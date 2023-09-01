If you’re looking for some of the best and most diverse live sports content available, look no further than Next Level Sports & Entertainment (NSLE). As a premier provider of live sports and entertainment, NLS offers a unique programming model of live and digital content.

Learn more about Next Level Sports and how to get the premium network through your DIRECTV subscription below.

WHAT IS NEXT LEVEL SPORTS NETWORK?

Next Level Sports is an innovative, global network bringing the most entertaining sports content to over 100 million homes across the world, including 20 million in the United States.

The platform used to be known as Eleven Sports Network until a name change in 2021. The network’s online companion is known as For the Fans.

In addition to providing sports coverage, the network is also working on developing a “revolutionary platform that will look at [sports] statistics in a whole new way.” The group is also working on integrating sports betting into its platform.

WHAT KIND OF CONTENT IS ON NEXT LEVEL SPORTS?

NLS takes sports coverage to the next level. Along with live college and profession games, fans can watch international basketball, professional lacrosse and more.

THE NEXT COLLEGIATE LEAGUE (NCL)

Next Level Sports & Entertainment is home to some of the best lacrosse content around, including the Next Collegiate League (NCL). The league was created in part to test out a new style of lacrosse play, called the sixes, which will be debuted at the 2028 Olympics. The league is open to all universities but is currently focused on working with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with the aim of removing barriers to the sport.

In 2023, the NCL will fully fund eight colleges – including equipment, jerseys, coaches and transportation – and plan to add 2-4 new teams each year. Catch games on NSL, thanks to the 10-year media rights deal NCL has with the network.

OTHER NEXT LEVEL ATHLETICS

The network has a variety of live and scheduled programming, plus VOD content, exclusive documentaries and archival content. NLS provides coverage of lacrosse, football, basketball and baseball, but that’s not all. The other sports they cover include:

Motor sports: Karting, Formula 4, and International GT Open

Karting, Formula 4, and International GT Open Water sports: Water polo, paddle boarding, kayaking, wakeboarding & sailing

Water polo, paddle boarding, kayaking, wakeboarding & sailing Combat sports : Fencing, boxing, karate, MMA

: Fencing, boxing, karate, MMA International sports : Basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf and more

: Basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf and more Others: Simulation Football League, World Poker Tournament and more

GET NEXT LEVEL SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT WITH DIRECTV

Currently, Next Level Sports is only available for DIRECTV customers connected via Satellite.

But, with DIRECTV’s new Sports Pack, you can get Next Level Sports network along with 40 more specialty sports networks for just $14.99 per month.

So, whether you want to watch a game of football on the NFL Network, your favorite collegiate conference or international team, you’ll have them available at the tip of your fingers.

If you aren’t a DIRECTV customer yet, find out how you can get Next Level Sports network and the rest of Sports Pack included for your first three months!

