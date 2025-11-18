Celebrating Service: A Veterans Day Weekend with DIRECTV and the Bob Woodruff Foundation

Over Veterans Day weekend, DIRECTV joined the Bob Woodruff Foundation for three days of events that celebrated service members, elevated their stories and supported the communities around them. From a warm appreciation dinner to a star-studded night at Lincoln Center, the weekend highlighted the impact that comes from bringing people together with purpose.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation

Born from Bob Woodruff’s recovery after being injured in Iraq, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has spent years helping veterans and their families thrive long after service. Through grants, partnerships and its national Got Your 6 Network, the Foundation strengthens programs that address mental health, food insecurity, housing and more. Its signature Stand Up for Heroes gala has become a cornerstone of its mission, but its work continues throughout the year. DIRECTV proudly partners with the foundation year-round, including this meaningful series of Veterans Day events.

Service Member Appreciation Dinner

Sunday, November 9 began with a relaxed, welcoming gathering at PJ Clarke’s in the Empire Hotel. Roughly 150 attendees arrived for a friendly dinner, including Got Your 6 Network organizations, local service members and BWF board and leadership.

Jon Shupenus from the DIRECTV Veterans Council offered remarks on behalf of DIRECTV, delivering a thoughtful message grounded in gratitude and shared purpose. He paid tribute to the Woodruff family, noting that, “Bob, Lee and the entire Woodruff family show what it looks like to turn personal adversity into a force for good. Standing alongside them in this mission is a privilege for all of us at DIRECTV.” He also spoke to how DIRECTV’s values aligned seamlessly with BWF’s mission:

“The Bob Woodruff Foundation’s mission aligns naturally with DIRECTV’s own values — We Care, We Challenge, We Deliver. They aren’t just words to us. They reflect a real commitment to serving those who served.”

It was a moment that grounded the evening with sincerity before guests settled into conversation and connection.

Stand Up for Heroes at Lincoln Center

Monday, November 10 delivered the marquee event of the weekend as Stand Up for Heroes filled David Geffen Hall with 2,200 attendees. Presented with the New York Comedy Festival, the annual fundraiser has raised more than $113 million and once again balanced humor with heartfelt storytelling.

Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Mike Birbiglia, Leslie Odom Jr and Tom Papa shaped the night’s performances, mixing comedy and music with moments that honored the resilience and experiences of military families. A VIP reception led into the show, giving guests the chance to meet veterans whose stories would anchor the evening. DIRECTV’s branding appeared during the theater load-in, reflecting the company’s support throughout the year.

Photo Recap

A Weekend of Support

The Veterans Day schedule closed with Bravo Whiskey Foxtrot, a tasting event hosted by Jim Gaffigan and whiskey expert Fred Minnick. The event spotlighted veteran-owned distillers and drew a star-studded host committee including Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Liev Schreiber, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Craig Melvin.

Across three days and several gatherings, DIRECTV stood alongside the Bob Woodruff Foundation to honor service members, celebrate their stories and champion the programs that support them. From the warmth of PJ Clarke’s to the bright lights of Lincoln Center, the weekend reinforced a shared commitment to veterans that extended well beyond Veterans Day itself.