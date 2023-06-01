Say hello to Lifetime Movie Club. With classic Lifetime movies, exclusive premieres and new movies added each week, you’ll never run out of juicy drama to sink your teeth into. Plus, themed playlists and new movie rotations gives you something fresh and exciting to choose from every week. Upgrade today for $4.99 a month and get access to the entire Lifetime movie collection – all commercial-free, so you can binge-watch to your heart’s content.

Kick off June with Black Music Month – a celebration of phenomenal musical talent and the stories that served as their inspiration.

This captivating biopic explores the tumultuous relationship between Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown as they struggle to balance their skyrocketing fame and personal demons. With powerful performances and stunning musical numbers featuring the iconic voice of Deborah Cox, this movie is a must-see for Whitney fans and music lovers alike. Starring Yaya DaCosta and Arlen Escarpeta with vocals by Deborah Cox.

Follow the inspiring journey of a young, talented singer as she rises to international fame while facing personal struggles with health and family. With an incredible performance by Lex Scott Davis and a captivating soundtrack featuring Toni Braxton’s signature hits, this biopic is a touching tribute to one of the greatest voices in R&B. Starring Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan and Gavin Houston.

From the team behind the critically acclaimed The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, this biopic tells the story of the incomparable Mahalia Jackson, one of the most influential voices in gospel music and the civil rights movement. With a powerhouse performance by Danielle Brooks and unforgettable musical performances, this movie is a testament to the enduring legacy of Mahalia Jackson.

This awe-inspiring biopic chronicles the groundbreaking career of The Clark Sisters, the iconic gospel group who broke down barriers and brought gospel music to the mainstream. With powerhouse performances by the talented cast and show-stopping musical numbers, this movie is a celebration of the enduring power of music and sisterhood. Starring Aunjanue Ellis.

