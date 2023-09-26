DIRECTV STREAM Adds Tastemade Travel and Tastemade Home to Channel Lineup

DIRECTV STREAM is adding to its robust channel offering with two new channels, Tastemade Travel and Tastemade Home.

Tastemade Travel is described as a “trusted confidant in finding new adventures that make the local, global! Featuring off-the-beaten-path series with diverse hosts that you can trust, this streaming channel encourages viewers to stop scrolling and start hunting for ways to make the everyday special.”

Tastemade Home, is a “gathering place for a new generation of homeowners and renters alike. A streaming channel where award-winning design shows and DIY-focused programming inspires viewers to make their home a vibe and empowers them to be confidently imperfect.”

Tastemade Travel can be found on channel 4358, and Tastemade Home is on channel 4359.

Some of Tastemade’s signature content includes shows like Street Somm, and Struggle Meals, showcasing an innately relatable side of food, home and living.

“DirecTV Stream customers are in for a treat with Tastemade Home and Tastemade Travel arriving in their program guides alongside our flagship food channel. We’re excited to expand our partnership with DirecTV as they evolve their content strategy, and to provide fresh, engaging, and distinctive home and travel content that combines entertainment and utility and sets us apart in the industry,” said Evan Bregman, Tastemade’s General Manager, Streaming.

These two channels are the latest offerings to enhance customer value with new content options. Recently, several other channels have joined the DIRECTV STREAM lineup.

Fox Soul found on Ch. 4401 is owned and operated by FOX Television Stations is tailored to the African American community. Fox Soul celebrates all aspects of black culture while delivering topical information and insights.

Fuel TV, is the global home of action sports, featuring surf, skate, snow, BMX and MTB sports and lifestyle, as well as art, music and fashion that stokes the passion. Fuel TV joined the streaming lineup on channel 4110,

SportsGrid, a New York-based fantasy sports and sports wagering channel, provides real-time sports news, data, analytics and statistics including daily lines, odds, matchups, injury reports and other relevant content. SportsGrid can be found on channel 4105.

Keep up with the latest channel additions and more with DIRECTV’s Channel Lineup.