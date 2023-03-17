Award season is well underway, and it’s time for the fans to get involved. The CMT Music Awards 2023, country music’s only fan-voted award show, will honor some of country music’s biggest stars on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS live from Moody Center in Austin, Tex.

The year’s event is co-hosted by beloved singer-songwriter, Kelsea Ballerini and multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown. The latter has been a CMT Music Awards host for several years, and will be making his acting debut on Fire Country mere days after his award show appearance. But the hosts are just the start of the immense talent touching the stage that night.

Explore the epic list of performances, find out how to watch and see (and vote for) the nominees in this full CMT Music Awards guide.

Who’s Performing at the 2023 CMT Music Awards?

Some of country music’s most talented and prolific artists will be gracing the stage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards, performing fan favorites as well as ushering in a surprise or two.

CMT Music Awards 2023 Performers

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

& More

How to Watch the CMT Music Awards 2023

Don’t miss a minute of the CMT Music Awards. Tune in on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CMT to see the performances, the nominees, the big winners, the heartfelt acceptance speeches and of course, the outfits.

CBS (Check local listings)

Stream and on-demand viewing is available on Paramount+. Download the Paramount+ app from your DIRECTV device to watch.

2023 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Check out the full list of nominees – get in on the fun and cast your vote for your favorite country music stars.

Video of the year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire At Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

Female video of the year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

Group/duo video of the year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

Breakthrough female video of the year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

Breakthrough male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative video of the year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT performance of the year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Your CMT Music Award Questions Answered

What does CMT stand for in Country Music Awards?

CMT stands for County Music Television, who puts on and airs the CMT Music Awards each year – alongside CBS.

When is the CMT Music Awards?

In 2023, the CMT Music Awards are on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Where is the CMT Music Awards held?

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will broadcast live from Moody Center in Austin, Tex.

What is CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Music Awards is the only fan-voted country music award show. It will honor country music stars in categories such as performance of the year, video of the year and more.

What channel are the CMT Music Awards on?

The CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

