DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

News - Article

DIRECTV Launches Immersive College Football Tour

DIRECTV Launches Immersive College Football Tour
Share

DIRECTV is launching an immersive college football tour this fall that will bring its heritage of sports innovation to the forefront at some of the biggest matchups in college football.

“We’re excited to bring the DIRECTV sports experience to college football fans and look forward to visiting some of the best campuses throughout the country this fall. Our commitment to college sports has been a constant throughout our history, and we look forward to continuing to build deep relationships with students and alumni through our college football tour,” said Vince Torres, DIRECTV chief marketing officer.

The tour features a mobile vehicle fully wrapped with DIRECTV branding that will provide an immersive experience to connect with the passion of college football fans. The DIRECTV College Football Tour footprint includes a rooftop deck and large outdoor tailgate area where fans can interact with campus and event relevant DIRECTV talent, compete in popular tailgate games, and watch relevant college football program on giant television screens, all while being entertained by local DJs.

The mobile unit and locally-relevant DIRECTV talent will make appearances on and off campus to engage with students and local residents. 

The schedule includes matchups that are steeped in the tradition of college football, including the Penn St. “White Out” game, USC vs. Notre Dame, and the Big Ten Championship game. The full DIRECTV College Football Tour schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks,  

DIRECTV is a leader in live sports entertainment programming and brings a strong legacy of innovation, technology, and exciting live sports content to campuses during the season. DIRECTV also recently announced partnerships with the USC Athletic Department and Notre Dame Athletics, as well as The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network.

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

NASCAR’s Pocono 400 Presented by HighPoint.com Information

read more
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Who Will Remain Undefeated

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more

More Like This

DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
News

DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

DIRECTV Puerto Rico is Exclusive Provider of NFL Sunday Ticket into Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
News

DIRECTV Puerto Rico is Exclusive Provider of NFL Sunday Ticket into Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

DIRECTV for BUSINESS Launches First Satellite Receiver exclusive to Commercial Customers
News

DIRECTV for BUSINESS Launches First Satellite Receiver exclusive to Commercial Customers

DIRECTV’s Derby Dream Sweepstakes Winners Erica & Michael experience the Run for the Roses
Sweepstakes

DIRECTV’s Derby Dream Sweepstakes Winners Erica & Michael experience the Run for the Roses

DIRECTV Launches Severe Weather Channel to Aid Communities in Path of Hurricane Idalia
News

DIRECTV Launches Severe Weather Channel to Aid Communities in Path of Hurricane Idalia