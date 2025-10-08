2025-26 NBA Season Scoring Leaders

The 2025-26 NBA season is just about to get underway, and fantasy basketball research is in overdrive. It’s time to see who is going to be among the league’s leaders in basketball’s purest stat: scoring.

Fresh off an MVP and NBA Finals MVP season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to be the NBA’s leading scorer in the 2025-26 NBA season for the second straight year. Perennial MVP voting finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic should once again be in scoring leader contention for the crown as should Luka Doncic who begins his first full year as a Laker. The latter two are among the highest paid NBA players this season.

Anthony Edwards averaged nearly 28 points per game a year ago and has improved as an offensive player every year of his career. This projection might be underselling him.

Jaylen Brown is poised to take on more offensive responsibility in the wake of Jayson Tatum’s injury and will finally have the usage to be one of among the league leaders in scoring.

Frequently Asked Questions Who has the most points in NBA history? LeBron James has scored the most points in NBA history with 42,184 points and counting entering the 2025-26 NBA season Who won the 2024-25 NBA scoring title? Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring in 2024-25, averaging 32.7 points per game.

