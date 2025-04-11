Do you have a passion for food? Or do you just love kicking back on the couch while a world-class chef whips up something mouthwatering? Whether you’re a full-blown foodie or simply a fan of good eats, there’s something magical about watching world-class chefs create culinary masterpieces with ease.

With all that deliciousness, it’s no wonder that cooking shows and competitions have become indispensable viewing for millions around the world. From Gordon Ramsay’s high-stakes kitchen battles to Jamie Oliver’s simple, flavor-packed recipes, there’s a show out there for every kind of food lover. Tastemade has taken this love of food TV to the next level, curating a lineup packed with incredible chefs, dishes and storytelling.

This list of the top 15 best Tastemade shows to watch on TV right now has everything you need—and the best part is, you can watch all these Tastemade shows absolutely free with MyFree DIRECTV. So, if you love watching top-notch food and cooking shows for free, this is your perfect starting point!

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest Tastemade shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen to Pinterest’s Deliciously Entertaining, this list will help fans of free cooking shows stay up to date on the most popular available right now.

Top 15 Free Tastemade Cooking Shows on TV Now

Here are the trending Tastemade shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen’

Whether you’re a seasoned outdoorsman or a novice camper, Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen offers both entertainment and expert advice. Across four seasons, chef Zimmern cooks everything from seared pigeon to a whole roasted hog and much more, all over an open fire, sharing tips on sourcing, butchering and preparing food so you can tackle your own outdoor cooking adventures.

2. ‘Forking Delicious: 100 Iconic Dishes’

What happens when you mix a panel of comedians, food experts and the top 100 must-try dishes? Forking Delicious: 100 Iconic Dishes! In each episode, the group samples 10 iconic dishes, debating and ranking them from best to worst.

3. ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cooking Course’

Who wouldn’t want to master the kitchen with one of the world’s most talented chefs? In Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cooking Course, Ramsay brings his recipes, expert tips and signature banter right to your home in this ten-episode culinary journey.

4. ‘Struggle Meals’

Chef Frankie Celenza is on a mission to show people just how simple it can be to prepare delicious meals with limited means. Struggle Meals focuses on minimizing food waste and using local, affordable ingredients to help you cook impressive dishes without breaking the bank.

5. ‘Jamie Oliver’s 5 Ingredient Mediterranean Meals’

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver whips up Mediterranean magic using just five simple ingredients in 5 Ingredient Mediterranean Meals, proving that delicious, wholesome dishes don’t require a long shopping list.

6. ‘Jamie Oliver: Cooking for Less’

Ideal for anyone cooking on a budget, Jamie Oliver: Cooking for Less shows how affordable, everyday ingredients can come together to make flavorful, satisfying meals at home.

7. ‘Barbecue: Life of Fire’

You can’t talk about American cuisine without mentioning barbecue. In Life of Fire, pitmaster Pat Martin travels the country to meet grill masters, sharing their personal stories, techniques and lessons from a lifetime behind the fire.

8. ‘Broken Bread’

Food is a universal language, and chef Roy Choi turns that idea into something powerful in Broken Bread. The series explores social justice issues, highlighting the people and organizations using food and cooking as a force of change for good.

9. ‘The Unruly Baker’

Baking may be a precise science, but The Unruly Baker makes it feel a lot more approachable. World-renowned pastry chef Bernadette Gee offers crash courses in each episode, packed with tips and tricks to help aspiring bakers tackle sweet creations at home.

10. ‘The Grill Iron’

College football, tailgating and grilling — it’s the ultimate trio. The Grill Iron takes viewers across the country to see how the pros take on grilling duties in some of the biggest football cities.

11. ‘The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver’

Aspiring cookbook authors face off for a chance to land a publishing deal in The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver. With guidance from Jamie and a panel of judges, only the best will rise to the top.

12. ‘Alison Roman’s Home Movies’

In Alison Roman’s Home Movies, home cooking feels just like that — homey and welcoming. Roman shares vibrant, approachable dishes from her kitchen, all sprinkled with her signature humor and style.

13. ‘Andrew Zimmern’s Field to Fire’

In Andrew Zimmern’s Field to Fire, the chef and outdoorsman heads into the wild to hunt, fish and harvest fresh ingredients — and then cooks them over an open flame. It’s the perfect guide for anyone wanting to sharpen their outdoor cooking skills.

14. ‘Nigella Lawson’s Cook, Eat, Repeat’

In Cook, Eat, Repeat, beloved food writer and TV chef Nigella Lawson shares recipes infused with rich memories and rituals, proving that the stories behind the food are just as flavorful as the dishes themselves.

15. ‘Pinterest’s Deliciously Entertaining’

Love a themed party? Then you’ll be obsessed with host Danni Rose’s Pinterest’s Deliciously Entertaining. Each episode Rose and her guests utilize the wide world of Pinterest to plan a themed dinner featuring menus inspired by special ingredients.

And there you have it — the top shows to stream on Tastemade right now. Check back here for the latest and greatest foodie-friendly content, all available for free on MyFree DIRECTV.

