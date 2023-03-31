Starting today, DIRECTV STREAM customers who use a DIRECTV STREAM Device can access the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+ and its award-winning original series and films, as well as MLS Season Pass, a new subscription service that features every live Major League Soccer match with no blackouts.

Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, which just kicked off its third season, last year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, and hit series such as Severance, Shrinking, Bad Sisters, and many more, as well as live sports, including Major League Soccer matches, live studio show MLS 360, and Friday Night Baseball.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned over 300 wins and over 1,400 award nominations and counting.

Customers can also browse the Apple TV app to enjoy thousands of movies, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations from Apple and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple. Customers can also subscribe directly to services such as AMC+, Paramount+, and Starz, and watch online and offline, ad-free and on demand, directly on the Apple TV app.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, and other Apple TV channels using their own Apple ID and password.

DIRECTV recently announced that MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball are available to DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers — covering more than 300,000 bars, restaurants and other businesses nationwide where sports fans gather.

Apple TV+ Highlights

‘Ted Lasso’

Season 3 is out now with new episodes on Wednesdays

‘Shrinking’

Streaming now

‘Bad Sisters’

Streaming now

