Watch ‘Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays’ on Food Network

What do you get when you bring together culinary masters and an international superstar during the holiday season? It may sound too good to be true, but that’s exactly what Selena Gomez’s latest Food Network special is all about. Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays is the latest installment of her hit HBO Max show, Selena + Chef, and we couldn’t be more excited to get a taste of it.

Here, we’ll tell you all you need to know about the Food Network holiday special, including how and where to watch new episodes.

WHERE TO WATCH ‘SELENA + CHEF: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS’?

Catch the four all-new episodes of Selena + Chef on Food Network. The episodes will also be available to stream on Max, so no one has to miss out on the fun!

HOLIDAY SPECIAL RELEASE DATE

The holidays are coming early this year – Thursday, November 30 – to be exact. For four weeks, Food Network will be airing a new episode of Selena + Chef, which will feature delicious holiday meals that can be cheffed up right at home.

Each episode features a new chef, as well as cameos from a number of Gomez’s family members. Whether you’re looking for a new recipe to try out, or just want to sit back and watch as the pro’s do their thing, this is the holiday special for you.

WHO ARE THE CHEFS ON ‘SELENA + CHEF’?

Over the course of four seasons, Selena has welcomed countless iconic chefs into her home to teach her the tips and tricks of cooking. From Gordon Ramsey and Rachael Ray to Kelis Rogers and Candice Kumai, Selena has cooked with some of the best of the best, making this pandemic-originated show into a classic.

And there is even more excitement in store for Selena + Chef season 5. For the Food Network special, Selena and her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, will join together with some of the best chefs in the business to create holiday meals – and moments – they will never forget. The four chefs joining Gomez are:

Alex Guarnaschelli

Michael Symon

Claudette Zepeda

Eric Adjepong

‘SELENA AND CHEF’ RECIPES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Each week’s episode will have a different culinary focus, with the common thread being these recipes are perfect for the holidays. According to the Food Network, these are the meals viewers can expect to see:

SELENA + ALEX… November 30, 2023 @ 8:00PM EST

Selena is joined by Chef Alex Guarnaschelli to cook a holiday meal with a spin for her tree-trimming party!

Fried mozzarella sticks & marinara

“Chantilly” mashed potatoes

Black pepper roast beef & gravy

Chocolate candy cane bark

SELENA + MICHAEL… December 7, 2023 @ 8:00PM EST

In this episode, Selena and Chef Michael Symon make our taste buds water with a delicious surf and turf scape. If you’ve never done steak and lobster for a holiday meal, you’ll certainly be after watching this!

Smoked and reverse-seared steak

Lobster

Homemade pasta

Escarole salad

SELENA + CLAUDETTE… December 14, 2023 @ 8 p.m. EST

One of the best parts about this time of year is embracing family and cultural traditions. Selena and Chef Claudette Zepeda do just that by making a traditional Latin Christmas meal.

Tamales with spicy pork filling

Roast ham with salsa matcha

Charred poblano rice

Historic salad… with a spin

SELENA + ERIC… December 21, 2023 @ 8 p.m. EST

Gomez and Chef Eric Adjepong ring the New Year in early to give us some cooking inspiration. And what better way to start the New Year than with a delicious brunch?

Shrimp and banana grits

Scallop benedict

Kusshi oysters with champagne mignonette

Malva pudding

You can watch the four new episodes of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays on Food Network starting on November 30, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST. For those without live TV, catch the episodes on Max.

