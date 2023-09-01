College Football Anthems Through the Years

Hitch those tailgates and get out the face paint, college football is here! When fall comes around, we look to the worldwide leader in sports, ESPN for coverage of our favorite teams. Every Saturday morning we watch Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee discuss the most anticipated NCAA games of the week on ‘College Game Day.’ The show is known for parading school spirit, clever signs, and Corso sporting the mascot head of the team he predicts will win the week’s big match-up. Each year, ESPN picks a song that soundtracks their weekly promotional videos, deemed the ‘College Football Anthem.’ Let’s take a look back at the music that has become synonymous with highlight reels and halftime shows.

2023 ‘Something Real’ by Post Malone

On August 1st, ESPN announced Post Malone’s feature song on his new album, Austin, as this season’s anthem. The Grammy-nominated rapper says ‘Something Real’ “captures the emotion and passion the sport represents and the excitement fans feel each and every week.”

Official Music Video

Now that we are pumped up for this upcoming season, let’s revisit the very first anthem.

2014 Fall Out Boy – ‘Centuries’

The College Football Anthem tradition only began in 2014 – the inaugural season of the College Football playoff. In the new system, a selection committee chooses and seeds four schools to compete for the title. This change came off the heels of the controversial Bowl Championship Series in which a combination of polls and computer programs selected only two schools to compete. ESPN aptly associated this historical season with Fall Out Boy’s now iconic words “But you will remember me, Remember me for centuries.”

2015 Lauren Alaina – ‘History’

2016 X Ambassadors & Tom Morello – ‘Collider’

2017 THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS – ‘Walk on Water’

2018 Imagine Dragons – ‘Natural’

2019 Judah & The Lion – ‘Let Go’

2020 Juice WRLD & Marshmello – ‘Come & Go’

2021 DJ Snake feat. Rick Ross & Rich Brian – ‘Run It’

2022 Yung Blood – ‘The Emperor’

