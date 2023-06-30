There’s nothing like a summer blockbuster, and, this month, we’ve got a choice selection of awesome movies — new and old — plus fresh shows and series. Read on for a sneak peek at what to stream on Netflix this July!

New and noteworthy movies

Kick off the summer with a brand new crime-action comedy starring Adam DeVine as a young bank manager about to marry the love of his life. The only catch? Her parents — played by the dashing Pierce Brosnan and beautiful Ellen Barkin — might just be two of the country’s most-wanted thieves. Don’t miss what promises to be a thrilling, hilarious ride.

July 27: “Happiness for Beginners”

Looking forward to some summer reading? Settle in with Happiness for Beginners, the new adaptation of the novel by Katherine Center. The story follows Helen (Ellie Kemper), who signs up for a backcountry survival course as a way of dealing with her divorce. When a handsome stranger joins the group, however, her journey becomes about more than just hiking the Appalachian Trail and becoming one with the wilderness. “I hope [the film] feels like an escape and a little adventure with friends,” says director Vicky Wight. And the lesson? “Happiness is all about letting go of the past and being where your feet are.”

Kids will love this hit franchise from France that follows a pair of Parisian high schoolers who moonlight as superheroes to keep the city safe, unbeknownst to each other. With music, mystery, and cute kitty sidekicks to boot, this is family-friendly viewing at its finest — animated Eiffel Tower and all.

Critic’s picks and fan favorites

July 1: ‘Bridesmaids‘

With wedding season upon us, even folks who dread seeing their friends say “I do” can find a reason to love Bridesmaids. Raunchy, hilarious, and even heartwarming, you’ll find yourself rooting for the maid of honor/hot mess (Kristen Wiig) as she comes to terms with her bestie’s (Maya Rudolph) upcoming nuptials — as well as a new, annoyingly perfect gal pal (Rose Byrne). Portraying the complexities of friendship, as well as the ups and downs of adulting, the movie’s Certified Fresh, with “a marriage of genuine characters, gross-out gags, and pathos,” according to Rotten Tomatoes, whose Critics Consensus asserts: “Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in.”

July 1: ‘Thank You For Your Service‘

Through the eyes of one sergeant played by Miles Teller, this gripping drama follows a group of American soldiers returning from Iraq as they grapple with the haunting effects of war, which include PTSD and difficulties of reintegrating into civilian life. Exploring the mental and emotional toll of military service while emphasizing the resilience, camaraderie and importance of support systems in overcoming hardships, the film serves as a poignant tribute to those who sacrifice for their country and a call for greater understanding and assistance for veterans. “Sober, nuanced, and deeply affecting, Thank You For Your Service covers old ground with a fresh take and finds something new to say about it,” according to the Observer.

July 1: ‘Warm Bodies‘

This unique rom-com features an unlikely love story between a zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) and Julie, a human survivor in a post-apocalyptic world. As R starts to fall for her after a chance encounter, he slowly begins to regain his humanity — leading to a chain of events that challenges the boundaries between the living and the undead. With a blend of humor, sweet moments, and a unique twist on the genre, Warm Bodies offers a refreshing take on love and redemption amidst a decaying world and “an ingenious hybrid that, at its best, manages to be funny, lyrical and gruesome.”

Fresh shows, specials, and limited series

The first in a new Netflix series of documentaries called Unknown, The Lost Pyramid teams up with two Egyptian archeologists on a mission to unearth long-lost ancient treasures. While one hunt for a pyramid of a forgotten pharaoh, the other hopes to find a specific tomb in an ancient necropolis. Tune in to see if they’re successful and what they might discover along the way. The second installment, Cave of Bones, airs July 17 and explores what seems to be a graveyard created before the dawn of mankind.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgley fans, take note: This month, Netflix drops a must-see doc on the meteoric rise of Wham!, one of the hottest bands of the ’80s. Best friends since childhood, Michael and Ridgley narrate the film, which features never-before-scene footage, photos, scrapbooks, and interviews to offer a deep, behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the iconic pop duo.

July 13: ‘Survival of the Thickest‘

The body positivity movement gets a great-looking new show this summer! Created by and starring Michelle Buteau — who also wrote the book the series is based on — this sitcom centers on a plus-size fashionista hoping to become a star stylist as she navigates a messy breakup and hits refresh in her mid-30s. Will you be watching?

