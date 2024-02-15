New Research from DIRECTV Advertising Finds 83% of Advertisers Classify Addressable a Priority

DIRECTV Advertising, an innovative leader in data-driven advanced TV solutions, today released its 2024 Annual Addressable Report, which surveys U.S.-based addressable TV advertisers on the growth, adoption, and usage of addressable. This year’s report found that 1-in-3 advertisers now consider addressable as a must-buy, marking an 11-percentage point increase from the previous year.

DIRECTV Advertising’s research found that advertisers are looking to optimize investments and they’re leaning into addressable to drive better ROI. With 92% reporting their investments in data significantly improved their ability to segment audiences last year, they are leveraging addressable to activate these audiences in a safe and trusted way. Additionally, 2-in-5 say they purchased addressable last year to help meet their goals on linear and that they’re also looking to addressable to align their brands with premium content, with 70% satisfied with the access they get to premium, live scheduled TV inventory via addressable.

Other notable findings from the report include:

78% of advertisers say buying addressable TV has made their jobs easier, a significant lift (+8) versus last year

90% of those buying addressable on MVPD/vMPVDs will retain or increase spend in 2024

73% of advertisers are satisfied with its ability to extend linear TV reach

90% of advertisers report CTV and linear teams collaborate on campaign reporting

As the TV landscape continues to transform, brands and advertisers are grappling with issues like widening audience fragmentation, shifting viewer habits and the evolving needs of the industry as a whole. In need of a solution to combat these challenges, advertisers are migrating to addressable to reach splintered audiences and manage frequency across platforms. By enabling brands to reach hyper-specific audiences and identify what messages resonate most with consumers, addressable improves efficiency, cuts waste, and provides measurable results for virtually any vertical or category.

‘’As our industry continues to evolve, it’s clear that addressable advertising is one of the best tools in market to empower brands and agencies to deliver outcomes in a brand safe environment,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “We’ll see addressable play a major role in this year’s political marketplace and upfront season, where it will be an increasingly critical part an advertiser’s media mix. Across the industry, DIRECTV Advertising is leading the charge in promoting addressability across the ecosystem, focusing on enabling new types of inventory, and maximizing the value of TV as a platform.”

As a trailblazer in addressable advertising for over ten years, DIRECTV Advertising specializes in convergent solutions that are uniquely suited for today’s dynamic TV landscape. The company ran 1500 addressable campaigns last year, helping brands and agencies harness the power of addressable through cross-platform precision targeting, reach-frequency optimization, and robust measurement capabilities that reach the right audience at the right time.

# # #

Methodology

The data cited in this release is based on a survey of addressable TV decision-makers at the manager level and above who have purchased addressable TV advertising from a distributor (MVPD/vMVPD), programmer, and/or CTV provider/OEM within the past year. Advertiser Perceptions interviewed U.S.-based advertisers in an online survey across two waves during October 2022 (N = 350) and September-October 2023 (N = 250).

About DIRECTV Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns.

About Advertiser Perceptions

Advertiser Perceptions provides research-based strategic market intelligence and expert analysis to the media, advertising and ad tech industries. We survey brand marketers, agency executives, media specialists and IT leaders through our curated and proprietary Ad PROS™ community to provide clients with an unbiased view of the market, competing brands, and customer experiences. These actionable insights give clients the confidence to inform both strategic and operational decision-making to improve their products and services, strengthen their brands, and drive higher ad-related revenue. www.advertiserperceptions.com