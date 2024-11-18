Get ready to be changed for good. Wicked premieres in theaters on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, Wicked tells the story of the witches of Oz. Learn more about the cast, plot and check out the movie trailer below.

When Is The ‘Wicked’ Movie Release Date?

Wicked will be released in theaters in two parts: part 1 on November 22, 2024, and part 2 on November 26, 2025.

Why is ‘Wicked’ Being Released in Two Parts?

The movie is being released in two parts mainly to preserve the integrity of the story. Director Jon M. Chu wanted to be able to tell the whole story without having to cut songs, rush through important plotlines or risk making the movie too long. Releasing the movie in two parts gives more time to develop Elphaba and Glinda’s backstory and friendship. And just as the musical provides a natural intermission break with the iconic song “Defying Gravity,” splitting the movie will allow the first movie to end on a dramatic cliffhanger and create anticipation for the second part.

What is ‘Wicked’ About?

Wicked is a Wizard of Oz prequel story about Elphaba, who eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, who becomes the “Good Witch.” Elphaba is misunderstood and struggles to fit in due to her green skin, whereas Glinda is privileged, popular and driven by her ambition. The two meet at Shiz University in the Land of Oz and become roommates. Despite their differences, they eventually become friends. However, after meeting the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, they come to a crossroads in their lives and their friendship.

Is ‘Wicked’ Based on a Book?

Yes. Much like 1939’s The Wizard of Oz was based on the popular children’s book by L. Frank Baum, Wicked is based on the book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. The book was adapted into the award-winning Broadway musical in 2003 and has become the fourth longest-running Broadway show ever.

How is the ‘Wicked’ Movie Different From the Musical?

The beloved Broadway musical, which originally starred Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, will elevate the magic of Oz for moviegoers. The Wicked movie will honor the musical and the book but will be able to provide a more cinematic experience through new and extended songs, a richer backstory for Elphaba and Glinda as well as some additional characters. The movie also has the advantage of state-of-the-art visual effects which will transport the audience into the story in a way that is limited in a stage production.

Who is in the Cast of ‘Wicked’?

Get ready to enter the fantastical Land of Oz by checking out the star-studded cast for the Wicked movie.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Ariana Grande as Glinda

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar

Ethan Slater as Boq Woodman

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Bowen Yang as Pfannee of Phan Hall

Bronwyn James as ShenShen

Keala Settle as Miss Coddle

Peter Dinklage as the voice of Doctor Dillamond

Frequently Asked Questions When does ‘Wicked’ come out? Wicked comes out in theaters on Friday, November 22, 2024. When does ‘Wicked’ part 2 come out? Wicked part 2 will come out in theaters on November 26, 2025. What is ‘Wicked’ rated? Wicked is rated PG.

