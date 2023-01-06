The NFL season is winding to a close, which means the NFL playoffs (and Super Bowl) are just around the corner. The NFL playoffs 2022 start on Saturday, Jan. 14 and finish with the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. The postseason will consist of 14 teams, seven from each conference (AFC and NFC) with the number one seeds starting with a bye.

Start planning ahead for the NFL playoffs by memorizing the NFL playoff picture, mapping out schedules, finding out how to watch and more with this helpful guide.

NFL Playoff Picture

Clinched Playoff Spot

On the Hunt and In the Bubble

Out of Contention

NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 14

TBA at TBA – 4:30 p.m. ET – CBS, FOX, or NBC

TBA at TBA – 8:15 p.m. ET – CBS, FOX, or NBC

Sunday, January 15

TBA at TBA – 1 p.m. ET – CBS, FOX, or NBC

TBA at TBA – 4:30 p.m. ET – CBS

TBA at TBA – 8:15 p.m. ET – NBC

Monday, January 16

TBA at TBA – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 21

TBD

Sunday, January 22

TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

AFC championship – 3:05 p.m. ET – CBS/Paramount+

NFC championship – 6:40 p.m. ET – FOX

Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl 2023 (also referred to as Super Bowl 57 or Super Bowl LVII) will take place on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Watch the game, the Super Bowl halftime show and of course, the commercials, live on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch NFL Playoffs?

From Wild Card Weekend through the Divisional and Conference Championships all the way to the Super Bowl, the games can be found on different channels including CBS, FOX, or NBC. Find full tune in info above.

Top NFL Playoff Questions

Find all the answers you need to the most pressing questions surrounding the exciting NFL postseason.

How many teams make the NFL playoffs?

Each postseason, 14 teams make it to the NFL playoffs. This includes seven teams from the AFC and seven teams from the NFC.

Who is in the NFL playoffs?

The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have clinched their spots in the NFL playoffs. See the full NFL playoff picture above.

When do NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday, Jan. 14 and finish with the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

How do NFL playoffs work?

Seven teams from each conference (14 total) make it to the NFL postseason. This includes four division winners and three wildcard teams. The top seeded team from each conference will receive a bye week to begin the postseason and will also get home-field advantage. Each winner from the postseason games (division/conference championships) will move forward, while the losing team is eliminated. The playoffs will culminate with the final game, Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

When is the NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL draft will take place Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

Get DIRECTV to make sure you can watch the NFL playoffs and beyond.

NFL Updates

Tweets by NFL

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."