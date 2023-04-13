Spring is here, which means it’s time to do a deep clean of your house, especially the closet…so you can fill the racks with someone new! Fashion is an ever-evolving industry, with new styles and trends being introduced each season. If you’re looking for inspiration to elevate your style this spring, there’s no better place to turn than the movies. We’ve rounded up some films for fashion inspo all available on DIRECTV.

‘CONFESSIONS OF A SHOPAHOLIC’

Confessions of a Shopaholic follows Rebecca Bloomwood, a young and fashionable New Yorker who has a serious shopping addiction and can’t resist the temptation to buy anything and everything she desires. Despite her massive debt, Rebecca lands a job as a financial journalist and finds herself writing advice columns on money management, while struggling to keep her own finances in check. Along the way, she meets a handsome entrepreneur, who takes an interest in her and tries to help her overcome her shopping addiction. With a cast of vibrant characters, clever humor, and an abundance of fashion, ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ is an entertaining and uplifting movie that showcases the thrill and challenges of shopping and spending. Forget retail therapy, get a shopaholic intervention with this fun movie.

‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’

The Devil Wears Prada is iconic. Anne Hathaway plays recent graduate Andy who lands a job as a personal assistant to the demanding and ruthless fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by the one and only Meryl Streep. While Andy dreams of becoming a serious journalist, she soon finds herself swept up in the glamorous and fast-paced world of fashion. But as Miranda’s impossible demands and harsh criticism wear her down, Andy must find a way to balance her personal and professional life while maintaining her sanity. The Devil Wears Prada is a must-watch movie for anyone who loves a good laugh and a glimpse into the cutthroat world of fashion. See Meryl Streep at her absolute best.

‘ZOOLANDER’

Give us your best “Blue Steel!” Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) is a dim-witted male model past his prime and struggling to remain relevant in the fashion industry. When he is recruited by a ruthless fashion designer to model a new clothing line, Derek finds himself embroiled in a bizarre conspiracy involving brainwashing, political assassination, and the world’s most famous male models. Along the way, he teams up with a journalist to uncover the truth and save the day. You’ll get plenty of absurd humor and celebrity cameos with this movie – strike a pose.

‘COCO BEFORE CHANEL’

The biographical Coco Before Chanel tells the story of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, a young and ambitious woman who rises from humble beginnings to become one of the most iconic fashion designers of all time. With her unique sense of style and determination, Coco defies social conventions and breaks down gender barriers, creating a new era of fashion empowering women and redefining femininity. The film has everything you could ask for, stunning period costumes, a captivating soundtrack and Audrey Tautou’s (playing Coco Chanel) irresistible charm. This is a must-watch movie for anyone who loves history and a great underdog story. Put on your best L.B.D. (little black dress) and get ready to be inspired by the incredible life of Coco Chanel.

