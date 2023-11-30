With winter weather kicking in, what better way to ready yourself for the holiday season than snuggling up somewhere cozy with some comfort TV? We’ve pulled together a list of the best holiday episodes of all your favorite television shows, whether you’re looking to rewatch or just reminisce. Think we missed one that stands out?

‘The Office’ – ‘Christmas Party’ (Season 2, Episode 10)

In this classic episode of everyone’s favorite workplace sitcom, Dunder Mifflin holds a cringe-worthy Secret Santa gift exchange, and Jim goes out of his way to buy the perfect gift for Pam. However, when his thoughtful present falls into the hands of Michael, who insists on changing the rules to a last minute Yankee Swap, chaos and hilarity ensue.

‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Ron and Diane’ (Season 5, Episode 9)

While not a traditional holiday episode, this installment showcases the gang celebrating their annual Pawnee Commons Harvest Festival, which feels a lot like a holiday event. Ron Swanson and Diane’s budding romance takes center stage, and Leslie Knope’s enthusiasm for the festival adds plenty of cheer. But the real Christmas miracle comes when Jerry’s wife is hilariously revealed to be beautiful Gayle Gergich — played by none other than legendary supermodel Christie Brinkely — to Ben’s shock, awe and never-ending surprise.

‘Gossip Girl’ – ‘Roman Holiday’ (Season 1, Episode 7)

In this holiday episode, the wealthy and privileged young adults of the Upper East Side find themselves dealing with the festive season’s various dramas — including romantic entanglements and secrets that span across generations. Blair’s struggle with her father’s new partner and her scheming provide a mix of drama and holiday spirit while Serena tries to find the perfect gift for Dan. But will she succeed? Only time will tell. XOXO, Gossip Girl.

’30 Rock’ – ‘Ludachristmas’ (Season 2, Episode 9)

This hilarious holiday episode combines the chaos of Christmas with the zany world of the “TGS with Tracy Jordan.” 30 Rock always brings a healthy dose of satire — this time, peeling back the veil on the dysfunctional family dynamics among Liz Lemon’s seemingly perfect clan, as well as Jack Donoghy’s visiting matriarch. Why cry when you can laugh instead? Check out this memorable and comical holiday celebration and just be glad they’re not your family.

‘New Girl’ – ‘The 23rd’ (Season 1, Episode 9)

Jess and her roommates celebrate their first Christmas together in this classic holiday episode. When Jess tries to uphold her holiday traditions with her new roommates, it leads to awkward situations, surprises and bonding moments that are as funny as they are heartwarming. Being the first season, we’re still getting know the characters and their desires and insecurities — like Schmidt’s quest to impress his colleagues, and Winston’s struggle to find a meaningful gift.

‘Friends’ – ‘The One with the Holiday Armadillo’ (Season 7, Episode 10)

Friends never disappoints, and in this one, Ross’s attempt to teach his son about Hanukkah while competing with the more flashy allure of Christmas (as embodied by Chandler’s Santa Claus) creates a humorous, yet touching, episode. A classic example of the show’s ability to blend humor with heart, in a hilarious mishap, Ross ends up dressing as the Holiday Armadillo to incorporate both holidays, leading to laughs and memorable moments with the gang.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘How Lily Stole Christmas’ (Season 2, Episode 11)

In How Lily Stole Christmas, How I Met Your Mother showed us the ups and downs of holiday friendships. Notable for its exploration of the impact of words and the importance of friendships, especially during the holidays, this episode also highlights the show’s ability to balance humor with emotional depth. As Ted and Lily navigate their misunderstanding amidst the festive backdrop, we are reminded of what the holidays are really all about – love and forgiveness.

‘The Simpsons‘ – ‘Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire’ (Season 1, Episode 1)

This one’s not just a holiday classic, it’s also the episode that started it all for America’s favorite animated family. Grab a donut and settle in for a heartwarming, yet hilarious, journey as Homer secretly takes a job as a mall Santa to make up for his lack of a Christmas bonus and buy presents for his family. We also meet Santa’s Little Helper, the beloved family dog, making it a Christmas to remember in Springfield and a perfect mix of the holiday spirit and the Simpsons’ trademark humor. A must-watch during the holiday season!

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Christmas’ (Season 1, Episode 11)

In an episode that perfectly captures the holiday spirit with a Brooklyn Nine-Nine twist, Captain Holt finds himself in danger, and it’s up to Jake and the squad to ensure his safety. With a brilliant mix of the excitement surrounding a police procedural plus the hilarity and warmth of the holiday season, the gang’s shenanigans span a Secret Santa gift exchange, as well as an an elaborate Christmas decoration heist. A delightful blend of action, humor and cheer that proves that even in the precinct, it’s the season to be jolly.

