Cinema Rewind: The Classic Films Behind Our Favorite Remakes

Studios have been remaking hit classics for decades, hoping the stories that shaped and inspired a generation will continue to do that for the next. But as remakes roll out, you might be feeling a little nostalgic for the original, or maybe you missed the boat in the first place and are wondering what all the fuss is about. We want to make sure you never forget these classic movies that you can stream on DIRECTV right now. Let’s rewind time…

‘CARRIE’ (1976)

A woman in a prom dress stands covered in blood – whether or not you’ve seen either Carrie movie, you’ve definitely seen this iconic image and trust me – do not sleep on the original. Starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie, the tormented high school misfit with a supernatural secret, and featuring John Travolta in his first motion picture role, you’ll be taken on an electrifying rollercoaster of teenage angst and mayhem. This classic horror flick has bucket loads of blood and drama (see what we did there), as when Carrie is pushed to the limit all hell breaks loose—literally. Don’t just sit there – grab your popcorn and get ready for a wild ride that’ll make you think twice about messing with the quiet girl in the corner. Watch Carrie online with DIRECTV.

‘THE KARATE KID’ (1984)

The original Karate Kid movie is the ultimate underdog tale full of heartwarming 80s charm. After moving coasts and finding himself the victim of school bullies, Daniel (Ralph Machio) finds a teacher in the wise Mr. Miyagi who helps him master not just the art of karate but the art of life. An uplifting coming-of-age adventure that delivers a nostalgic blend of martial arts, friendship and wisdom, this is the perfect family movie for a rainy night. Find out what makes this movie so special that it inspired a handful of sequels, remakes and continuation series. Watch The Karate Kid online with DIRECTV.

‘WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP’ (1992)

This year you might have seen a movie come out with the same name, and yes it’s a modern retelling of this slam-dunk comedy. The original stars Woody Harrelson as Billy Hoyle, a white dude with some unexpected basketball skills, who forms an alliance with Sidney Deane (the suave Wesley Snipes) after he tries to undermine him on the court. This dynamic duo creates a lucrative opportunity for themselves as they become masters in the con game across the courts of LA, however trouble isn’t far behind. This movie isn’t just about hoops; it’s an exploration of race, trust and personal growth with a side of laughter. Watch White Men Can’t Jump online with DIRECTV.

Former pro NBA player Richard Jefferson recently dropped by the DIRECTV studio to chat about his favorite TV shows and movies. Find out what he has to say about why White Men Can’t Jump is one of his favorite movies of all time.