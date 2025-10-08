DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

2025-26 NBA Season Scoring Leaders

2025-26 NBA Season Scoring Leaders

The 2025-26 NBA season is just about to get underway, and fantasy basketball research is in overdrive. It’s time to see who is going to be among the league’s leaders in basketball’s purest stat: scoring.

Don’t forget: You can watch NBA games every single day of the 2025-26 season on DIRECTV!

2025-26 NBA Scoring Leaders – Projected Points Per Game

Fresh off an MVP and NBA Finals MVP season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to be the NBA’s leading scorer in the 2025-26 NBA season for the second straight year. Perennial MVP voting finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic should once again be in scoring leader contention for the crown as should Luka Doncic who begins his first full year as a Laker. The latter two are among the highest paid NBA players this season.

Anthony Edwards averaged nearly 28 points per game a year ago and has improved as an offensive player every year of his career. This projection might be underselling him.

Jaylen Brown is poised to take on more offensive responsibility in the wake of Jayson Tatum’s injury and will finally have the usage to be one of among the league leaders in scoring.

Interested in a service that lets you access live sports, and only live sports, and includes ESPN UNLIMITED for no extra cost? Check out MySports Genre Pack today. You can even add-on on NBA League Pass to get even more basketball action.

Player Team Proj. PPG
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

– PG

 Oklahoma City Thunder 32.5
Giannis Antetokounmpo

– PF, C

 Milwaukee Bucks 32.0
Luka Doncic

– PG, SG

 Los Angeles Lakers 29.8
Nikola Jokic

– C

 Denver Nuggets 27.6
Anthony Edwards

– PG, SF, SG

 Minnesota Timberwolves 27.2
Devin Booker

– PG, SG

 Phoenix Suns 26.5
Joel Embiid

– C

 Philadelphia 76ers 26.1
Jaylen Brown

– SG, SF

 Boston Celtics 25.9
Donovan Mitchell

– PG, SG

 Cleveland Cavaliers 25.7
Jalen Brunson

– PG

 New York Knicks 25.7
Cade Cunningham

– PG, SG

 Detroit Pistons 25.4
Stephen Curry

– PG

 Golden State Warriors 25.1
Trae Young

– PG

 Atlanta Hawks 24.8
Kevin Durant

– SF, PF

 Houston Rockets 24.8
Ja Morant

– PG

 Memphis Grizzlies 24.7
Tyrese Maxey

– PG, SG

 Philadelphia 76ers 24.6
Anthony Davis

– PF, C

 Dallas Mavericks 24.5
LeBron James

– SF, PF

 Los Angeles Lakers 24.4
LaMelo Ball

– PG, SG

 Charlotte Hornets 24.4
Victor Wembanyama

– C

 San Antonio Spurs 23.8
Zion Williamson

– PF, SF

 New Orleans Pelicans 23.6
Kyrie Irving

– PG, SG

 Dallas Mavericks 23.6
Paolo Banchero

– C, PF, SF

 Orlando Magic 23.4
Pascal Siakam

– C, PF, SF

 Indiana Pacers 22.7
De’Aaron Fox

– PG, SG

 San Antonio Spurs 22.6
Tyler Herro

– PG, SG

 Miami Heat 22.6
DeMar DeRozan

– PF, SF

 Sacramento Kings 22.5
Karl-Anthony Towns

– PF, C

 New York Knicks 22.5
Franz Wagner

– PF, SF

 Orlando Magic 22.4
Kawhi Leonard

– PF, SF

 Los Angeles Clippers 22.3
Jaren Jackson Jr.

