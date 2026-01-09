DIRECTV support icon

Genre Packs - Article

Which DIRECTV Genre Pack™ Are You? Take the Quiz!

Be honest: when you turn on the TV, most of the time you already know what you’re hoping to find. A close game. A new episode. Something to keep the kids busy. A headline you missed. That one show everyone’s talking about. We all have TV personalities — let’s see what our quiz thinks yours is!

Click through the quiz and watch your viewing style come into focus, along with the DIRECTV Genre Pack that matches it.

Which Genre Pack™ are you in?

Genre Packs from DIRECTV allow you to get the channels you want and the content you love without filler channel overload. Simply select the Genre Pack that aligns with the content you watch most. But which Genre Pack are you? Take the quiz to find out!

Pick a dream job:

What’s your favorite thing to shout at the TV?

What’s your go-to group activity?

How do you pick what to watch?

Pick a weekend plan:

What type of merch are you most likely to wear?

Which snack are you grabbing before you press play?

Your ideal rewatchable series or movie:

What type of show makes you feel the most “seen”?

Which quote speaks to your soul?

MyKids Genre Pack™: You’re The Wholesome Joy Seeker!

You love color, laughter and lighthearted adventures. Whether you’re a kid at heart or keeping up with actual children, you gravitate toward content that sparks imagination, comfort and fun. From animated classics to silly singalongs, you’re always ready to press play on something joyful. The MyKids Genre Pack may be just what you’re looking for!

Learn More About MyKids
MyEntertainment Genre Pack™ – You’re The Pop Culture Pro!

You don’t mind being where the drama’s at! Reality TV? Yes. Scripted series? Also yes. If it’s trending, funny, shocking or binge-worthy, you’ve got it queued up. Your group chats are filled with reactions, memes and hot takes. You’re the person everyone comes to for show recs; find more to love with the MyEntertainment Genre Pack!

Learn More About MyEntertainment
MySports Genre Pack™ – You’re The Hardcore Fan!

Game on. You live for national matchups, big plays and all the action from pro leagues. Whether you’re into football, basketball or every major sport in between, your calendar revolves around game time. You’ve got stats in your head and jerseys in your closet. Stay in the game with the MySports Genre Pack!

Learn More About MySports
MyNews Genre Pack™ – You’re The Informed Insider!

You’ve got your finger on the pulse. Breaking stories, political shifts, cultural commentary; you want the facts and the analysis, and you want it now. You’re sharp, alert and probably subscribed to more than one newsletter. TV is your window to the world. Stay informed with the MyNews Genre Pack!

Learn More About MyNews
MiEspañol Genre Pack™ – You’re The Cultural Connector!

Your content brings the heat and the heart. Whether you grew up with Spanish-language programming or found it later, it’s how you stay connected to family, roots and rhythm. From novelas to fútbol to variety shows, your love of culture aligns with the MiEspañol Genre Pack!

Learn More About MiEspañol
MyCinema Mini Pack™ – You’re The Story Seeker!

You appreciate storytelling as an art form. Blockbusters, indies, foreign films; if it’s well-made, you’re watching. You crave characters, arcs and aesthetics. For you, TV isn’t just background noise, it’s an experience. Check out all the great offerings when you add the MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On to your base Pack!

Learn More About MyCinema
MyHome Team Mini Pack™ – You’re The Local Legend!

You rep your city with pride. Whether it’s high school football, minor league baseball or your town’s MLS team, you’re about community and loyalty. You know the chants, the colors and the rivals. Local coverage is your comfort zone…because home is where the game is. We think you’ll love the regional sports channels available with the MyHome Team Mini-Pack Add-On, available to add on to your MySports Pack!

Learn More About MyHome Team

What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?

DIRECTV’s Genre Packs represent an industry-first approach to customizable TV that allows consumers to tailor their viewing experience based on personal interests. As the first provider to introduce this level of genre-specific flexibility, DIRECTV offers five thoughtfully curated, cost-effective base packs that give viewers the channels they want – without filler. Pricing for Genre Packs start at $19.99 per month (plus tax), with no annual contract. That means you can get the channels and streaming services you care about without being locked into a long-term commitment.

Learn More About Genre Packs

Meet the DIRECTV Genre Packs

Here’s what each base pack brings to the table:

  • MySports™: A lineup of 20+ live sports-focused channels, delivering games, studio shows, league coverage and access to ESPN.
  • MyEntertainment™: 60+ entertainment and lifestyle channels, plus Disney+, the Hulu Bundle and Max Basic with ads for nonstop binge-watching.
  • MyKids™: 10+ kid-friendly channels and Disney+ for cartoons, movies and family favorites.
  • MiEspañol™: 60+ popular Spanish-language channels spanning entertainment, sports and news, including ViX Premium with ads.
  • MyNews™: A news-focused lineup built for live coverage, breaking headlines and analysis throughout the day.

Explore Mini Pack Add-ons

Once you’ve chosen your base pack, you can customize it even more with Mini Pack add-ons starting at $9.99 per month. Options like MyHome Team™, MySports Extra™ and MyCinema™ let you add more of what you love!

Take the quiz, find your Genre Pack and start watching TV built around you.

