2025-26 NBA Season Scoring Leaders

The 2025-26 NBA season is just about to get underway, and fantasy basketball research is in overdrive. It’s time to see who is going to be among the league’s leaders in basketball’s purest stat: scoring.
2025-26 NBA Scoring Leaders – Projected Points Per Game
Fresh off an MVP and NBA Finals MVP season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to be the NBA’s leading scorer in the 2025-26 NBA season for the second straight year. Perennial MVP voting finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic should once again be in scoring leader contention for the crown as should Luka Doncic who begins his first full year as a Laker. The latter two are among the highest paid NBA players this season.
Anthony Edwards averaged nearly 28 points per game a year ago and has improved as an offensive player every year of his career. This projection might be underselling him.
Jaylen Brown is poised to take on more offensive responsibility in the wake of Jayson Tatum’s injury and will finally have the usage to be one of among the league leaders in scoring.
|Player
|Team
|Proj. PPG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– PG
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|32.5
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
– PF, C
|Milwaukee Bucks
|32.0
|Luka Doncic
– PG, SG
|Los Angeles Lakers
|29.8
|Nikola Jokic
– C
|Denver Nuggets
|27.6
|Anthony Edwards
– PG, SF, SG
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|27.2
|Devin Booker
– PG, SG
|Phoenix Suns
|26.5
|Joel Embiid
– C
|Philadelphia 76ers
|26.1
|Jaylen Brown
– SG, SF
|Boston Celtics
|25.9
|Donovan Mitchell
– PG, SG
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|25.7
|Jalen Brunson
– PG
|New York Knicks
|25.7
|Cade Cunningham
– PG, SG
|Detroit Pistons
|25.4
|Stephen Curry
– PG
|Golden State Warriors
|25.1
|Trae Young
– PG
|Atlanta Hawks
|24.8
|Kevin Durant
– SF, PF
|Houston Rockets
|24.8
|Ja Morant
– PG
|Memphis Grizzlies
|24.7
|Tyrese Maxey
– PG, SG
|Philadelphia 76ers
|24.6
|Anthony Davis
– PF, C
|Dallas Mavericks
|24.5
|LeBron James
– SF, PF
|Los Angeles Lakers
|24.4
|LaMelo Ball
– PG, SG
|Charlotte Hornets
|24.4
|Victor Wembanyama
– C
|San Antonio Spurs
|23.8
|Zion Williamson
– PF, SF
|New Orleans Pelicans
|23.6
|Kyrie Irving
– PG, SG
|Dallas Mavericks
|23.6
|Paolo Banchero
– C, PF, SF
|Orlando Magic
|23.4
|Pascal Siakam
– C, PF, SF
|Indiana Pacers
|22.7
|De’Aaron Fox
– PG, SG
|San Antonio Spurs
|22.6
|Tyler Herro
– PG, SG
|Miami Heat
|22.6
|DeMar DeRozan
– PF, SF
|Sacramento Kings
|22.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
– PF, C
|New York Knicks
|22.5
|Franz Wagner
– PF, SF
|Orlando Magic
|22.4
|Kawhi Leonard
– PF, SF
|Los Angeles Clippers
|22.3
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
– PF, C
|Memphis Grizzlies
|21.6
|Zach LaVine
– PG, SF, SG
|Sacramento Kings
|21.5
|Cam Thomas
– PG, SF, SG
|Brooklyn Nets
|21.4
|Brandon Ingram
– SG, SF, PF
|Toronto Raptors
|21.3
|Jamal Murray
– PG, SG
|Denver Nuggets
|21.2
|Alperen Sengun
– C
|Houston Rockets
|21.0
|Julius Randle
– C, PF
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|21.0
|Anfernee Simons
– PG, SG
|Boston Celtics
|21.9
|Jalen Green
– PG, SG
|Phoenix Suns
|20.8
|Lauri Markkanen
– SF, PF
|Utah Jazz
|20.7
|Jalen Williams
– C, PF, SF, SG
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|20.4
|James Harden
– PG, SG
|Los Angeles Clippers
|20.3
|Miles Bridges
– SF, PF
|Charlotte Hornets
|20.2
|Darius Garland
– PG
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|20.1
|Trey Murphy III
– PF, SF, SG
|New Orleans Pelicans