– PF, C

 Memphis Grizzlies 21.6
Zach LaVine

– PG, SF, SG

 Sacramento Kings 21.5
Cam Thomas

– PG, SF, SG

 Brooklyn Nets 21.4
Brandon Ingram

– SG, SF, PF

 Toronto Raptors 21.3
Jamal Murray

– PG, SG

 Denver Nuggets 21.2
Alperen Sengun

– C

 Houston Rockets 21.0
Julius Randle

– C, PF

 Minnesota Timberwolves 21.0
Anfernee Simons

– PG, SG

 Boston Celtics 21.9
Jalen Green

– PG, SG

 Phoenix Suns 20.8
Lauri Markkanen

– SF, PF

 Utah Jazz 20.7
Jalen Williams

– C, PF, SF, SG

 Oklahoma City Thunder 20.4
James Harden

– PG, SG

 Los Angeles Clippers 20.3
Miles Bridges

– SF, PF

 Charlotte Hornets 20.2
Darius Garland

– PG

 Cleveland Cavaliers 20.1
Trey Murphy III

– PF, SF, SG

 New Orleans Pelicans 19.5
RJ Barrett

– PF, SF, SG

 Toronto Raptors 19.6
Jordan Poole

– PG, SG

 New Orleans Pelicans 19.3
Norman Powell

– SG, SF

 Miami Heat 19.3
Paul George

– SG, SF, PF

 Philadelphia 76ers 19.2
Jimmy Butler III

– PF, SF, SG

 Golden State Warriors 19.2
Desmond Bane

– SG, SF

 Orlando Magic 19.2
Dejounte Murray

– PG, SG

 New Orleans Pelicans 19.1
Shaedon Sharpe

– SG, SF

 Portland Trail Blazers 18.9
Bam Adebayo

– C, PF

 Miami Heat 18.8
Domantas Sabonis

– C, PF

 Sacramento Kings 18.5
Coby White

– PG, SG

 Chicago Bulls 18.5
Kristaps Porzingis

– PF, C

 Atlanta Hawks 18.5
Cooper Flagg

– PF, SF

 Dallas Mavericks 18.4
Brandon Miller

– PF, SF, SG

 Charlotte Hornets 18.3
Austin Reaves

– PG, SF, SG

 Los Angeles Lakers 18.1
Nikola Vucevic

– C

 Chicago Bulls 18.1
Mikal Bridges

– PF, SF, SG

 New York Knicks 18.0
Michael Porter Jr.

– SF, PF

 Brooklyn Nets 17.9
CJ McCollum

– PG, SG

 Washington Wizards 17.8
Scottie Barnes

– SG, SF, PF

 Toronto Raptors 17.7
Josh Giddey

– PG, SG, SF

 Chicago Bulls 17.3
Bennedict Mathurin

– SG, SF

 Indiana Pacers 17.2
Evan Mobley

– PF, C

 Cleveland Cavaliers 17.2
Jaden Ivey

– PG, SG

 Detroit Pistons 17.0
Andrew Wiggins

– PF, SF, SG

 Miami Heat 16.9
Deni Avdija

– SF, PF

 Portland Trail Blazers 16.8
Jalen Johnson

– PF, SF

 Atlanta Hawks 16.8
Chet Holmgren

– PF, C

 Oklahoma City Thunder 16.7
De’Andre Hunter

– SF, PF

 Cleveland Cavaliers 16.6
OG Anunoby

– SF, PF

 New York Knicks 16.6
Devin Vassell

– SG, SF

 San Antonio Spurs 16.5
Kyle Kuzma

– SF, PF

 Milwaukee Bucks 16.4
Jared McCain

– PG, SG

 Philadelphia 76ers 16.3
Myles Turner

– C

 Milwaukee Bucks 16.2
Kevin Porter Jr.

– PG, SG

 Milwaukee Bucks 16.2
Cam Whitmore

– SF, PF

 Washington Wizards 16.1
Derrick White

– PG, SG

 Boston Celtics 15.9
John Collins

– PF, C

 Los Angeles Clippers 15.9
Ivica Zubac

– C

 Los Angeles Clippers 15.6
Deandre Ayton

– C

 Los Angeles Lakers 15.5
Immanuel Quickley

– PG, SG

 Toronto Raptors 15.5
Cameron Johnson

– SF, PF

 Denver Nuggets 15.5
Bradley Beal

– SF, SG

 Los Angeles Clippers 15.5
Klay Thompson

– SG, SF

 Dallas Mavericks 15.5
Malik Monk

– PG, SF, SG

 Sacramento Kings 15.4
Alex Sarr

– C

 Washington Wizards 15.4
Stephon Castle

– PG, SG

 San Antonio Spurs 15.3
D’Angelo Russell

– PG, SG

 Dallas Mavericks 15.2
Jerami Grant

– SF, PF

 Portland Trail Blazers 15.2
Amen Thompson

– PF, PG, SF, SG

 Houston Rockets 14.9
Aaron Gordon

– PF, C

 Denver Nuggets 14.6
Tobias Harris

– PF, SF

 Detroit Pistons 14.5
Kon Knueppel

– SF, SG

 Charlotte Hornets 14.3
Zaccharie Risacher

– PF, SF, SG

 Atlanta Hawks 14.2
Jarrett Allen

– C

 Cleveland Cavaliers 14.1
Collin Sexton

– PG, SG

 Charlotte Hornets 13.9
Jordan Clarkson

– PG, SF, SG

 New York Knicks 13.9
Bobby Portis Jr.

– PF, C

 Milwaukee Bucks 13.7
Jabari Smith Jr.

– PF, C

 Houston Rockets 13.6
Naz Reid

– PF, C

 Minnesota Timberwolves 13.6
Jalen Suggs

– PG, SG

 Orlando Magic 13.6
Aaron Nesmith

– PF, SF

 Indiana Pacers 13.5
Mark Williams

– C

 Phoenix Suns 13.5
Payton Pritchard

– PG

 Boston Celtics 13.4
Dillon Brooks

– PF, SF, SG

 Phoenix Suns 13.3
Keyonte George

– PG, SG

 Utah Jazz 13.3
P.J. Washington Jr.

– PF, SF

 Dallas Mavericks 13.2
Kelly Oubre Jr.

– PF, SF, SG

 Philadelphia 76ers 13.2
Jrue Holiday

– PG, SG

 Portland Trail Blazers 13.1
Gary Trent Jr.

