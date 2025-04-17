‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 Watch Guide: Premiere, Cast, & More

The fourth season of Godfather of Harlem is off to an epic start after nearly two years in production. Forrest Whitaker leads the stellar cast again this season, as notorious gangster Bumpy Johnson. Season 4 lives up to the show’s reputation for gripping drama, with the viewer plunged into the court room as Betty Shabaz (actor Grace Porter) testifies at Malcom X’s assassination trial. The courtroom outbursts are followed by Bumpy’s risky option to secure a loan for his housing development, and an explosion of violence from Vincent Gigante (played by Vincent D’Onofrio) outside Bumpy’s club. The Godfather of Harlem has established itself as a nuanced blend of gritty crime drama and American sociopolitical history; season four promises to deliver on this and more.
Find out everything you need to know about Godfather of Harlem season 4.
Where Can I Watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4
Watch new episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 4 on MGM+ every Sunday at 9/8c.
‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 Official Trailer
What to Expect from ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4
This season, Bumpy continues to fight for control of Harlem amidst danger from all angles; both familiar threats and new nefarious faces. Alongside New York’s most notorious mafia syndicates, Frank Lucas (played by Rome Flynn) is introduced in season 4, infringing on Bumpy’s empire as he tries to make a name for himself. Adding to the tension in the Johnson family, Bumpy’s daughter Elise will become more involved with the Black Panthers in response to Harlem’s hostile social climate. Considering Bumpy’s real-life timeline, we have several years left before his eventual death, and the drama is only ratcheting up.
‘Godfather of Harlem’ TV Show Cast Returning and New
Returning characters
Forest Whitaker – Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson
Ilfenesh Hadera – Mayme Johnson
Lucy Fry – Stella Gigante
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy – Elise Johnson
Erik LaRay Harvey – Del Chance
Michael Raymond James – Joe Colombo
Vincent D’Onofrio – Vincent “Chin” Gigante
Whoopi Goldberg – Miss Willa
Elvis Nolasco – Nat Pettigrew
New additions
Rome Flynn – Frank Lucas
Erik Palladino – Giuseppe “Pino” Greco
Michael Benjamin Washington – James Baldwin
Elijah Wright – Jerome Greene
Devin Kessler – Afeni Shakur
Watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 on DIRECTV
