wayment, 3000 Steeplechase

Marisa Howard, 3000 Steeplechase

Elise Cranny, 5000m

Karissa Schweizer, 10,000m, 5000m

Whittni Morgan, 5000m

Weini Kelati, 10,000m

Parker Valby, 10,000m

Fiona O’Keefe, Marathon

Emily Sisson, Marathon

Dakotah Lindwurm, Marathon

Masai Russell, 100 Hurdles

Alaysha Johnson, 100 Hurdles

Grace Stark, 100 Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 400 Hurdles

Anna Cockrell, 400 Hurdles

Jasmine Jones, 400 Hurdles

Rachel Glenn, High Jump

Vashti Cunningham, High Jump

Bridget Williams, Pole Vault

Katie Moon, Pole Vault

Brynn King, Pole Vault

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Long Jump

Jasmine Moore, Triple Jump, Long Jump

Monae’ Nichols, Long Jump

Keturah Orji, Triple Jump

Tori Franklin, Triple Jump

Chase Jackson, Shot Put

Raven Saunders, Shot Put

Jaida Ross, Shot Put

Valarie Allman, Discus

Jayden Ulrich, Discus

Veronica Fraley, Discus

Annette Echikunwoke, Hammer

DeAnna Price, Hammer

Erin Reese, Hammer

Maggie Malone Hardin, Javelin

Anna Hall, Heptathlon

Chari Hawkins, Heptathlon

Taliyah Brooks, Heptathlon

Kaylyn Brown, Relay pool

Tamari Davis, Relay pool

Quanera Hayes, Relay pool

Aleia Hobbs, Relay pool

Shamier Little, Relay pool

Isabella Whittaker, Relay pool

Men’s

Noah Lyles, 100m, 200m

Kenny Bednarek, 100m, 200m

Fred Kerley, 100m

Erriyon Knighton, 200m

Quincy Hall, 400m

Michael Norman, 400m

Chris Bailey, 400m

Bryce Hoppel, 800m

Hobbs Kessler, 1500m, 800m

Brandon Miller, 800m

Cole Hocker, 1500m

Yared Nuguse, 1500m

Kenneth Rooks, 3000 Steeplechase

Matthew Wilkinson, 3000 Steeplechase

James Corrigan, 3000 Steeplechase

Grant Fisher, 10,000m, 5000m

Abdihamid Nur, 5000m

Graham Blanks, 5000m

Woody Kincaid, 10,000m

Nico Young, 10,000m

Conner Mantz, Marathon

Clayton Young, Marathon

Leonard Korir, Marathon

Grant Holloway, 110 Hurdles

Freddie Crittenden, 110 Hurdles

Daniel Roberts, 110 Hurdles

Rai Benjamin, 400 Hurdles

CJ Allen, 400 Hurdles

Trevor Bassitt, 400 Hurdles

Shelby McEwen, High Jump

JuVaughn Harrison, High Jump

Vernon Turner, High Jump

Sam Kendricks, Pole Vault

Chris Nilsen, Pole Vault

Jacob Wooten, Pole Vault

Jeremiah Davis, Long Jump

Malcolm Clemons, Long Jump

Jarrion Lawson, Long Jump

Salif Mane, Triple Jump

Russell Robinson, Triple Jump

Donald Scott, Triple Jump

Ryan Crouser, Shot Put

Joe Kovacs, Shot Put

Payton Otterdahl, Shot Put

Andrew Evans, Discus

Sam Mattis, Discus

Joseph Brown, Discus

Daniel Haugh, Hammer

Rudy Winkler, Hammer

Curtis Thompson, Javelin

Heath Baldwin, Decathlon

Zach Ziemek, Decathlon

Harrison Williams, Decathlon

Christian Coleman, Relay pool

Bryce Deadmon, Relay pool

Kyree King, Relay pool

Courtney Lindsey, Relay pool

Vernon Norwood, Relay pool

Quincy Wilson, Relay pool ​

Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV

You can catch every jump, sprint, throw and vault on the Olympic track and field schedule on DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the top track and field athletes in The 2024 Olympic Games? Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Quincy Wilson are at the top of the Team USA Olympic field. When did track and field become an Olympic sport? Track and field became an Olympic sport at the founding in 1896, for men, in 1928, women's track and field was added. Who is the most successful Olympic track and field athlete of all time? Paavo Nurmi of Finland is considered by many to be the best track and field competitor ever, with 9 gold medals in distance running.