– SF, SG

 Milwaukee Bucks 13.0
Tre Johnson

– SG

 Washington Wizards 13.0
Ace Bailey

– PF, SF

 Utah Jazz 12.8
Christian Braun

– SG, SF

 Denver Nuggets 12.7
Scoot Henderson

– PG

 Portland Trail Blazers 12.7
Jakob Poeltl

– C

 Toronto Raptors 12.7
Dyson Daniels

– PG, SF, SG

 Atlanta Hawks 12.6
Keegan Murray

– SF, PF

 Sacramento Kings 12.6
Jaden McDaniels

– SF, PF

 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.4
Jalen Duren

– C

 Detroit Pistons 12.4
Dylan Harper

– PG, SG

 San Antonio Spurs 12.4
Buddy Hield

– SG, SF

 Golden State Warriors 12.3
Rudy Gobert

– C

 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.3
T.J. McConnell

– PG

 Indiana Pacers 12.3
Quentin Grimes

– SG, SF

 Philadelphia 76ers 12.3
Rui Hachimura

– SF, PF

 Los Angeles Lakers 12.3
Gradey Dick

– SG, SF

 Toronto Raptors 12.2
Keldon Johnson

– PF, SF

 San Antonio Spurs 12.1
Onyeka Okongwu

– C

 Atlanta Hawks 12.0
Ty Jerome

– PG, SG

 Memphis Grizzlies 11.9
Jonathan Kuminga

– PF, SF

 Golden State Warriors 11.9
Matas Buzelis

– SF, PF

 Chicago Bulls 11.8
Andrew Nembhard

– PG, SG

 Indiana Pacers 11.7
Obi Toppin

– PF

 Indiana Pacers 11.6
Josh Hart

– PF, SF, SG

 New York Knicks 11.6
Malcolm Brogdon

– PG, SG

 Free Agent 11.6
Ayo Dosunmu

– SF, SG

 Chicago Bulls 11.4
Brice Sensabaugh

– PF, SF, SG

 Utah Jazz 11.3
Donte DiVincenzo

– PG, SG

 Minnesota Timberwolves 11.3
Khris Middleton

– PF, SF, SG

 Washington Wizards 11.3
Caris LeVert

– SG, SF

 Detroit Pistons 11.2
Walter Clayton

– PG, SG

 Utah Jazz 11.2
Nic Claxton

– C

 Brooklyn Nets 11.1
Chris Boucher

– PF, C

 Free Agent 11.1
Tari Eason

– SF, PF

 Houston Rockets 11.1
Terry Rozier

– PG, SG

 Miami Heat 11.1
Dennis Schroder

– PG, SG

 Sacramento Kings 11.0
Saddiq Bey

– SF, PF

 New Orleans Pelicans 11.0
Brandin Podziemski

– PG, SG

 Golden State Warriors 11.0
Harrison Barnes

– SF, PF

 San Antonio Spurs 10.9
Luguentz Dort

– SG, SF

 Oklahoma City Thunder 10.9
Bilal Coulibaly

– SG, SF

 Washington Wizards 10.9
Kyle Filipowski

– C, PF

 Utah Jazz 10.8
Egor Demin

– PG, SG

 Brooklyn Nets 10.8
Daniel Gafford

– C

 Dallas Mavericks 10.7
Max Strus

– SG, SF

 Cleveland Cavaliers 10.7
Toumani Camara

– SF, PF

 Portland Trail Blazers 10.6
Kel’el Ware

– C, PF

 Miami Heat 10.6
Ausar Thompson

– PF, SF

 Detroit Pistons 10.5
Santi Aldama

– C, PF, SF

 Memphis Grizzlies 10.5
Jeremiah Fears

– PG, SG

 New Orleans Pelicans 10.4
Derik Queen

– C

 New Orleans Pelicans 10.4
Tim Hardaway Jr.

– SG, SF

 Denver Nuggets 10.3
Jaylen Wells

– SF, SG

 Memphis Grizzlies 10.3
Kevin Huerter

– SG, SF

 Chicago Bulls 10.3
Wendell Carter Jr.

– C

 Orlando Magic 10.2
Bub Carrington

– PG, SG

 Washington Wizards 10.2
Corey Kispert

– PF, SF, SG

 Washington Wizards 10.1
Herbert Jones

– SF, PF

 New Orleans Pelicans 10.1
Isaiah Collier

– PG, SG

 Utah Jazz 10.0
GG Jackson II

– SF, PF

 Memphis Grizzlies 10.0

Watch NBA on DIRECTV

Don’t miss a dribble, lay-up or three-pointer of the 2025-26 NBA season. Get your DIRECTV subscription and start watching hoops today.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has the most points in NBA history?

LeBron James has scored the most points in NBA history with 42,184 points and counting entering the 2025-26 NBA season

Who won the 2024-25 NBA scoring title?

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring in 2024-25, averaging 32.7 points per game.

