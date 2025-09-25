‘Billy the Kid’ Rides Into Its Final Season on MGM+

The legend of America’s most notorious outlaw is reaching its conclusion. The Billy the Kid Season 3 release date has been confirmed for Sunday, September 28, as the series returns to MGM+ for its third and final season. After two seasons of grit, gunfights and shifting loyalties, the series is preparing to deliver a powerful conclusion to Billy’s story, and the myth that grew from it.

What Is ‘Billy the Kid’ About?

From creator Michael Hirst (Vikings), the series reimagines the life of Henry McCarty, the boy who would become Billy the Kid. More than just a gunslinger, this version of Billy is a son, a lover and a survivor, caught between the brutality of the frontier and his desire for freedom. The show has earned praise for blending sweeping Western landscapes with intimate character drama, giving new depth to one of America’s most enduring folk figures.

What Happened in ‘Billy the Kid’ Season 1 and 2

Season 1 explored Billy’s early life: a poor Irish immigrant’s son navigating hardship, loss and the first steps toward an outlaw’s path. By the season’s end, audiences saw glimpses of both his charm and his volatility—the qualities that would cement his reputation.

Billy the Kid Season 2 raised the stakes with the Lincoln County War, a violent conflict that drew Billy into a whirlwind of betrayal, survival and shifting allegiances. Friendships fractured, blood was spilled and Billy’s choices pushed him further down the road to legend. The season closed with Billy no longer just a young man trying to survive, but a wanted outlaw with enemies in every direction, including former allies.

What to Expect From ‘Billy the Kid’ Season 3

Season 3 begins in the turbulent aftermath of the Lincoln County War. Billy is now an outlaw in every sense, hunted by his one-time friend Pat Garrett and carrying the weight of his past decisions. The final season promises escalating tension as Billy tries to balance survival with loyalty and love, all while the walls of history close in around him.

With only eight episodes to complete the saga, the storytelling will be tighter, the stakes higher and the consequences more permanent. Viewers can expect action, betrayal and emotional reckonings, but also the mythmaking moments that transformed Henry McCarty into Billy the Kid, a figure who would live forever in legend.

‘Billy the Kid’ Cast

Tom Blyth returns as Billy the Kid, now fully inhabiting his role as an outlaw icon.

returns as Billy the Kid, now fully inhabiting his role as an outlaw icon. Alex Roe reprises Pat Garrett, whose uneasy history with Billy sharpens into a relentless pursuit.

reprises Pat Garrett, whose uneasy history with Billy sharpens into a relentless pursuit. Daniel Webber is back as Jesse Evans, a man wrestling with his own loyalty and regret.

is back as Jesse Evans, a man wrestling with his own loyalty and regret. Nuria Vega continues as Dulcinea, whose love and fear for Billy add emotional weight to his journey.

continues as Dulcinea, whose love and fear for Billy add emotional weight to his journey. Supporting players including Veronica Long, Lisa Chandler, and Brendan Fletcher once again bring complexity to the frontier’s tangled web of alliances.

Whether you've followed Billy's rise from the start or are just discovering his story, this last ride promises to be the series' most intense and unforgettable chapter.