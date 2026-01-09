Which DIRECTV Genre Pack™ Are You? Take the Quiz!

Be honest: when you turn on the TV, most of the time you already know what you’re hoping to find. A close game. A new episode. Something to keep the kids busy. A headline you missed. That one show everyone’s talking about. We all have TV personalities — let’s see what our quiz thinks yours is!

Click through the quiz and watch your viewing style come into focus, along with the DIRECTV Genre Pack that matches it.

What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?

DIRECTV’s Genre Packs represent an industry-first approach to customizable TV that allows consumers to tailor their viewing experience based on personal interests. As the first provider to introduce this level of genre-specific flexibility, DIRECTV offers five thoughtfully curated, cost-effective base packs that give viewers the channels they want – without filler. Pricing for Genre Packs start at $19.99 per month (plus tax), with no annual contract. That means you can get the channels and streaming services you care about without being locked into a long-term commitment.

Meet the DIRECTV Genre Packs

Here’s what each base pack brings to the table:

MySports™: A lineup of 20+ live sports-focused channels, delivering games, studio shows, league coverage and access to ESPN.

MyEntertainment™: 60+ entertainment and lifestyle channels, plus Disney+, the Hulu Bundle and Max Basic with ads for nonstop binge-watching.

MyKids™: 10+ kid-friendly channels and Disney+ for cartoons, movies and family favorites.

MiEspañol™: 60+ popular Spanish-language channels spanning entertainment, sports and news, including ViX Premium with ads.

MyNews™: A news-focused lineup built for live coverage, breaking headlines and analysis throughout the day.

Explore Mini Pack Add-ons

Once you’ve chosen your base pack, you can customize it even more with Mini Pack add-ons starting at $9.99 per month. Options like MyHome Team™, MySports Extra™ and MyCinema™ let you add more of what you love!