DIRECTV Delivers Cleveland Guardians Games to Fans Across Ohio, West Virginia, Northeast Kentucky, Northwest Pennsylvania, and Southwest New York to Start the New MLB Season

DIRECTV offers more live, local baseball than any other major provider, including all six MLB franchises that have recently launched new team channels.

Fans will also be able to watch the American League Central champions through the new MyHome Team complement to DIRECTV’s MySports bundle-buster for streaming customers.

DIRECTV today announced a new agreement with Major League Baseball that will enable local Cleveland Guardians fans to remain connected with their favorite team through a new, dedicated team channel launching in time for today’s Opening Day game at the Kansas City Royals starting at 4:10 p.m. EDT. This new, dedicated team channel for Guardians games will be known as “MLB Cleveland Guardians” and appear in the programming guide as “GUARDNS.” DIRECTV streaming, satellite, and U-verse customers across the Guardians’ five-state home territory with the Signature Choice and above packages will now receive live, high-definition coverage of all pregame, postgame, and in-game activities and commentary featuring the American League Central champions on channel 662 (streaming, satellite) and 1736/736 (U-verse).

DIRECTV continues to build on the early success of MySports, an industry-first genre-based option for fans who want to stream their live action, with the recent launch of MyHome Team. The MyHome Team add-on for MySports streaming customers offers die-hard local sports fans direct access to this new MLB Cleveland Guardians channel, together with FanDuel Ohio (among others), featuring all the region’s most popular teams including the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. With the addition of MLB Cleveland Guardians, MyHome Team can now draw from a rapidly expanding portfolio of 27 regional sports networks or team-specific channels to offer local fans access to games of the respective MLB, NBA, or NHL teams available within their metro region. The Guardians local coverage is expected to join MyHome Team in time for their second game on Saturday afternoon.

MyHome Team currently spans 44 professional teams—18 MLB, 16 NBA, and 10 NHL – with more regional sports networks and dedicated team channels coming soon. In addition to the local team games specific to their regions, MyHome Team provides fans access to news and commentary from teams and networks outside their home territory. MyHome Team is available at directvstream.com for $19.99/month as an add-on for MySports ($69.99) customers in select markets. Consumers can enter their zip code in the directvstream.com lookup tool to find the individual teams available in their area through MyHome Team.

America’s baseball leader, DIRECTV offers more local MLB action than any other major provider. This new Guardians service represents its second MLB-operated team channel to start the new 2025 season, after joining today to launch a new channel featuring fellow AL Central contender, the Minnesota Twins. DIRECTV had previously launched new channels featuring MLB’s San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Colorado Rockies, and remains the only major provider to offer fellow AL Central member the Chicago White Sox’s new home, Chicago Sports Network. DIRECTV recently joined with the Texas Rangers to help create Rangers Sports Network, too.

“We continue to believe in the unique power of local sports to consistently engage the most passionate fans,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer at DIRECTV. “It’s more important than ever to reward sports fans for their deep loyalty, while also providing others the choice and control over whether they still want to pay the rising cost of admission to see nearly every game.”

Guardians’ national telecasts appear on FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, and MLB Network, all of which remain available across DIRECTV’s satellite and streaming, including the new MySports package.

DIRECTV will offer Guardians games, complemented by MLB-produced pregame and postgame analysis, to fans living in the same five-state territory that their prior home, Bally Sports (now FanDuel) Ohio was available to them before. This MLB-mandated region includes most of Ohio – excluding the immediate Cincinnati region home to MLB’s Reds – the northeast corner of Kentucky, northwest Pennsylvania, and the southwest corner of New York state. Although the Guardians’ home city of Cleveland is the epicenter of the fan base, this territory includes important metro regions like Columbus, Toledo, Akron, Zanesville, or Youngstown; as well as Charleston-Huntington or Clarksburg-Reston, WV; Erie, PA; and Buffalo and Rochester, NY where many other Guardians fans live.

The new MLB-DIRECTV agreement also provides the same Guardians coverage to hundreds of regional sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues serviced by DIRECTV For BUSINESS, the industry leader in live sports delivery to commercial accounts, including more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and other places where fans gather to watch games.

Here is the upcoming Guardians television schedule.