|19.5
|RJ Barrett
– PF, SF, SG
|Toronto Raptors
|19.6
|Jordan Poole
– PG, SG
|New Orleans Pelicans
|19.3
|Norman Powell
– SG, SF
|Miami Heat
|19.3
|Paul George
– SG, SF, PF
|Philadelphia 76ers
|19.2
|Jimmy Butler III
– PF, SF, SG
|Golden State Warriors
|19.2
|Desmond Bane
– SG, SF
|Orlando Magic
|19.2
|Dejounte Murray
– PG, SG
|New Orleans Pelicans
|19.1
|Shaedon Sharpe
– SG, SF
|Portland Trail Blazers
|18.9
|Bam Adebayo
– C, PF
|Miami Heat
|18.8
|Domantas Sabonis
– C, PF
|Sacramento Kings
|18.5
|Coby White
– PG, SG
|Chicago Bulls
|18.5
|Kristaps Porzingis
– PF, C
|Atlanta Hawks
|18.5
|Cooper Flagg
– PF, SF
|Dallas Mavericks
|18.4
|Brandon Miller
– PF, SF, SG
|Charlotte Hornets
|18.3
|Austin Reaves
– PG, SF, SG
|Los Angeles Lakers
|18.1
|Nikola Vucevic
– C
|Chicago Bulls
|18.1
|Mikal Bridges
– PF, SF, SG
|New York Knicks
|18.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
– SF, PF
|Brooklyn Nets
|17.9
|CJ McCollum
– PG, SG
|Washington Wizards
|17.8
|Scottie Barnes
– SG, SF, PF
|Toronto Raptors
|17.7
|Josh Giddey
– PG, SG, SF
|Chicago Bulls
|17.3
|Bennedict Mathurin
– SG, SF
|Indiana Pacers
|17.2
|Evan Mobley
– PF, C
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|17.2
|Jaden Ivey
– PG, SG
|Detroit Pistons
|17.0
|Andrew Wiggins
– PF, SF, SG
|Miami Heat
|16.9
|Deni Avdija
– SF, PF
|Portland Trail Blazers
|16.8
|Jalen Johnson
– PF, SF
|Atlanta Hawks
|16.8
|Chet Holmgren
– PF, C
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|16.7
|De’Andre Hunter
– SF, PF
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|16.6
|OG Anunoby
– SF, PF
|New York Knicks
|16.6
|Devin Vassell
– SG, SF
|San Antonio Spurs
|16.5
|Kyle Kuzma
– SF, PF
|Milwaukee Bucks
|16.4
|Jared McCain
– PG, SG
|Philadelphia 76ers
|16.3
|Myles Turner
– C
|Milwaukee Bucks
|16.2
|Kevin Porter Jr.
– PG, SG
|Milwaukee Bucks
|16.2
|Cam Whitmore
– SF, PF
|Washington Wizards
|16.1
|Derrick White
– PG, SG
|Boston Celtics
|15.9
|John Collins
– PF, C
|Los Angeles Clippers
|15.9
|Ivica Zubac
– C
|Los Angeles Clippers
|15.6
|Deandre Ayton
– C
|Los Angeles Lakers
|15.5
|Immanuel Quickley
– PG, SG
|Toronto Raptors
|15.5
|Cameron Johnson
– SF, PF
|Denver Nuggets
|15.5
|Bradley Beal
– SF, SG
|Los Angeles Clippers
|15.5
|Klay Thompson
– SG, SF
|Dallas Mavericks
|15.5
|Malik Monk
– PG, SF, SG
|Sacramento Kings
|15.4
|Alex Sarr
– C
|Washington Wizards
|15.4
|Stephon Castle
– PG, SG
|San Antonio Spurs
|15.3
|D’Angelo Russell
– PG, SG
|Dallas Mavericks
|15.2
|Jerami Grant
– SF, PF
|Portland Trail Blazers
|15.2
|Amen Thompson
– PF, PG, SF, SG
|Houston Rockets
|14.9
|Aaron Gordon
– PF, C
|Denver Nuggets
|14.6
|Tobias Harris
– PF, SF
|Detroit Pistons
|14.5
|Kon Knueppel
– SF, SG
|Charlotte Hornets
|14.3
|Zaccharie Risacher
– PF, SF, SG
|Atlanta Hawks
|14.2
|Jarrett Allen
– C
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|14.1
|Collin Sexton
– PG, SG
|Charlotte Hornets
|13.9
|Jordan Clarkson
– PG, SF, SG
|New York Knicks
|13.9
|Bobby Portis Jr.
– PF, C
|Milwaukee Bucks
|13.7
|Jabari Smith Jr.
– PF, C
|Houston Rockets
|13.6
|Naz Reid
– PF, C
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|13.6
|Jalen Suggs
– PG, SG
|Orlando Magic
|13.6
|Aaron Nesmith
– PF, SF
|Indiana Pacers
|13.5
|Mark Williams
– C
|Phoenix Suns
|13.5
|Payton Pritchard
– PG
|Boston Celtics
|13.4
|Dillon Brooks
– PF, SF, SG
|Phoenix Suns
|13.3
|Keyonte George
– PG, SG
|Utah Jazz
|13.3
|P.J. Washington Jr.
– PF, SF
|Dallas Mavericks
|13.2
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
– PF, SF, SG
|Philadelphia 76ers
|13.2
|Jrue Holiday
– PG, SG
|Portland Trail Blazers
|13.1
|Gary Trent Jr.
