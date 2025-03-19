10 must-see episodes from the Real Housewives Franchises presented by Queens Of Bravo

Take a seat and let this sink in: We haven’t had a new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta since September 10, 2023.

Since their debut season lit up our Bravo screens all the way back in 2008, the juicy peaches of Georgia have given us hilarious memes, savage reads and iconic looks. A lot has changed and evolved since their first season, and in preparation of their fabulous return on March 9, we are running down 10 of our must-see episodes from all of the franchises to get you ready for the new season. Whether you’ve been here since day one, joined the party in the middle or just recently discovered one of the best reality TV franchises ever, this is the perfect time to get into the mess and relive some of the best reality TV moments ever.

Please note: these are not in any specific order. While the Real Housewives of DC, Dubai, or Dallas continue to hold a special place in our hearts, we only had so much room! Now, let’s get it poppin’!

Real Housewives of Atlanta – “Strip is a Trip” – Season 5, Episode 17

Quote of the Episode: Phaedra: “Haha, loser!”

If we were making a list of all-around perfect casts, the Real Housewives of Atlanta from seasons 5-7 would most likely be number one. We found the magical chemistry between Nene, Kandi, Cynthia, Phaedra, Porsha, and Kenya is best illustrated in this episode. It finds the women on a never-ending bus ride to Las Vegas, growing tension between Phaedra and Kenya, and a trip to the strip club that reveals cracks in Porsha’s marriage. It’s in these situations where you really see the sisterhood (and shady quips) that made this cast so dynamic.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills– “The Dinner Party From Hell” – Season 1, Episode 9

Quote of the Episode: Camille: “It’s Faye Resnick. The morally corrupt Faye Resnick”

Sure, there had been dinner parties before, but this episode set the standard of what Real Housewives fans come to expect. After Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer’s feud torpedoes the cast’s trip in New York, they come prepared to do battle once more at Camille’s grand estate, but this time they bring reinforcements – in the form of Kyle’s bestie, Faye Resnick, and e-cigarette chain smoker / psychic medium, Allison DuBois. What follows next is series of low blows, screams across the table, too much alcohol, and a predication that would play out in the future when Kyle separates from husband Mauricio.

Other quotes: “He will never emotionally fulfill you, know that.” “Why don’t you go blow up your lips some more?” “Enough!” “I didn’t spread!”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills– “Amster-damn!” – Season 5, Episode 16

Quote of the Episode: “Let’s talk about the husband.”

Nobody does a chaotic dinner party quite like the Beverly Hills housewives and it was 4 years later that they would essentially raise the bar on their own iconic episode with another brilliant episode. This one had Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna at a breaking point after a season of accusations. Still, finally, Kim had had enough of the women whispering behind her back about her alleged substance abuse issue and spoke up. The dinner party came to an abrupt end when Kim brought up Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, which prompted Lisa to break a glass on the table and send Kyle Richards running out the door. Happy 10 year anniversary, Amster-damn!

Other quotes: “Why don’t you have some bread and maybe you’ll calm down?” “How dare you!” “Kathy would have my back like a real sister.”

Real Housewives of New York– “Berkshires County” – Season 8, Episode 9

Quote of the Episode: Dorinda: “I cooked, I decorated, I made it nice!”

While the New York housewives had previously visited Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, the season before, it wasn’t until the following year that it cemented itself as a Bravo national landmark (and we have Dorinda’s outburst to thank for that). What was supposed to be an escape from the city quickly devolved into a three-ring circus when Bethenny Frankel laid into Luann De Lesseps over comments Bethenny had overheard Luann made – and she did not hold back. It’s so bad, for legal reasons, we can’t even print what she said!

Real Housewives of Potomac– “Serving Up Betrayals” – Season 5, Episode 8

Quote of the Episode: Candiace: “You gonna drag me?”

When the Potomac ladies first joined Bravo, a lot of the Bravo audience didn’t know what to do with the franchise. Most had never even heard of Potomac. Five years later, the series cemented it’s watercooler status when a physical altercation between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels got so heated, it changed the course of the entire season. The lead up and the aftermath of this episode had quite the ripple effect and the discussion surrounding the episode remains to this day.

Real Housewives of New Jersey– “In the Name of the Father” – Season 3, Episode 1

Quote of the Episode: Joe Gorga: “You’re garbage.”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably already familiar with Teresa Giudice’s infamous table flip moment from the Season 1 finale. While obviously a game changing moment in reality TV, the New Jersey franchise has always known for being the most heavily family-focused of the bunch due to how connected all the housewives were to each other. And you don’t get much more connected than with the introduction of Teresa’s brother, Joe, and her sister-in-law, Melissa. The final 10 minutes of this episode will leave your mouth on the floor as old family wounds are reopened and the series sets course for a long battle between the siblings that sadly is still happening in real time today. This felt like straight out of The Sopranos!

Real Housewives of Atlanta – “Reunion Part 1” – Season 6, Episode 23

Quote of the Episode: Nene: “Ken Mora is across the street, Ken Mora is across the street!”

Nobody does reunion episodes quite like the RHOA and this is why they’re the only franchise on the list with a reunion episode listed. With ratings at an all time high and a bulky episode order, there was a lot riding on this reunion for the ladies to deliver and while they were successful in handing in those killer reads, one of the ladies takes it too far and chaos ensues.

This really should have been the first and last time Housewives were allowed to bring props to the reunion stage. Just remember when watching, keep your scepter to yourself.

Real Housewives of Orange County– “Point ‘Break’” – Season 9, Episode 13

Quote of the Episode: Shannon: “You guys will all see the truth!”

As newbie housewife Shannon Beador’s marriage was on the verge of divorce, an argument with queen bee Heather Dubrow about seating arrangements quickly snowballed into something more, and this episode perfectly encapsulated why Orange County remains one of the best.

Real Housewives of Miami – “Row, Row, Row Me Off This Boat” – Season 6, Episode 14

Quote of the Episode: Marysol: “Not the juice box!”

After laying dormant for close to 10 years, one of the smartest programming decisions Bravo and Peacock have ever made was bringing back the sizzling Miami housewives. Between having a consistent line up of Housewives who deliver time and time again with captivating storylines, they established themselves pretty quickly as must see TV Housewives. Their cast trip to Mexico City delivered a feud on a trajinera (Xochimilco canal gondola) that switched off between explosive, comedic, and sweet all in one episode. That’s just perfect!

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City– “Mysteries, Revealed?” – Season 4, Episode 16

The Quote of the Episode: “Receipts, Proof, Timeline, Screenshots!”

Salt Lake City was first announced at the first Bravocon in 2019 to confused fanfare. We don’t think it would be farfetched to think people were wondering, “Is Bravo really going to get good drama out of this city?” Cut to the finale in 2024, the first Bravo episode of the new year, and with the revelation that Monica Garcia was behind a burner Instagram whose sole purpose was to terrorize the cast, it would become one of their highest-rated episodes ever with 2 million viewers. The rest is history!

This list is definitely not definitive, but it does encapsulate what we love about this franchise – unexpected twists, explosive dram, and fabulous, witty women. What’s your favorite episode from the list, and which ones should we have included?

