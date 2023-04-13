Whether you want a chance to bond with your loved ones or just need a break after a long week, watching TV with the family is a great way to kick back and relax.

Wondering what family TV shows to watch on DIRECTV? Keep reading as we give you some of our favorite shows to watch with the family.

5 Great TV Series for Families

When you search for family-friendly TV shows, you’ll likely find a lot of fun options. With live TV and On Demand content more accessible than ever before, there is a series out there for every type of family.

DIRECTV has all you need when it comes to family shows. And, depending on the package you choose, you’ll have plenty of choices when it’s time to enjoy a show with the family.

Here are a few popular shows for the family you may want to check out:

Night Court Young Sheldon The Goldbergs America’s Funniest Home Videos Cake Boss

1. ‘Night Court’

Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Stone from the original Night Court series that premiered in 1984, presides over the arraignment court’s night shift. In this show, Judge Abby strives to maintain discipline among a diverse cast of eccentric individuals. For those looking for family shows with a little drama, comedy and sincere moments, you can’t go wrong with this Night Court revival.

Where to Watch: NBC

2. ‘Young Sheldon’

Premiering in 2017, Young Sheldon serves as the prequel to the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Follow the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, a genius physicist with quirky social skills, and explore the unique experiences he has growing up as an exceptional but awkward child in a small town. The show brings comedy and drama to your living room, often dealing with issues related to academic pressure or family dynamics.

Where to Watch: CBS

3. ‘The Goldbergs’

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, The Goldbergs is based on the creator’s childhood and family in the 1980s. Focusing on the daily lives of Adam, his two siblings and his parents, this show highlights the challenges and quirks of growing up in the suburbs during the Reagan era. The Goldbergs, premiering in 2013, captured the hearts of people all over by mixing heartwarming family moments, clever pop culture references and silly situations into its story.

Where to Watch: ABC

4. ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

America’s Funniest Home Videos is a long-running TV series for families with funny, entertaining videos submitted by viewers all over the country. Dating back to 1989, this show has become a cultural phenomenon, featuring a mix of viral clips, hilarious skits and home videos. The videos showcased usually feature silly mishaps or funny bloopers, making every episode a laugh riot for the whole family.

Where to Watch: UPtv

5. ‘Cake Boss’

Want a show focusing on the day-to-day operations of a family-owned business? Cake Boss features the operations of Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, NJ. The show revolves around the owner, Buddy Valastro, and his team of skilled bakers and decorators as they create elaborate cakes for different occasions, like weddings or birthdays. Each episode features unique challenges that show off the impressive talents of the team and their ability to work under pressure. Along the way, you’ll also learn more about Buddy’s personal life and his family, gaining glimpses into their routines and relationships.

Where to Watch: TLC

What Channels Have Family Shows on DIRECTV?

There are a variety of channels that offer family TV shows, so depending on the package you choose, you’ll have options when it comes to family entertainment.

Watch family shows using your DIRECTV subscription on major networks like:

How to Watch Family Shows With DIRECTV

Because of the wide variety of content DIRECTV offers, you can always find the best shows for your family here. If you want to check out a specific TV series for families, make sure to check the channel lineup when selecting your TV package.

DIRECTV lets you connect via satellite or internet, so you can pick the option that works best for your household. And we offer multiple channel packages to suit your family’s entertainment preferences. Whether you’re looking for family shows, live TV or On Demand movies — we’ve got a TV package you’ll love.