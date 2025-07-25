DIRECTV and RMHC Team Up for Heartwarming Match Day at Snapdragon Stadium

It was more than just match day at Snapdragon Stadium; it was a feel-good, community-driven celebration powered by DIRECTV. In partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego (RMHC SD), DIRECTV brought a touch of heart (and some serious team spirit) to the pitch, proving that entertainment can be meaningful on and off the screen.

Kicking Things Off, Literally

As part of its multi-year partnership with San Diego FC (SDFC), DIRECTV hosted several RMHC SD families at the match, gifting them team t-shirts and jerseys that matched the energy on the field. Eleven young RMHC guests had the honor of escorting SDFC players onto the field and taking part in the pre-match ceremonies, a memory-making moment for the kids and fans alike.

In an uplifting nod to community leadership, Chuck Day, CEO of RMHC San Diego, and Jon Greer, DIRECTV’s Vice President of Communications & Community, were named Honorary Captains of the Match. The two joined the players for the pre-match coin toss, kicking off the exciting evening.

A Mission in Motion

DIRECTV’s partnership with RMHC was announced in-stadium, including video board messages highlighting RMHC’s mission and displaying QR codes to encourage donations. It was a moment of visibility for the vital work RMHC does; offering comfort, care, and a home away from home for families with hospitalized children.

The Power of Partnership

In DIRECTV’s pitch box, RMHC leadership (including CEO Chuck Day, Chief Philanthropy Officer Mindy Collins, and COO Oscar Gomez) joined Jon Greer and Michael Lopez, DIRECTV’s Director of Cause Marketing, for the match. Earlier in the day, Greer and Lopez visited RMHC San Diego to tour the facilities and gain a deeper understanding of the impact being made on the ground.

This event is just the beginning of a bigger play. DIRECTV is not only SDFC’s jersey sponsor (proudly displayed on both primary and secondary kits for the 2025 season) but also provides the club with exclusive content features, co-branded retail promotions and in-stadium signage to bring the DIRECTV experience to life for fans.

Winning On and Off the Field

With SDFC currently sitting at the top of the MLS Western Conference, it’s clear the team is winning both on the field and in the community. And thanks to DIRECTV, customers and fans alike can expect a front-row seat to it all, with a little extra heart.