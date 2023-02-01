Every month, Netflix releases a treasure trove of original content as well as cinematic and television fan favorites, and this one is no different. Read on to check out the most exciting titles coming to a screen near you on Netflix this February.

New and noteworthy movies

In honor of Black History Month, Netflix is releasing Bill Russell: Legend this February to commemorate the life and work of the civil rights activist and NBA star. Directed by Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Black Art: In the Absence of Light, Why We Hate), the two-part documentary “was made in collaboration with the Russell estate… [and] features one of Russell’s final interviews before his passing in July 2022,” according to WFNZ. “Also worth noting, Bill Russell excerpts in the doc will be read by renowned actor Jeffrey Wright.”

February 10: ‘Your Place or Mine‘

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Election) and Ashton Kutcher (Vengeance, No Strings Attached, Guess Who) make a match made in rom-com heaven in this upcoming Netflix original. The two stars pair up for the first time on screen as long-time friends who met on what was supposed to be a one-night stand two decades prior. Not gonna lie, this one looks like it’s going to be great — especially with Steve Zahn, Zoe Chao and Jesse Williams in supporting roles.

February 24: ‘We Have a Ghost‘

The trailer is yet to be released, but this new family-friendly adventure movie from Netflix is set to be a hit. Starring Anthony Mackie (The Hate U Give, The Hurt Locker, Million Dollar Baby) in his ninth Netflix project, Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, Promising Young Woman, For Your Consideration), David Harbour (Black Widow, Violent Night, No Sudden Move), and a host of fresh faces, the film was inspired by a short story published by Vice. According to Collider, it “centers on a boy who, after moving to a new house, befriends a ghost nicknamed Ernest (Harbour), who is unable to speak or remember his old life.”

Critic’s picks

February 1: ‘La La Land‘

Come February, you can watch 2016’s magical Hollywood hit La La Land as many times as you want, dancing and singing along in the comfort of your own home —though we won’t judge if you take it to the streets. Oscar-winner Emma Stone (The Favourite, Birdman, Superbad) and nominee Ryan Gosling (Drive, The Big Short, Blue Valentine) shine as two young creatives following their dreams, falling in love and figuring it all out in this musical feast for the eyes, ears and soul.

February 1: ‘Arctic‘

Ready to be chilled to the bone? Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale, After the Wedding, At Eternity’s Gate) stars as a man stranded in the Arctic Circle in this 2018 Icelandic survival drama. With a 90% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a tense and harrowing tale that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat — even though it’s light on dialogue. “Brazilian director Joe Penna, a former viral YouTube star, seems to relish the chance to stretch out and slow down,” according to Time Out, “training the focus of his almost John Carpenter-esque feature debut… on small acts of process.”

Family-friendly films and series

February 1: ‘Flushed Away‘

Fun for kids and adults alike, this is a digitally animated debut from Aardman Animation —beloved for their stop-motion work. Following a fancy rat (voiced by Hugh Jackman) who gets flushed down to the world of London’s underground sewer system, he’ll need the help of a friendly scavenger (Kate Winslet) to find his way home. Ian McKellan, Andy Serkis, Bill Nighy and Jean Reno lend their voices to the all-star cast.

February 2: ‘Freeridge‘

A spin-off of Netflix’s smash hit teen series On My Block, Freeridge shifts gears and takes on the supernatural world. Fans may be surprised by the turn, but according to Collider, “it would definitely be a waste for the spin-off to replay the same dilemmas and scenarios of the original series only with a different cast and slightly different line.

“It’s clear that the creators are not only willing to prolong their stay in this fictional universe but expand on it and make it more appealing to fans of all genres.”

February 3: ‘True Spirit‘

Based on the incredible true story of Jessica Watson’s dream to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world, this month True Spirit shares that adventure. Netflix’s original follows the 16-year-old Australian as she circumnavigates the globe, taking in all its wild beauty as she perseveres despite numerous doubts and dangers. Anna Paquin (The Piano, American Underdog, X-Men), who plays Watson’s mom, told Entertainment Weekly:

“As a mother, I’m always really excited to find inspiring role models for my kids to look up to when they face challenges. And it being a young girl who managed to do this makes it even more special because so much… has traditionally centered around boys and their adventures and achievements. I hope audiences of all ages and genders feel encouraged to pursue their dreams and goals no matter how out of reach they may seem.”

And a new television limited series

Tiger King fans, buckle up. This month, there’s a new animal going viral on Netflix, and, this time, it’s the world’s richest German Shepherd — heir to an $80 million fortune from a German countess. And it only gets better. “We’re beyond excited for this trailer to be out in the world, so everyone can enjoy the many twists and turns of the Gunther story,” executive producer Aurelien Leturgie told People. “Making this documentary series has been a real roller coaster ride of revelations and deception, and we never could imagine where the story was going to take us.”

