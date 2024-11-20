In 2025, your favorite shows will return with new seasons, and others will sadly air their final episodes. Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi, horror or spy thrillers, there’s something for everyone. Buckle up, because 2025 will be a wild ride, filled with laughter, tears and edge-of-your-seat suspense.

MAX

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Ready for more of Joel and Ellie’s apocalyptic journey? Grab your tissues because a recently dropped season two trailer looks as emotional, heartbreaking and suspenseful as ever — adding at least two new characters with Catherine O’Hara and Kaitlin Dever. Currently, the only confirmed news is the video game-come-TV series will have seven episodes and be released in early 2025. Though no plot points have been released, those who have played the game have a good idea of what’s ahead. No spoilers, please!

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Pack your bags, grab your passport and get ready for more scandal, murder and intrigue. The newest season, set in Thailand, will debut in early 2025. The cast welcomes back Natasha Rothwell from Season 1 and features star-studded hotel guests, including Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and many more. The show’s creator, Mike White, has promised this season will be “longer, bigger, crazier.” Yes, please.

‘It: Welcome to Derry’

If you’re a fan of Stephen King and his supernatural horror novel and film, It, chances are you’ll enjoy this nine-episode prequel, It: Welcome to Derry. Set in the 1960s, it will focus on the time leading up to It, and explore the origins of Pennywise — reprised by Bill Skarsgård. Hide your children and sleep with one eye open.

APPLETV+

‘Severance’ Season 2 – January 17

The psychological thriller set at Lumon Industries returns, welcoming back Adam Scott as Mark Scout — leading a team of co-workers whose memories have been surgically divided between work and home. According to co-executive producer Mohamed El Masri, “A lot of our work in Season 2 was like, what else is in this place? Where else can we go? What else can we discover? What does this company want? How did this company come to this town? What does this family want? That’s stuff you have to answer.”

‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 – August 2025

Anticipation is already building for the next season of the Emmy-winning Slow Horses. The intelligent, suspenseful, yet humorous Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thoman spy thriller builds on the novels by Mick Herron — set at MI5’s Slough House — and brings together a cast of misfit agents who “accidentally” involve themselves in undercover operations. A trailer for the newest season is already available, revealing that terrorists attack Slough House, while the British government attempts to play cover-up. The show already finished production and is projected to be released late in summer 2025.

PARAMOUNT+/SHOWTIME

‘Dexter: Resurrection’

Dexter fans, rejoice! Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan. The newest show in the saga, Dexter: Resurrection will pick up where Dexter: New Blood left off. Though, fans will wonder: How can this be if Dexter presumably died, bleeding out in the cold at the end of New Blood? Hall recently teased this question at Comic Con 2024. “I don’t know what I am authorized to say other than, it’s really cold out there.” We’ll all find out when it’s released in the summer 2025.

NETFLIX

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The time has come to say “goodbye” to the residents of Hawkins. 2025 will see the fifth and final season of this popular, nostalgic, science-fiction series that battles demons in the Upside-Down dimension. The entire cast will be reprising their roles, with the addition of Linda Hamilton. The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, promise there’ll be big reveals in the final season. Stay tuned for the release date.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Get ready to return to Nevermore. Your favorite monotone heroine, Wednesday Addams, is back in 2025 for a second season. Much like the first, it will continue Wednesday’s discovery and adventures in the supernatural world, alongside her fellow students. New cast members this season include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor, plus guest appearances by Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley and Haley Joel Osment. Co-showrunners Miles MIllar and Al Gough said, “We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into Season 2.”

NBC

‘Suits: LA’

There once was a hit drama called Suits about a gorgeous, well-dressed group of New York lawyers that aired from 2011-2019. Great news for all the Suits lovers out there: This story has a happy ending — a new Suits is coming in 2025, this time set in LA. So far, the cast includes Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee and Bryan Greenberg.

HULU

‘The Bear’ Season 4 – June 2025

Hope you’re hungry for more drama, er comedy? Season 4 of The Bear will be returning for service in 2025. After following the staff of The Bear in their first month, watching their successes and failures, we are left hanging at the end of Season 3. Fans were left wondering what their review might have been, whether they will be funded for the future and if Chef Syd will stick around. The newest season will continue examining relationships, family behaviors, and mental health with a healthy dose of beautiful food.

