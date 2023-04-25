Leaders in addressable TV advertising, DIRECTV Advertising and DISH Media, announced today standardized solutions for programmer enablement with a simpler, more consistent process and improved workflow. This is a major step forward in reducing the time and effort required for programmers to enable addressable advertising across multiple distributor footprints.

DISH Media and DIRECTV Advertising’s standardization solutions offer three distinct programmer options:

Direct integration via the INVIDI Conexus™ consolidated campaign management platform A plug-and-play solution for broadcast or broadcast and cable networks combined— including live events—from Adcuratio Unified workflows across multiple distribution endpoints with Canoe Service Assurance℠

These new solutions provide programmers with flexibility for how they want to enable, while also expediting the time to market by removing the need for custom integrations and development, thus streamlining the implementation process.

“We’ve seen the power of addressable technology and the tremendous benefits it brings marketers, with the ability to precisely reach consumers, optimize for cross-platform reach and frequency, and measure outcomes,” said Matt Van Houten, SVP of Product, Operations, and Business Development, DIRECTV Advertising. “Now, we’re excited to announce the next wave of streamlined addressable solutions which will unlock the powerful capabilities of this format for programmers and ultimately benefit advertisers with a broader and simpler addressable ecosystem.”

“In the past, the programmer enablement process has been custom and often quite manual, slowing down the adoption of addressable and the benefits that it brings,” said Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media. “By offering these standardized and consistent solutions that improve programmer operations, we’re making it easier for media owners to light up more of their inventory for addressable targeting across our platforms.”

Programmers and distributors face multiple challenges implementing and executing addressable advertising within a programmer’s national inventory, including shortfalls in technical standards, integration methods and self-service options. DISH Media and DIRECTV Advertising recognized there was an appetite for instituting effective solutions that met the unique needs of a variety of programmers.

“We are fully invested in growing our linear addressable offerings and providing more scale to advertisers,” said Julian Zilberbrand, EVP, Advanced Media, Paramount. “There’s a need for solutions that require fewer custom integrations with the various distributors in the marketplace. DISH Media and DIRECTV Advertising’s standardization solution is a significant step forward in alleviating assorted operational inefficiencies and is one of the steps needed to streamline and move the ad buying community into the next era of addressable advertising.”

DIRECTV Advertising and DISH Media are committed to delivering addressable solutions to help advertisers provide more effective, relevant and accountable media solutions to reach consumers. They are also working alongside consortiums, such as Go Addressable, to help drive further scale and simplicity for addressable TV.

Learn more about DISH Media and DIRECTV Advertising and their addressable advertising offerings.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."