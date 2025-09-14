Lean More About DIRECTV’s MiEspañol at SDFC v Xolos Baja Cup

Tuesday, September 16 at 7 PM PST, San Diego FC (SDFC) will host Club Tijuana (Xolos) at Snapdragon Stadium for a friendly match as part of a multi-year partnership between both clubs.

To celebrate the match, as well as Mexican Independence Day, DIRECTV will be converting its in-venue signage to highlight MiEspañol!

Find out everything about MiEspañol, the upcoming match and more!

[Lee sobre el partido en Español.]

MiEspañol is the curated Genre Pack from DIRECTV that gives you access to 60+ Spanish-language channels and ViX Premium with Ads, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, TUDN, Universo, Telemundo & more. It includes soccer matches from 21 leagues across 16 countries.

Designed for viewers who prefer Spanish-language content, MiEspañol cuts out all the other noise so you have your preferred channels at your fingertips – all for $29.99 per month (for the first two months) + tax, with no annual contract. With the one-of-a-kind MiEspañol Genre Pack, you can choose your TV experience and get a lineup with the TV you want most – hit movies, shows and more, all in Spanish.

What is the MiEspañol Takeover?

As the official jersey partner of the SDFC, there’s a DIRECTV presence at every match .

What’s different this time? For the September 16 match, fans will be able to see the MiEspañol signage with their own eyes, and in Spanish! All of the DIRECTV messaging they’ll see on Tuesday night will be in-language, as a nod to MiEspañol’s Spanish-language offering.

In addition, fans who stop by DIRECTV’s immersive experience in Fan Fest are eligible to receive festive giveaways, including must-have bucket hats and get a demo of MiEspañol.

Match Preview

This first-ever friendly match has been dubbed the Baja Cup.

Per SDFC, “The partnership between SDFC and Xolos aims to celebrate the rich football culture of the bi-national region, uniting fans from both sides of the border with the match taking place in San Diego on Mexican Independence Day on September 16 2025.” The friendly match is part of a series of events put on by the SDFC and Xolos that includes a community service project and a youth soccer tournament.

In soccer, a “friendly” refers to an exhibition match that isn’t part of a competitive tournament or league. These games serve several purposes, namely helping teams prepare for upcoming seasons or competitions, experimenting with new tactics, improving players’ fitness and integrating new team members.

So while this match won’t have any effect on either team’s league standing, fans can still expect fierce competition. SDFC is set to approach this friendly match with its squad in great form, as players aim to maintain their sharpness before the final push of the regular season. This match also serves as a chance to evaluate their tactical approaches in preparation for the upcoming MLS Playoffs presented by DIRECTV.

A Celebration of Soccer and Culture

As the countdown begins to the Baja Cup on September 16, excitement is certainly in the air. This friendly match is not just an opportunity for San Diego FC and Club Tijuana to showcase their skills, but also a celebration of culture, community and the beautiful game.

Fans can expect an unforgettable evening filled with thrilling soccer, festive giveaways and an immersive experience that highlights the richness of Spanish-language programming. So, grab your jerseys and rally towels…let’s make some memories under the stadium lights!