Unlock a World of Knowledge: Add Curiosity Stream on DIRECTV

Discover the marvels of the universe with Curiosity Stream! Immerse yourself in a vast collection of top-notch documentaries, series, and shows that traverse an array of captivating subjects. There’s plenty to satisfy every curious mind.

How to Watch Curiosity Stream via DIRECTV

For just $4.99 a month, DIRECTV subscribers can easily add Curiosity Stream, whether online, through an agent, or directly on your DIRECTV device (Channel 1936 for satellite users). Once you’re set up, prepare to delve into an exciting assortment of shows that will spark your curiosity.

What to Watch on Curiosity Stream 

Curiosity Stream boasts an eclectic mix of shows designed to provoke thought and ignite your imagination about the past, present, and beyond.

‘Beyond the Spotlight’

Providing a peek beyond celebrity status, Beyond the Spotlight unveils the hidden passions that drive the stars we know and love. 

‘Inside the Mind of a Con Artist’

Uncover the fascinating psychological truths in Inside the Mind of a Con Artist, which dives deep into the extraordinary narratives behind infamous con artists. 

‘The Real Wild West’

Explore the untold stories of the West in The Real Wild West, this gripping four-part series illuminates the diverse pioneers who helped forge a nation – beyond the usual tales of gunslingers and lawmen. 

Adding Curiosity Stream to your DIRECTV subscription does more than just expand your viewing menu; it customizes your entertainment journey to align perfectly with your preferences. Spend less time scrolling and more time indulging in the content you truly enjoy! 

