DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

Sports - Article

College Football Anthems Through the Years

College Football Anthems Through the Years
Share

Hitch those tailgates and get out the face paint, college football is here! When fall comes around, we look to the worldwide leader in sports, ESPN for coverage of our favorite teams. Every Saturday morning we watch Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee discuss the most anticipated NCAA games of the week on ‘College Game Day.’ The show is known for parading school spirit, clever signs, and Corso sporting the mascot head of the team he predicts will win the week’s big match-up. Each year, ESPN picks a song that soundtracks their weekly promotional videos, deemed the ‘College Football Anthem.’ Let’s take a look back at the music that has become synonymous with highlight reels and halftime shows. 

2023 ‘Something Real’ by Post Malone

On August 1st, ESPN announced Post Malone’s feature song on his new album, Austin, as this season’s anthem. The Grammy-nominated rapper says ‘Something Real’ “captures the emotion and passion the sport represents and the excitement fans feel each and every week.”

Official Music Video

Now that we are pumped up for this upcoming season, let’s revisit the very first anthem. 

2014 Fall Out Boy – ‘Centuries’

The College Football Anthem tradition only began in 2014 – the inaugural season of the College Football playoff. In the new system, a selection committee chooses and seeds four schools to compete for the title. This change came off the heels of the controversial Bowl Championship Series in which a combination of polls and computer programs selected only two schools to compete. ESPN aptly associated this historical season with Fall Out Boy’s now iconic words “But you will remember me, Remember me for centuries.”

2015 Lauren Alaina – ‘History’

2016 X Ambassadors & Tom Morello – ‘Collider’

2017 THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS – ‘Walk on Water’

2018 Imagine Dragons – ‘Natural’

2019 Judah & The Lion – ‘Let Go’

2020 Juice WRLD & Marshmello – ‘Come & Go’

2021  DJ Snake feat. Rick Ross & Rich Brian – ‘Run It’

2022  Yung Blood – ‘The Emperor’

You can find all of these songs and more on Music Choice, the premier music streaming service available to all DIRECTV customers

College football kicked off August 26. Watch your favorite teams from the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and more with DIRECTV.

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

NASCAR’s Pocono 400 Presented by HighPoint.com Information

read more
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Who Will Remain Undefeated

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more

More Like This

College Football: The Pac-12 is dissolving. Where are the teams going?
Sports

College Football: The Pac-12 is dissolving. Where are the teams going?

The Difference Between NASCAR’s Three National Series
Sports

The Difference Between NASCAR’s Three National Series

Cook Out Southern 500: Cup Series Playoff Race Preview
Sports

Cook Out Southern 500: Cup Series Playoff Race Preview

Pickleball: How to join in on the phenomenon
Sports

Pickleball: How to join in on the phenomenon

Top Sporting Events in 4K to Watch in September
TV

Top Sporting Events in 4K to Watch in September