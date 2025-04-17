DIRECTV support icon

‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 Watch Guide: Premiere, Cast, & More

The fourth season of Godfather of Harlem is off to an epic start after nearly two years in production. Forrest Whitaker leads the stellar cast again this season, as notorious gangster Bumpy Johnson. Season 4 lives up to the show’s reputation for gripping drama, with the viewer plunged into the court room as Betty Shabaz (actor Grace Porter) testifies at Malcom X’s assassination trial. The courtroom outbursts are followed by Bumpy’s risky option to secure a loan for his housing development, and an explosion of violence from Vincent Gigante (played by Vincent D’Onofrio) outside Bumpy’s club. The Godfather of Harlem has established itself as a nuanced blend of gritty crime drama and American sociopolitical history; season four promises to deliver on this and more.

Find out everything you need to know about Godfather of Harlem season 4.

Where Can I Watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4

Watch new episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 4 on MGM+ every Sunday at 9/8c.

‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 Official Trailer

 What to Expect from ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4

This season, Bumpy continues to fight for control of Harlem amidst danger from all angles; both familiar threats and new nefarious faces. Alongside New York’s most notorious mafia syndicates, Frank Lucas (played by Rome Flynn) is introduced in season 4, infringing on Bumpy’s empire as he tries to make a name for himself. Adding to the tension in the Johnson family, Bumpy’s daughter Elise will become more involved with the Black Panthers in response to Harlem’s hostile social climate. Considering Bumpy’s real-life timeline, we have several years left before his eventual death, and the drama is only ratcheting up.

‘Godfather of Harlem’ TV Show Cast Returning and New

Returning characters

Forest Whitaker – Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson

Ilfenesh Hadera – Mayme Johnson

Lucy Fry – Stella Gigante

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy – Elise Johnson

Erik LaRay Harvey – Del Chance

Michael Raymond James – Joe Colombo

Vincent D’Onofrio – Vincent “Chin” Gigante

Whoopi Goldberg – Miss Willa

Elvis Nolasco – Nat Pettigrew

New additions

Rome Flynn – Frank Lucas

Erik Palladino – Giuseppe “Pino” Greco

Michael Benjamin Washington – James Baldwin

Elijah Wright – Jerome Greene

Devin Kessler – Afeni Shakur

Watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 on DIRECTV

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Godfather of Harlem season 4?

Watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 on MGM+ with your DIRECTV subscription.

When does Godfather of Harlem return?

Season 4 returned to MGM+ on April 13, 2025.

