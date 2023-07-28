New on Netflix: Stream fresh movies, series and more this August

At Netflix, the start of a new month means brand new content for your viewing pleasure. Take a look at what’s in store for streamers this August, from new and returning blockbusters to fascinating new docs, series, and more!

New and noteworthy

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Red Notice, Snow White) and Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall, The Tourist) star in an action blockbuster worthy of your summer screen time this August. The spy thriller follows international intelligence agent Rachel Stone (Gadot) as she embarks on a perilous peacekeeping mission to protect a mysterious object from enemy forces. Get ready for a bumpy ride.

Adam Sandler (Grown Ups, Murder Mystery, 50 First Dates) brings his real-life wife and kids along for the ride in this adaptation of the hit young adult novel. The story centers on tween besties Stacy and Lydia, whose friendship comes at odds over boy — right on the brink of their highly anticipated bat mitzvahs. This one sounds like a lot of fun with the whole Sandler gang in leading roles, alongside Idina Menzel (Frozen, Uncut Gems, Rent), Luis Guzmán (Wednesday, Lady of the Manor, Carlito’s Way) and many more familiar faces.

Rom-com lovers, take note: A new spin on the genre is coming your way in the form of a live-action, interactive choose-your-own-adventure romp. Based on a selection of possible outcomes, viewers will be able to decide which paths the main characters take right as they watch. But besides that, the premise is familiar: The girl who has everything (dream job, dream guy, dream future) suddenly has hesitations about where her life is going. With reminiscing and so many what-ifs, the world’s her oyster — and the storyline possibilities seem endless.

Critic’s picks and fan favorites

August 1: ‘The Wife’

2017’s The Wife is a compelling drama starring Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, 101 Dalmatians) in an outstanding, Oscar-nominated performance. Revolving around a supportive and intelligent wife who’s married to an acclaimed writer, the plot thickens when he’s awarded the Nobel Prize, and she dives into memories of their relationship, secrets, sacrifices, and unfulfilled dreams. Emotionally gripping and thought-provoking, the movie expertly explores themes of gender roles, power dynamics, and the sacrifices people make for success.

Feel like something a bit more light-hearted? This delightful romantic comedy from director Nancy Meyers (Something’s Gotta Give, What Women Want, The Holiday) follows a successful bakery owner and divorcee (Meryl Streep) who’s having an affair — with her ex-husband (Alec Baldwin). He’s remarried to a younger woman (Lake Bell), she’s dating someone else (Steve Martin), but the title says it all. Tune in for an all-star cast and a movie that does justice to the complexities of love, marriage, and second chances.

August 14: Paddington

If you’ve got kids, they’re sure to be excited for the addition of Paddington this month. Based on the beloved children’s book series, it tells the story of a young Peruvian bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) who travels to London in search of a new home. Taken in by the kind-hearted Brown family, Paddington learns to navigate the bustling city on his many adventures — all with a message of acceptance and good-heartedness.

Fresh shows, docs, and limited series

Based on the book by Jeff Benedict, Poisoned is part of a huge Netflix documentary push designed to go after big business wrongdoings. Detailing the truth behind the deadly 2006 E. coli outbreak, the film promises to be a “shocking indictment of the food industry and its regulators,” according to Netflix, “expos[ing] how decades of apathy and malfeasance have left the American food supply and its consumers vulnerable to deadly pathogens.” Mental note: Watch after dinner, not during.

Betting on the smash success of Squid Game, Netflix’s brand new reality-style series drops a set of South Korean entertainers into the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Set in Seoul, a “group of survivors must work together in order to survive as they search for food, water, transport, and shelter,” according to Netflix. “Every day the contestants are given tasks to complete in order to earn the supplies they need. However, if any of them are ‘bit’ then they must be left behind.” Not sure how a fake but real zombie apocalypse works? Tune in to find out.

Tackling the calculated rise and spread of the opioid epidemic through a fictional retelling, this new limited series exposes the many villains of this devastating crisis. The show may star Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Glory, The Cable Guy) as ringleader Richard Sackler and Uzo Aduba as an investigator for the US Attorney’s office who starts asking questions, but every character counts in this story — from every person who enabled this catastrophe to every victim and their families.

“One of the many things that I thought was missing [from the conversation about OxyContin] was the introduction of the drug into mainstream medicine,” says director Pete Berg. “Everyone knows that the opioid crisis is bad. But this is the origin story of the collision between medicine and money that allowed it to happen.”

