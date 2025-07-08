The Gang is Back for ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 17

Seventeen seasons in, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia refuses to slow down. The longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history has made a name for itself by doubling down on offensive humor, pitch-black satire and characters who somehow become more delightfully deranged with time. With Season 17 on the horizon, we’re all eager to see what morally bankrupt schemes the Gang will cook up next.

How to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 17

To watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, you can tune into the FXX channel on your DIRECTV device, or stream it through the DIRECTV website or app. Starting July 9, new episodes will air on FXX every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT and also become available to stream the next day.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Let’s get you set up!

‘It’s Always Sunny’ Origins

Created by Rob McElhenney, the show first premiered in 2005 and quickly earned a cult following. Its lo-fi aesthetic, offbeat writing, and disregard for traditional sitcom structure made it a standout in a sea of laugh tracks. Fast-forward nearly two decades, and the show continues to delight with its signature absurdity and unpredictability, featuring the original ensemble cast: McElhenney as Mac, Charlie Day as Charlie, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, and the ever-enthusiastic Danny DeVito as Frank.

Where the Characters Stand Heading into Season 17

Mac : He ended Season 16 trying to figure out his place in the world, again. After years of identity crises, religious confusion and aggressive karate moves, he spent most of last season confronting his relationship with his father, his faith and his sexuality in ways that were both heartfelt and deeply misguided. As Season 17 approaches, Mac is likely to continue trying to balance his desire for acceptance with his endless need for control, probably while misinterpreting Catholic doctrine and overestimating his physical strength.

: He ended Season 16 trying to figure out his place in the world, again. After years of identity crises, religious confusion and aggressive karate moves, he spent most of last season confronting his relationship with his father, his faith and his sexuality in ways that were both heartfelt and deeply misguided. As Season 17 approaches, Mac is likely to continue trying to balance his desire for acceptance with his endless need for control, probably while misinterpreting Catholic doctrine and overestimating his physical strength. Charlie : Last season, he briefly connected with his long-lost sisters and attempted to bond with his father in Ireland, but the results were predictably unhinged. He still lives with Frank, maintains an obsessive love for the Waitress (who does not return his affection), and seems perfectly content with his filthy, chaotic life.

: Last season, he briefly connected with his long-lost sisters and attempted to bond with his father in Ireland, but the results were predictably unhinged. He still lives with Frank, maintains an obsessive love for the Waitress (who does not return his affection), and seems perfectly content with his filthy, chaotic life. Dennis : Ever the narcissist, he spent Season 16 dancing on the edge of sociopathy. His need for control and superiority reached new heights, even as his personal life continued to unravel. Dennis is still pretending to be emotionally evolved, but underneath the facade remains a deeply repressed, possibly dangerous man.

: Ever the narcissist, he spent Season 16 dancing on the edge of sociopathy. His need for control and superiority reached new heights, even as his personal life continued to unravel. Dennis is still pretending to be emotionally evolved, but underneath the facade remains a deeply repressed, possibly dangerous man. Dee : As usual, she continues to suffer from both the misogyny of the Gang and her own terrible decisions. Whether trying to pursue her nonexistent acting career or proving that she is “just one of the guys,” Dee’s schemes always end in humiliation. Last season saw her trying to gain power in bizarre new ways, from pyramid schemes to deeply uncomfortable stand-up routines.

: As usual, she continues to suffer from both the misogyny of the Gang and her own terrible decisions. Whether trying to pursue her nonexistent acting career or proving that she is “just one of the guys,” Dee’s schemes always end in humiliation. Last season saw her trying to gain power in bizarre new ways, from pyramid schemes to deeply uncomfortable stand-up routines. Frank : Last season he remained the unfiltered wildcard of the group. His willingness to do literally anything for a quick buck or a good time has led to some of the show’s most grotesque moments. At this point, Frank has embraced his role as an agent of chaos.

: Last season he remained the unfiltered wildcard of the group. His willingness to do literally anything for a quick buck or a good time has led to some of the show’s most grotesque moments. At this point, Frank has embraced his role as an agent of chaos. The Waitress : Charlie’s long-suffering obsession remains one of the show’s most consistent punching bags. Despite her clear disdain for Charlie and everyone else in the Gang, she continues to reappear, usually against her better judgment. Season 16 saw her pushed to new levels of discomfort.

: Charlie’s long-suffering obsession remains one of the show’s most consistent punching bags. Despite her clear disdain for Charlie and everyone else in the Gang, she continues to reappear, usually against her better judgment. Season 16 saw her pushed to new levels of discomfort. Artemis : Dee’s eccentric friend continues to be a wild card in her own right. Her unpredictable energy and bizarre performances often make her one of the few people who can match the Gang’s energy.

: Dee’s eccentric friend continues to be a wild card in her own right. Her unpredictable energy and bizarre performances often make her one of the few people who can match the Gang’s energy. The McPoyles: The milk-loving, bathrobe-wearing, borderline feral family haven’t had a huge presence in recent seasons, but fans are always hopeful for their return. Their feud with the Gang remains unresolved, and their presence instantly cranks the show’s discomfort factor to eleven.

What to Expect from ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 17

While details about the new season remain largely under wraps, one delightful tidbit has surfaced: a crossover episode with Abbott Elementary is on the horizon! In what is sure to be an iconic Philly collab, the debaucherous crew trades bar stools for classrooms in a quest to volunteer, while hilariously attempting to break into the boy band scene. Beyond that epic kick-off, the writers have hinted at more of what longtime fans love: unfiltered satire, shameless characters and storylines that push the envelope. Whether the Gang is botching another business venture, offending an entire demographic or accidentally stumbling into something resembling emotional growth, the show thrives on its refusal to evolve in any meaningful way. Which is exactly how fans prefer it! The world may change, but the Gang never will.