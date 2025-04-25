Empowering Dreams: Say Yes to the Prom 2025 Creates Unforgettable Memories

DIRECTV is thrilled to have partnered as the affiliate sponsor for Warner Bros. Discovery/TLC’s heartwarming CSR event, “Say Yes to the Prom,” dedicated to rewarding deserving high school students with a night they’ll never forget. Held on March 19-20 at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, this remarkable event showcased the true essence of giving back to the community.

During this unforgettable weekend, DIRECTV volunteers were on hand to help students find their perfect prom attire, offering a selection of brand-new dresses and tuxedos, accessories, shoes and so much more. The excitement didn’t stop there. Students also enjoyed a VIP DIRECTV-branded lounge where they could relax, grab a bite to eat and engage in fun games and activities – all designed to make their prom experience as memorable as possible.

In a special highlight, our very own Stefanie Ball, VP of Retention & Revenue, had the incredible opportunity to interview Monte Durham, co-host of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta.” In their conversation, they discussed the significance of the event and how it aligns seamlessly with one of DIRECTV’s core values, “We Care.”

This inspiring initiative not only dresses students for success but also fosters their confidence as they step into one of the most important nights of their high school experience. Watch the below video to relive it all.

This isn’t the first time DIRECTV has participated in Say Yes to the Prom. Check out the recaps from 2023 and 2024. And to keep the good times rolling, the TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress channel is launching soon on MyFree DIRECTV.