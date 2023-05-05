DIRECTV HOSPITALITY – one of the nation’s leaders in guestroom entertainment and Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hospitality company, are working together to improve the in-room guest experience from coast-to-coast, effective immediately.

The collaboration represents the first agreement between DIRECTV and a major hotel management company, as well as an effort by two industry leaders dedicated to enhancing how Americans consume content in their hotel rooms. Aimbridge currently has more than 170,000 rooms under management in the U.S. representing a wide variety of lodging brands in addition to independent hotels.

With the expansion of their relationship, Aimbridge will be able to extend exclusive DIRECTV benefits to its owners that are not available from any other management company, including white glove service and access to DIRECTV HOSPITALITY’s latest technology, the industry-leading Advanced Entertainment Platform.

Additionally, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY has the opportunity to showcase some of its exclusive, marquee sports programming, including, ESPN+ FOR BUSINESS and MLS Season Pass within hotel lounges, bars and restaurants at Aimbridge-managed properties that choose DIRECTV service.

“Aimbridge Hospitality is pleased to partner with DIRECTV HOSPITALITY in enhancing the guestroom experience at our U.S.-managed hotels,” said Keryn McNamara, Aimbridge Hospitality’s Senior Vice President, Hotel Technology. “With this new partnership, our hotel owners receive additional value-added benefits as we deepen our guest innovation at scale.”

This latest announcement comes less than a year after DIRECTV struck strategic alliances with Marriott and Hyatt for the U.S. market at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) last June.

“DIRECTV is extremely proud of our partnership with Aimbridge Hospitality and our mutual commitment to taking the in-room guest experience to the next level,” said Kim Twiggs, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY. “Combining DIRECTV’s robust sports & entertainment programming with Aimbridge’s extensive management portfolio is a win for hotel guests nationwide.”

Twiggs and McNamara appeared on a “Technology Leaders” panel at the ForWard: Women Advancing Technology Conference earlier today in Chicago, where they formally announced the business relationship between the two companies.

