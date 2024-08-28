Calling all racing fans! Get ready to hear the roar of the engines as your favorite F1 drivers head to the “Temple of Speed” on Sunday, September 1, 2024, for the 95th edition of the Italian Grand Prix. This watch guide has everything you need to know about this year’s schedule, the race’s history, the circuit and how to watch with DIRECTV.

How to Watch The Italian Grand Prix 2024

The Italian Grand Prix 2024 will be held on Sunday, September 1. Watch every lap of the race live on ESPN with DIRECTV. Plus, you can watch the practice and qualifying races on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31.

Find the corresponding channel numbers for DIRECTV customers here:

Italian Grand Prix 2024 Schedule

Practice 1 | Friday, August 30 | 7:30 a.m. ET & 4:30 a.m. PT

Practice 2 | Friday, August 30 | 11 a.m. ET & 8 a.m. PT

Practice 3 | Saturday, August 31 | 6:30 a.m. ET & 3:30 a.m. PT

Qualifying | Saturday, August 31 | 10 a.m. ET & 7 a.m. PT

Italian Grand Prix | Sunday, September 1 | 9 a.m. ET & 6 a.m. PT

Italian Grand Prix 2024 Circuit

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is an iconic track in the world of motorsports. Known as the “Temple of Speed” it’s the oldest and fastest circuit in the F1 championship. The race consists of 53 laps, is 5.793km in length (3.6 miles) and features 11 turns. The drivers are able to go full throttle thanks to the circuit’s long straights and fast corners. The record for the fastest lap was set in 2020 by Lewis Hamilton during qualifying at 1:18.887.

A Brief History of the Italian Grand Prix

The Italian Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated races of the F1 season and is the fifth oldest national Grand Prix. Its inaugural race was held on September 4, 1921, at the Montichiari circuit near Brescia and won by Frenchman Jules Goux. The event moved to its permanent spot in Monza the following year in 1922, with the circuit being completed just one week before the race. It’s one of the oldest purpose-built tracks in the world. Since the Formula 1 Championship was established in 1950, Autodromo Nazionale Monza has hosted the Italian Grand Prix every year with the exception of 1980, which was held at Imola to accommodate renovations at Monza.

2024 F1 Drivers

Check out the list of 2024 F1 drivers and their racing teams.

Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing

Lando Norris | McLaren

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari

Oscar Piastri | McLaren

Carlos Sainz | Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes

Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing

George Russell | Mercedes

Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin

Lance Stroll | Aston Martin

Nico Hulkenberg | Haas

Yuki Tsunoda | RB

Daniel Ricciardo | RB

Oliver Bearman | Ferrari

Pierre Gasly | Alpine

Kevin Magnussen | Haas

Esteban Ocon | Alpine

Alexander Albon | Williams

Zhou Guanyu | Kick Sauber

Logan Sargeant | Williams

Valtteri Bottas | Kick Sauber

The Italian Grand Prix 2023 Winner

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the 2023 Italian Grand Prix with a time of 1:13:41.143. The Belgian-Dutch racer has won the last two years in a row.

Watch Formula 1 on DIRECTV

Don't miss the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, September 1, and all the other 2024 F1 races left in the season. The difference between winning and losing often comes down to just a fraction of a second during these heart-pounding, high-speed races. With your DIRECTV subscription, you can witness all of these exciting moments as you watch the best drivers in the world compete.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix? Watch live on ESPN (Channel 206) with DIRECTV. When is the Italian Grand Prix 2024? The Italian Grand Prix 2024 will be held from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1. Who won the 2023 Italian Grand Prix? Max Verstappen won the 2023 and the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

