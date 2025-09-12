Heading into the final stretch of the 2025 MLB season, it’s time to examine where some of the league’s best rookies stand as MLB Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year voting approaches.

While no rankings are official yet, these are the names that have floated to the top of most Rookie of the Year award predictions based on their stellar performances thus far this season.

Interested in a service that lets you access live sports, and only live sports and includes ESPN Unlimited? Check out MySports Genre Pack for free, today.

MLB Rookie of the Year Candidates

With the playoff race around the corner, here’s where the top rookies stand across the MLB:

American League

Nick Kurtz, Athletics 1B

Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox OF

Jacob Wilson, Athletics SS

Cam Smith, Houston Astros OF

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees OF

Noah Cameron, Kansas City Royals, SP

National League

Isaac Collins, Milwaukee Brewers OF

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves C

Agustín Ramírez, Miami Marlins, C

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers SP

Cade Horton, Chicago Cubs, SP

American League Candidate Breakdowns

The American League Rookie of the Year favorites include a pair of midseason callups that are in veteran form already.

Nick Kurtz – Athletics 1B

Kurtz was called up in May and has adjusted seamlessly to Major League pitching. Though he’s played in just 84 games, he boasts a .306 batting average, .390 on-base percentage, and .635 slugging percentage for an impressive 1.025 OPS. While he has yet to reach the minimum plate appearances necessary to qualify for league leaders, he’s currently on pace to do so.

If all that weren’t enough, on July 25th, the 22-year-old Kurtz had one of the greatest nights at the plate a hitter has ever seen, going 6-for-6 with four home runs (nearly five) and 8 RBIs. On the year, he also has 25 home runs and 21 doubles, along with an outstanding 4.1 WAR that would rank among the top 25 in the league.

Roman Anthony – Boston Red Sox OF

The number one prospect in Major League Baseball entering the year, Roman Anthony has delivered since being called up. Anthony is a darling for advanced stats enthusiasts, ranking among the league leaders in average exit velocity and hard hit percentage.

So far this season, he’s hitting .276 with a stellar .398 on-base percentage and has been a key piece of the Red Sox turnaround and push for a playoff spot.

Jacob Wilson – Athletics SS

Wilson, Kurtz’s infield mate, has been among the leaders for American League Rookie of the Year since the beginning of the season. A slump and a trip to the injured list with a fractured forearm might have derailed his candidacy, but on the year, the All-Star ranks fourth in Major League Baseball with a .312 batting average. In 396 plate appearances, he has 115 hits and just 31 strikeouts.

Noah Cameron – Kansas City Royals SP

Cameron began his MLB career with an incredible streak of five straight outings of at least six innings pitched with one or fewer runs allowed. On the year, he’s compiled a 7-5 record with a 2.47 ERA and an impressive 3.4 WAR, establishing himself as one of the top rookie pitchers in the American League.

Jasson Dominguez – New York Yankees OF

After short stints with the Major League club the last two years, Dominguez maintained his rookie status for his first full season in New York. He overcame a slow start to the year in dramatic fashion with a three-home run game on May 9 against the Athletics. That brilliant flash of power reminded everyone what made him a top prospect.

His 20 stolen bases on the year have been providing the NY Yankees with immense value on the base paths.

Cam Smith – Houston Astros RF

The Houston Astros right fielder was acquired in the Kyle Tucker trade and gives the Astros their right fielder of the future. A first-round pick in the 2024 draft has shown top prospect ability at both third base and in the outfield. He’s cooled off in July and August, but the Astros are hoping he can regain his form in their pursuit of the AL West crown.

CTA

National League Candidate Breakdowns

The National League Rookie of the Year standings feature a trio of players from the top dogs in the NL Central as well as a couple of rookies breathing life into teams gasping for air.

Isaac Collins – Milwaukee Brewers OF

One of the biggest sparks for the MLB’s best team, Collins has put together a stellar rookie season with a .288 average, .384 on-base percentage, eight homers, 15 doubles and 13 stolen bases in 100 games.

He was named NL Player of the Week to begin August after hitting .444 with four doubles, two triples, and two home runs in a nine-game stretch. He is one of a handful of reasons the Brewers have World Series aspirations.

Drake Baldwin – Atlanta Braves C

The Atlanta backstop has been on fire to begin August, posting a .364/.417/.545 slash line and providing steady production behind the plate for the Braves. In 89 games, he has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, and 53 RBIs with just a 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In a comeback victory over the Marlins on August 7th, he drove in five runs including two home runs and a game-tying single. He has been a bright spot on an otherwise underwhelming Atlanta Braves season.

Jacob Misiorowski – Milwaukee Brewers SP

Called up in mid-June, Misiorowski won his four of his first five starts including a stellar outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers where he yielded four hits, one walk and a run against 12 strikeouts. The dominant debut earned him a trip to the All-Star game.

He’s been a shakier in the second half thus far. The Cincinnati Reds tagged him for five runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched, but a late season surge could see him as one of the finalists for National League Rookie of the Year and the Brewers success could have him pitching key innings in a World Series pursuit.

Agustín Ramírez – Miami Marlins C

One of the few rookies who has cooled off in the second half of the year, Ramirez had been hot to start the summer. On the year, he has 18 home runs, 25 doubles, and 56 runs driven in, though his recent struggles may impact his Rookie of the Year candidacy.

Cade Horton – Chicago Cubs SP

Horton has stepped up big time for the Chicago Cubs as they fight for a playoff spot. He began August with a scoreless inning streak across 23 1/3 innings pitched. On the year, he’s 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA, providing crucial stability to a Cubs rotation that has been no stranger to the injured list.

Watch MLB baseball on DIRECTV

You can watch every home run, stolen base and foul ball of the 2025 MLB season on DIRECTV. Sign up today!

Frequently Asked Questions Who won Rookie of the Year in 2024? New York Yankees SP Luis Gil and Pittsburgh Pirates SP Paul Skenes were the AL and NL Rookies of the Year in 2024. Who selects the MLB rookies of the year? The Baseball Writers' Association of America votes on the top rookie performances to determine a winner in the American and National Leagues.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.