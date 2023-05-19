Everyone’s favorite red clay tennis event is back with the 127th Roland-Garros French Open starting on Monday, May 22 and running through Sunday, June 11. The DIRECTV coverage will include channels dedicated to the live action alongside coverage of one women’s and one men’s semifinal and both men’s and women’s tournament produced by NBC Sports.

The 2023 DIRECTV “Roland-Garros Experience” is anchored by a mosaic channel (Ch. 901) featuring simultaneous serves and volleys, complemented by separate channels (Ch. 902–907) dedicated to individual match play.

The “Experience” also boasts several on-demand enhancements to enable Grand Slam fans to call up up-to-the-minute match results; an onscreen ticker with real-time scores; the updated women’s and men’s tournament draw; individual player bios and recent results, among still other personalized features.

As a leader in sports, DIRECTV offered similar treatment last year for the French Open 2022 and Wimbledon.

See a breakdown of who to watch at 2023 Roland Garros in our French Open Players Guide.

What is the French Open?

The French Open has been around since the 19th century and is also referred to as Roland-Garros, in reference to the host venue known for its clay courts. The French Open is the second of four Grand Slam tournaments, preceded by the Australian Open and followed by Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

How to Watch on DIRECTV

The “Roland-Garros Experience” mosaic channel will provide an aggregated view of numerous matches at the same time. For a crystal-clear look at the semifinal and final matches, viewers will be rewarded with coverage of these select events. The Tennis Channel will also be providing additional French Open coverage and recaps.

French Open Schedule

Key Events

Women’s Semi Final – Thursday, June 8 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET

Men’s Semi Final – Friday, June 9 from 11 a.m – 3 p.m. ET.

Women’s Final – Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET.

Men’s Final – Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Full Roland-Garros Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Round Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 1-4 p.m. NBC | Peacock Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock 2-6 p.m. Peacock Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-6 p.m. Peacock Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-6 p.m. Peacock Tuesday, June 6 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Wednesday, June 7 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Women’s Final Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Men’s Final

Get DIRECTV today to make sure you never miss a single moment of your favorite tennis matches and beyond.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."