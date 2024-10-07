Get ready for another great MMA showdown! Watch UFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 19, featuring a five-round bout between middleweight fighters Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira.

The two were originally slated to face off at UFC 306 in September but were rescheduled to be the main headliners of UFC Fight Night.

Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez is currently on a five-win streak. Born and raised in California, he made his UFC debut in 2019 and holds a 12-2-0, 1 NC (No Contest) record. Hernandez is going up against Brazilian fighter Michel Pereira (aka “Demolidor”), who has won eight consecutive fights and holds a 31-11, 2 NC record.

Watch the full lineup of action-packed prelims and main card events, including the co-main event between bantamweight fighters Rob Font and Kyler Phillips.

You can stream all the fights live on ESPN+ on DIRECTV.

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira

Hernandez and Pereira will face off on Saturday, October 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch the prelims starting at 1 p.m. PT and the main card starting at 4 p.m. PT.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira

Watch UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira on ESPN+ using your DIRECTV Gemini device.

Can’t get enough UFC? Check out UFC’s schedule of upcoming events so you don’t miss any of the action.

Anthony Hernandez Stats

Nickname: Fluffy

Country: USA

Age: 30 (He will turn 31 on October 18)

Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 75”

Michel Pereira Stats

Nickname: Demolidor

Country: Brazil

Age: 31

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 186 lbs.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 73”

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira Fight Card

Check out the full lineup for UFC Fight Night below.

Main Card

Main Event: Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips

Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs. Su Mudaerji

Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Jake Hadley

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Asu Almabayev

H3: Prelims

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto

Women’s Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed

Women’s Strawweight: Melissa Martinez vs. Alice Ardelean

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Robelis Despaigne

Watch All Your Favorite Combat Sports On DIRECTV

With access to live TV channels like ESPN, PPV and the ability to connect all your other favorite streaming services to your DIRECTV account, you can be ready for all of the most exciting upcoming matches from boxing to UFC to wrestling.

Check out our article on Combat Sports: How & Where to Watch to learn more.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Hernandez vs. Pereira fight? UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira will be on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. PT. Where is the Hernandez vs. Pereira fight? The Hernandez vs. Pereira fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. What is Anthony Hernandez’s record? Anthony Hernandez’s record is 12-2-0, 1 NC. What is Michel Pereira’s record? Michel Pereira’s record is 31-11-0, 2 NC.

