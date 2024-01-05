Top 10 Most Watched Holiday Movies on DIRECTV

The holiday season may be over, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your holiday watch list for next year! With that, here are the most watched holiday films watched by DIRECTV customers in December 2023.

TOP 10 CHRISTMAS MOVIES WATCHED ON DIRECTV

Who says it needs to be December to watch these holiday favorites? Check out the top 10 Christmas movies watched on DIRECTV last year to keep the holiday spirit alive!

1. ‘Our Christmas Mural’

↑86 vs. Prior Month

Returning home for Christmas, a single mother teams up with a teacher to create a mural for a holiday contest.

2. ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas’

↑37 vs. Prior Month

Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long-time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas.

3. ‘Elf’

↓1 vs. Prior Month

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

4. ‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’

↑25 vs. Prior Month

A real estate executive travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a bed-and-breakfast, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. She’s soon falling in love with the town and quite possibly him all over again.

5. ‘Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas’

↑650 vs. Prior Month

A woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas festival with a cryptic invitation.

6. ‘Navigating Christmas’

↑8 vs. Prior Month

Recently divorced Melanie and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner.

7. ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’

↑188 vs. Prior Month

As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman.

8. ‘Deck the Halls’

↑113 vs. Prior Month

Steve (Matthew Broderick), suburban dad and Christmas enthusiast, finds a wrinkle in his well-ordered existence with the arrival of his new neighbor Danny (Danny DeVito). Danny has big dreams and plans to illuminate his house with enough holiday lights to make it visible from space. Not to be outdone, Steve declares a war of one-upmanship with Danny that threatens to drag the Christmas spirit through the slush.

9. ‘Christmas with the Campbells’

↑776 vs. Prior Month

Jess gets dumped by her boyfriend right before Christmas, but his parents still want to celebrate Christmas with her while their son is away. Then she meets his cousin, but once he returns, Christmas gets a lot more complicated.

10. ‘Christmas Town’

↑104 vs. Prior Month

Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas.

And there you have it: the top 10 most watched holiday movies on DIRECTV. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best TV content with DIRECTV.

