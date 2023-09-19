DIRECTV is launching an immersive college football tour this fall that will bring its heritage of sports innovation to the forefront at some of the biggest matchups in college football.

“We’re excited to bring the DIRECTV sports experience to college football fans and look forward to visiting some of the best campuses throughout the country this fall. Our commitment to college sports has been a constant throughout our history, and we look forward to continuing to build deep relationships with students and alumni through our college football tour,” said Vince Torres, DIRECTV chief marketing officer.

The tour features a mobile vehicle fully wrapped with DIRECTV branding that will provide an immersive experience to connect with the passion of college football fans. The DIRECTV College Football Tour footprint includes a rooftop deck and large outdoor tailgate area where fans can interact with campus and event relevant DIRECTV talent, compete in popular tailgate games, and watch relevant college football program on giant television screens, all while being entertained by local DJs.

The mobile unit and locally-relevant DIRECTV talent will make appearances on and off campus to engage with students and local residents.

The schedule includes matchups that are steeped in the tradition of college football, including the Penn St. “White Out” game, USC vs. Notre Dame, and the Big Ten Championship game. The full DIRECTV College Football Tour schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks,

DIRECTV is a leader in live sports entertainment programming and brings a strong legacy of innovation, technology, and exciting live sports content to campuses during the season. DIRECTV also recently announced partnerships with the USC Athletic Department and Notre Dame Athletics, as well as The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network.