– SF, SG
|Milwaukee Bucks
|13.0
|Tre Johnson
– SG
|Washington Wizards
|13.0
|Ace Bailey
– PF, SF
|Utah Jazz
|12.8
|Christian Braun
– SG, SF
|Denver Nuggets
|12.7
|Scoot Henderson
– PG
|Portland Trail Blazers
|12.7
|Jakob Poeltl
– C
|Toronto Raptors
|12.7
|Dyson Daniels
– PG, SF, SG
|Atlanta Hawks
|12.6
|Keegan Murray
– SF, PF
|Sacramento Kings
|12.6
|Jaden McDaniels
– SF, PF
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|12.4
|Jalen Duren
– C
|Detroit Pistons
|12.4
|Dylan Harper
– PG, SG
|San Antonio Spurs
|12.4
|Buddy Hield
– SG, SF
|Golden State Warriors
|12.3
|Rudy Gobert
– C
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|12.3
|T.J. McConnell
– PG
|Indiana Pacers
|12.3
|Quentin Grimes
– SG, SF
|Philadelphia 76ers
|12.3
|Rui Hachimura
– SF, PF
|Los Angeles Lakers
|12.3
|Gradey Dick
– SG, SF
|Toronto Raptors
|12.2
|Keldon Johnson
– PF, SF
|San Antonio Spurs
|12.1
|Onyeka Okongwu
– C
|Atlanta Hawks
|12.0
|Ty Jerome
– PG, SG
|Memphis Grizzlies
|11.9
|Jonathan Kuminga
– PF, SF
|Golden State Warriors
|11.9
|Matas Buzelis
– SF, PF
|Chicago Bulls
|11.8
|Andrew Nembhard
– PG, SG
|Indiana Pacers
|11.7
|Obi Toppin
– PF
|Indiana Pacers
|11.6
|Josh Hart
– PF, SF, SG
|New York Knicks
|11.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
– PG, SG
|Free Agent
|11.6
|Ayo Dosunmu
– SF, SG
|Chicago Bulls
|11.4
|Brice Sensabaugh
– PF, SF, SG
|Utah Jazz
|11.3
|Donte DiVincenzo
– PG, SG
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|11.3
|Khris Middleton
– PF, SF, SG
|Washington Wizards
|11.3
|Caris LeVert
– SG, SF
|Detroit Pistons
|11.2
|Walter Clayton
– PG, SG
|Utah Jazz
|11.2
|Nic Claxton
– C
|Brooklyn Nets
|11.1
|Chris Boucher
– PF, C
|Free Agent
|11.1
|Tari Eason
– SF, PF
|Houston Rockets
|11.1
|Terry Rozier
– PG, SG
|Miami Heat
|11.1
|Dennis Schroder
– PG, SG
|Sacramento Kings
|11.0
|Saddiq Bey
– SF, PF
|New Orleans Pelicans
|11.0
|Brandin Podziemski
– PG, SG
|Golden State Warriors
|11.0
|Harrison Barnes
– SF, PF
|San Antonio Spurs
|10.9
|Luguentz Dort
– SG, SF
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|10.9
|Bilal Coulibaly
– SG, SF
|Washington Wizards
|10.9
|Kyle Filipowski
– C, PF
|Utah Jazz
|10.8
|Egor Demin
– PG, SG
|Brooklyn Nets
|10.8
|Daniel Gafford
– C
|Dallas Mavericks
|10.7
|Max Strus
– SG, SF
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|10.7
|Toumani Camara
– SF, PF
|Portland Trail Blazers
|10.6
|Kel’el Ware
– C, PF
|Miami Heat
|10.6
|Ausar Thompson
– PF, SF
|Detroit Pistons
|10.5
|Santi Aldama
– C, PF, SF
|Memphis Grizzlies
|10.5
|Jeremiah Fears
– PG, SG
|New Orleans Pelicans
|10.4
|Derik Queen
– C
|New Orleans Pelicans
|10.4
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
– SG, SF
|Denver Nuggets
|10.3
|Jaylen Wells
– SF, SG
|Memphis Grizzlies
|10.3
|Kevin Huerter
– SG, SF
|Chicago Bulls
|10.3
|Wendell Carter Jr.
– C
|Orlando Magic
|10.2
|Bub Carrington
– PG, SG
|Washington Wizards
|10.2
|Corey Kispert
– PF, SF, SG
|Washington Wizards
|10.1
|Herbert Jones
– SF, PF
|New Orleans Pelicans
|10.1
|Isaiah Collier
– PG, SG
|Utah Jazz
|10.0
|GG Jackson II
– SF, PF
|Memphis Grizzlies
|10.0
Frequently Asked Questions
Who has the most points in NBA history?
LeBron James has scored the most points in NBA history with 42,184 points and counting entering the 2025-26 NBA season
Who won the 2024-25 NBA scoring title?
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring in 2024-25, averaging 32.7 points per game.
