DIRECTV Puerto Rico is Exclusive Provider of NFL Sunday Ticket into Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

DIRECTV Puerto Rico will continue to be the exclusive provider of NFL Sunday Ticket to its residential satellite customers across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. NFL Sunday Ticket is the NFL’s subscription package that includes out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL games broadcast on FOX and CBS, and will be available in time for the first Sunday of NFL games on Sept. 10. DIRECTV for BUSINESS will also distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

DIRECTV Puerto Rico has offered NFL Sunday Ticket into the islands since 2008, and its residential customers will now continue to enjoy access to all the NFL out-of-market games via satellite. Local fans will also enjoy additional live in market NFL action featured on broadcast network affiliates that DIRECTV Puerto Rico offers into Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are very unique in having avid fans for all the different teams across the NFL,” said Belkys Mata, VP Sales Operations DIRECTV Puerto Rico. “Retaining exclusivity to NFL Sunday Ticket in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the live sports we offer to families and businesses, and putting customers first is always the motivation to how we go about our daily business.”

DIRECTV Puerto Rico licensed exclusive rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to residential satellite customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from EverPass, a media platform that distributes live sports and entertainment, funded by RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the NFL.

About DIRECTV Puerto Rico

Since its launch in 1999, DIRECTV Puerto Rico has continually evolved its product, the best content, service, and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry’s best picture format and exciting content. It is the undisputed leader in sports, bringing customers a variety of live content like MLB Extra Innings, NBA League Pass, and local sports right to the home.

DIRECTV also offers customers the option to watch movies and TV shows available in their programming package from virtually anywhere, on their TVs at home or on their favorite mobile devices through the DIRECTV PLAY platform. DIRECTV products and services are provided or offered by DIRECTV, LLC., its subsidiaries and affiliates under the DIRECTV brand. DIRECTV, the DIRECTV logo, and other marks are trademarks and service marks of DIRECTV or its affiliated companies. For more information visit www.directvpr.com.